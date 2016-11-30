Hunter S. Thompson’s Widow Aiming To Fully Recreate His Strain Of Weed

Hunter S. Thompson was known for more than just his writing, he was also known for his marijuana usage. Now that weed is legal in some states, including the writer's former home of Colorado, Thompson's widow has decided it's time to bring Thompson's personal stash of weed to life, so everyone can enjoy it – where it's legal, of course.

Anita Thompson happened to keep six different kinds of marijuana that the Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas author smoked. By working with a cannabis company, she plans to grow and sell strains and hybrids of the marijuana. The crop will be sold under the Gonzo brand and be the official Hunter S. Thompson weed.

(Photo: Facebook / Hunter S Thompson)

"I've had probably 10 meetings in the last three years and I always ended up saying 'No' because it's the same story every time: Someone wants to slap Hunter's name on their strain," Anita said. "If I put Hunter's name on somebody else's strain, I can never go back and say, 'No, this is the authentic one.'"

Since the author's death, Anita always tried to turn conversations about the author away from his drug use and back to his literary work. Afraid that many people of the next generation won't appreciate the author's work, she has always worked to preserve his legacy. However, now she, jokingly, said that she is "looking forward to being a drug lord."

When Hunter died, Anita was given the rights to live at the author's home at Owl Farm, but it wasn't until recently that she was able to purchase the property. Now she hopes to turn the former residence into a museum and writers retreat.

She also purchased the right to the Gonzo logo, as well as the right to Thompson's likeness. All of this means that Anita will truly be able to sell Hunter S. Thompson's weed. What's more, the profits she gets will be put back into Owl Farm, further preserving Hunter's legacy.

[H/T Rolling Stone]