Jerry Rice Just Joined The ‘Cash Me Outside’ Meme Party

Jerry Rice tried to jump in on the "Cash Me Ousside" tweet trend, but he was a bit late to the game. After taking to social media on Wednesday, Twitter is now blaming the former NFL star for bringing the meme party to an abrupt end.

Cash me ousside #HowBowDah Just joking have you guys seen the video. pic.twitter.com/406KMIIUDT — Jerry Rice (@JerryRice) March 1, 2017

The 54-year-old posted a selfie of himself rocking a white baseball cap with the caption: "Cash me ousside #HowBowDah Just joking have you guys seen the video."

Shortly after sharing the photo, Jerry Rice got absolutely blasted by his Twitter followers for not being up on the latest meme trends.

His followers flooded the post with a seemingly endless amount of memes that totally obliterated Rice's "Cash Me Ousside" joke.

Click "Start Slideshow" to see the Twitter reactions to Jerry Rice's "Cash Me Ousside" tweet.

[H/T Bro Bible]

Want the chance to win one of Logan's claws thanks to Regal & IMAX? Click the here or the image below to enter!