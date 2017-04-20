Jessica Simpson’s New Drawstring Shirt Puts On Quite The Display

Jessica Simpson has donned one of her most daring outfits to date. The pop superstar turned heads and dropped jaws as she hit the town for a date night in New York City with her hubby Eric Johnson on Wednesday night.

The lovebirds were photographed enjoying each other's company while in New York's East Village. The 36-year-old blond bombshell sported a skintight floral dress that was an absolute showstopper and highlighted her famous hourglass shape. The floor-length gown featured a cleavage-baring window and she accessorized her look with a red handbag.

Jessica's husband Eric Johnson went casual in a black T-shirt, jeans, and sneakers while showing off his salt-and-pepper beard.

The reality star and her hubby have been spending quality time together this week. On Easter Sunday, Jessica took to Instagram to share an adorable family photo with Eric and their two kids, Maxwell Drew Johnson and Ace Knute Johnson.

Simpson captioned the photo: "Family Love @kristingram."

Family Love 🐰🐣 📸: @kristingram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Apr 17, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

Fashion mogul Jessica Simpson isn't the only one in her family that has undeniable style. The mother of two even recognizes that her kids might have surpassed her in terms of "fashion sense."

"My kids have more fashion sense than I do," she said during an interview with E! News. "My son Ace won't leave home without a fedora. Maxwell judges all of us on our outfits."

Judging by the most recent photos of her, Jessica Simpson's body is just as stunning as ever. However, the Dukes of Hazzard actress has admitted that she can be her own worst critic.

"I'm hard on myself, I believe everything is a work in progress. But that's okay. I do love my legs, but my favorite physical attribute is my nose because it's not perfect," she said during an interview with Women's Health last year.

She continued by saying: "But recently since I've worked out so hard, I'm also loving my stomach -- knowing I grew babies in it, and then having to go through a transformation and just owning it. I can't sit here and say I don't notice it. I will never understand why people take someone down for what you look like. If I had a character flaw, take me down. But a body flaw? That's not important."

