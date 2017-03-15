Hilary Duff Reveals New ‘Terrible’ Details About The Dating Life

Hilary Duff has officially opened up about dating and her life after divorcing ex-husband Mike Comrie. The Younger star was featured on the April cover of Redbook magazine and revealed during the interview with the publication that being single "sucks."

"I never think being single sucks until I go out in L.A. with my girlfriends," the Lizzie McGuire alum said. "And the options are terrible. I really attract the old men!"

Because 29-year-old Hilary's life is drastically different now than her days as a Disney channel star, she has found a new approach that she believes works for her.

"As I get older, I feel more comfortable 'leaning out,'" said Duff. "I don't need to cram every day full, because I can and because I'm capable. I have worked my whole life... I have a child; it's totally fine to not be slammed all the time. It feels really good to not be on someone else's schedule — besides Luca's. I'm basically his chauffeur!"

Hilary Duff and her former NHL star ex-husband tied the knot back in 2010. They share a 5-year-old son together named Luca, but called it quits on their marriage in 2014.

"Some of my friends tell me, 'God, it must be so nice, you get a break from your kid because you share him,'" Duff said. "I'm divorced, and it sucks. Well, it did suck for a while; now it's just normal. But it's true, I do get a break."

She continued by saying: "I've gotten over the fact that I'm not going to have a baby that's close in age with Luca. It sucked when everyone would be like, 'When are you having another?' I'd be like, 'Do you know what's happening right now? I'm not having another. You get engaged: 'When's the wedding?' You get married: 'When's the baby?' You have a baby: 'When's the next one?' … I'm cherishing the now. Besides, watch: I'll probably get some evil spawn of Hilary the next time around."

