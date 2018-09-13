How To Make Mango Salsa [VIDEO]

This salsa is easy to throw together in a flash. Grab the salsa essentials: cilantro, tomatoes, onions, limes, and the star of our show, a mango! Feel free to spice things up with a diced jalapeño or habanero pepper. This salsa is a great addition alongside grilled fish, topped on a taco or just scooped on a chip! It has sweet versatility that can accompany many dishes. Try it with our delicious Caribbean Jerk Chicken!

