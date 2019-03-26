7 High-Protein Breakfasts That Are Perfect for Weight Loss

Be honest: how many days this week have you eaten eggs for breakfast? For those of you trying to follow a high-protein diet for weight loss, breakfast may be the trickiest meal of the day. Eggs are, of course, a great source of protein that can help you lose weight, but there’s nothing less enticing than eating the same breakfast day after day in the name of keeping fit.

That’s why we’ve rounded up seven high-protein breakfasts that are as satisfying as they are healthy. These recipes are sure to keep you feeling full all the way until lunchtime, and your body will love being fueled by nourishing protein as you go about your day. Best of all, these recipes are quick and easy, so you’re less likely to resort to your done-to-death go-to meals when you’re crunched for time. Read on to find how some of our favorite foodies are making the high-protein thing work for them, every day of the week.

Cottage Cheese Pancakes

You’ve heard of protein pancakes, but chances are you haven’t made this variation before. The Fit Blog uses high-protein cottage cheese and heart-healthy oats to make this sweet breakfast. You can even add a bit of peanut butter on top for an added boost — yum. Click here to see the recipe.

Sticky Cinnamon Roll Baked Oatmeal

So many delicious words wrapped into one recipe title — can you believe this amazing treat is high-protein and totally permissible to eat for breakfast? Protein powder is the secret ingredient to this indulgent and ingenious baked oatmeal from The Big Man’s World.

Blueberry Buckwheat Breakfast Bowl

Not only is this technicolor breakfast bowl a feast for the eyes, but it’s delicious, too. Though this style of breakfast bowl is highly adaptable (as Anni Kravi shows through her awe-inspiring Instagram account), the buckwheat element is a great way to add protein to your mornings. Click here for the recipe.

Protein Apple Crumble

Indulge your sweet tooth and get your day off on the right foot with this high-protein version of our favorite coffee cake. Greek yogurt and slim body shakes play an unexpected starring role in this delectable treat created by German blogger Valentina Just Do It (don’t worry, she translates the recipe to English!).

Smashed Chickpea Avocado Toast

This one truly couldn’t be any easier — and it’s vegan, to boot! Start your AM with a crispy, satisfying bite of savory, protein-rich chickpeas and creamy avocado. Lemon and crushed red pepper lend a bit of bite to this easy morning go-to by Food, Pleasure & Health.

Blueberry Burst Breakfast Muffins

This protein-rich take on a breakfast classic — blueberry muffins — is infinitely more satisfying than any protein bar you could grab on your way out the door. And since you can bake them ahead of time, they’re ready to go whenever you are. Flaxseed lends these muffins their high-protein profile — a genius recipe trick from Inspired Edibles.

Quinoa and Lentil Breakfast Hash

For a savory and satisfying breakfast, this option from Sondi Bruner fits the bill. Buttery squash and bright bell peppers lend their flavors to this porridge-like dish, which is a hearty and delicious alternative to sweet breakfast bowls. Click here for the recipe.

