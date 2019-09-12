Fitness Blogger's 2 Pound Weight Loss Is Nearly Unbelievable – Yes, 2 Pounds

(Photo: Instagram / @adrienneosuna)

Fitness blogger Adrienne Osuna has transformed her body physically, but she only weighs two pounds less now at a size 10 than she did at a size 16. She now uses her before and after pictures to make a point about the best ways to measure progress.

Her pictures are an incredibly powerful message about the limits that a number on a scale can provide.

Through hard work at the gym and in the kitchen, Osuna has slimmed down and built muscle.

On one of her posts she explained, "The scale is only a number, it doesn't determine if weight is fat or muscle."

That means that as you progress on a weight loss journey don't be alarmed if the scale doesn't reflect all of the work you are putting into it. Look for other markers of success– higher energy, clothes fitting differently, or increased muscle tone.

"The scale doesn't accurately measure your body composition. The last time I posted one of these pics some guy felt the need to tell me I am obviously doing it wrong because I haven't lost weight between these pics. I've lost FAT and gained MUSCLE. Muscle has weight. It's just much smaller and more condensed and better looking than fat I share these because so many people quit because of the scale and every time I share these people DM me and tell me I have them hope! That's everything! Lift heavy things. Eat food. Don't quit..."