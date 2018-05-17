How to Eat Healthy on a Budget

Everyone has that thought in the back of their heads about eating healthy. You know you want to, but you see the costs of healthy food in the store and it makes you want to go back to your old ways. Fast food places have burgers for half the cost of a single vegetable. Crazy, right? But there is still hope for you. Who wants to spend their whole paycheck on food? Here are some ways to not break the bank when trying to eat right.

Buy frozen vegetables and fruit: This is cheaper than buying fresh food. Fresh fruits and vegetables can cost a lot of money; that’s why so many people pass the produce section and go straight to the junk food. You should buy frozen because you can store it in your freezer longer. Veggies like broccoli, carrots and celery can be stored in the freezer for several months. Frozen fruits can be stored in your freezer for up to a year without opening the bag! All of this shelf life will save you money. (via Stronglifts)

Prepare your own food: Yes, making your food for the next day or even the upcoming week can help take the stress away. Do you ever pull up to that drive-thru window mindlessly ordering food because you couldn’t find anything to eat? Well, prepping your food will help you eat healthy without spending money on fast food that only satisfies you for the moment. So, waking up two hours before your alarm clock can benefit your pocket book. (via Stronglifts)

Eat less meat: Let’s face it; meat costs a lot of money. This could be any type of meat like hormone-free and even organic. Meat in general is expensive! If you go to a deli, meat can be closed to $4 a pound. When you shop, try to avoid buying meat if you want to save some money. There are plenty of other ways to get your protein! (via USDA)

Grow your own food: If you have a big backyard or garden, growing food is the thing for you. Even having a little garden would work as well. All you have to do is spend a few dollars on soil and seeds and you’re good to go. Just think about it, you plant a few seeds and you get a bunch of home-grown vegetables. It could also turn into one of your favorite hobbies. Don’t have enough space for a full-blown garden? Check out these tips to urban gardening. (via Huffington Post)

Buy generic: You don’t have to eat a food that is name brand to feel satisfied. Name brand healthy foods cost twice as much than you need to pay. Explore the opportunities of generic healthy foods and you will be glad you did. Generic healthy food is just as available as name brand, if not more so, and there are even some stores you can go to that just sells generic brands.

Drink tap water: Buying a water bottle a day can add up in the long run. Most of the time a single bottle of water costs about one to two dollars depending on what brand. To save money, you can buy a container and pour some tap water in it. Sometimes these fruit juices can be costly if you are drinking them everyday. The good thing about tap water is that it’s free. Plus, the benefits of drinking water in general are endless. (via Care2)

Just taking that extra step to be healthy is a benefit in itself. You don’t have to be rich to be healthy. You have every right to eat healthy without it burning a hole in your pocket. Oftentimes, you will be surprised at how cheap healthy food is. Don’t be scared to go out to your local grocery store and start your new journey!