Fast Food Under 500: Taco Bell

Taco Bell is the fast food “Mexican” restaurant that we hate to love! Made famous by its “fourth meal” promo, and now appealing to the early riser with its new breakfast menu, it seems that making “a run to the border” is easier than ever! While we don’t encourage you to eat Taco Bell on a regular basis, you don’t have to cut ties with this fast food restaurant completely. Surprisingly, it is possible to order a meal from Taco Bell for under 500 calories! Don’t believe us? Feast your eyes below.

Fresco Crunchy Tacos: You simply can’t visit Taco Bell and not order at least one taco. However not all tacos are created equal (we’re looking at you, 350-calorie Double Decker Taco Supreme.) These fresco tacos substitute cheese for a healthier and tastier Pico de Gallo. Since each taco is only 150 calories, go ahead and order two! (via Taco Bell)

Make a healthy Mexican Pizza: Get the recipe here.

Black Beans and Rice: This hearty little side checks in at 180 calories, making it a perfect companion for your Fresco Crunchy Tacos. (via Taco Bell)

Pico de Gallo: You thought you could only get one side, didn’t you? Think again! A side of Pico de Gallo is only 5 calories, so don’t hesitate. It’s perfect for adding on top of your Fresco Crunchy Tacos or Black Beans & Rice. (via Taco Bell)

Diet Pepsi: To top off the meal, opt for a zero calorie Diet Pepsi or water. (via Taco Bell)

Total Calories: 485

Sometimes fast food is a must when our lives get busy. However, you don’t have to feel guilty about it! By making smarter choices, you can enjoy fast food for under 500 calories. To see Taco Bell’s full nutritional menu, click here.