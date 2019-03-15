12 Weight Loss Dinners You Can Make in 30 Minutes or Less

“Healthy or quick—pick one!” used to be a common refrain when it came to dinnertime, but that was before you discovered these 12 super-simple and healthy meals to be made in less than a half an hour.

Whether you crave protein or just want something light at the end of a long day, we’ve got you covered with a dozen recipes you’ll be putting into heavy rotation for the busy nights ahead.

California Veggie Grilled Chicken Pasta Bowls

Not only are these ultra-enticing bowls loaded with delicious fresh veggies and savory grilled chicken, but they’re also the perfect throw-together-and-go meal for busy weeknights. Missing some of the veggies included in the recipe? Just swap out whatever is in the fridge to make this simple recipe even easier.

Spicy Kung Pao Stir Fry With Summer Squash

With a deliciously spicy stir fry that takes less than 30 minutes to make (and is vegetarian, to boot!), there’s no reason to order take out. This recipe from Kristine’s Kitchen is quick and easy, and is also a great way to use some of the yummy summer squash that will be appearing at the farmer’s market soon.

Lemon and Dill Poached Salmon with Asparagus

Salmon is our secret weapon when it comes to getting a healthy dinner on the table in a hurry. Since it’s fully cooked in less than 10 minutes, there’s even time to spare to whip up a creamy dill sauce using protein-rich Greek yogurt. The best part? This recipe only uses one pan, so cleanup is as easy as the recipe itself.

Paleo Skillet Beef Fajitas

Trying to make the Paleo lifestyle fit your cravings? Fear not. Amy at A Healthy Life For Me crafts an amazing one-pan, Whole30-friendly supper to please the whole family in just 30 minutes with vibrant bell peppers, springy cilantro and creamy avocado.

Zucchini Noodles With Vegan Cashew Pesto

Having a vegan in the household doesn’t mean you need to abandon all hope of a quick and easy dinner. In fact, this recipe requires just ten minutes of your time. In exchange, you’ll get a savory, satisfying take on pesto without the dairy.

4-Ingredient Salmon Patties

When it comes to this recipe, less truly is more. These salmon cakes require just four ingredients and are so versatile you might find yourself making them more than once a week. Believe it or not, store-bought frozen hash browns are the secret to this super-speedy supper. Looking to dress up a salmon burger? We’ve got some ideas for that.

Portobello Pesto “Pizza”

If your pizza craving won’t quit, try this clean-eating adaptation instead. By replacing the crust with Portobello mushroom caps, you get tons of flavor without the guilt. We also love this idea done in miniature for appetizers or party snacks.

Coconut Chicken Thai Curry

A time-saving solution that doesn’t skimp on flavor? This Thai curry fits the bill. Canned coconut cream lends this curry a rich, indulgent flavor that you’ll love, while plenty of veggies keep it healthy. Natalie from Tastes Lovely even offers various adjustments indicating how to make this recipe carb-free, Whole30 or other common adaptations.

Spicy Quinoa Taco Bowl

Even the staunchest health food aficionado can’t resist a taco every once in awhile. The most time-consuming part of this recipe from One Ingredient Chef is cooking the quinoa, but you’ll be able to prepare the rest of the recipe in the meantime. Win-win (and so delish).

Pad Thai Zucchini Noodle Salad

We don’t know about you, but we have a weakness for Pad Thai. If you have time to wait for delivery from your favorite Thai restaurant, you have more than enough time to whip up this healthy alternative, which substitutes zucchini noodles for a more whole-food friendly offering. Crazy for “zoodles”? Try these recipes to use them all week long, and be sure to check out our favorite spiralizer if you’re new to the trend.

Orzo Salad With Tomato, Basil and Feta

Delicious Feta cheese lends a bit of rich, indulgent flavor to this savory orzo salad, without toppling it over into unhealthy territory. Its light, vinegary flavor profile is perfect for warmer seasons, but you can certainly add some grilled chicken for a heartier meal in later months.

Lemon Cauliflower Soup

This soup from As Easy As Apple Pie truly has it all—it’s only 120 calories, ultra-filling, vegan, gluten-free and takes no time at all to make. Top it off with roasted chickpeas for a satisfying crunch in lieu of croutons.

