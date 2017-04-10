‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess Reveals Juicy Details On Bonner Bolton

Dancer Sharna Burgess dished out a ton of thoughts and details about her Dancing With the Stars partner, professional bull rider Bonner Bolton.

In her latest blog fro Us Weekly, Burgess wrote about a variety of topics relating to her ongoing DWTS experience. She tackled everything from the difficulties of Charleston to Bolton's past health issues to the chatter of a budding relationship between the dance partners.

On those romance rumors, she shut them down outright.

"Yes, we look great standing next to each other — as anyone would, he's a gorgeous man — but we are just friends! Sorry!" she wrote.

She also dived into why the previous dance, the Charleston was particularly challenging to choreograph due to Bolton's physical limitations. Bolton was paralyzed after getting bucked off a bull just over a year ago, but gradually recovered.

"Even if we're not doing lifts and tricks, (the Charleston) requires you to throw out your arms and extend your legs and jump around and give really high energy," she wrote. "And all of that has an impact on Bonner's injuries and really fatigues him. But we're feeling good this week and we're ready to come back strong."

She continued, "Bonner really does want this. He's working his butt off! He always says it's a whole new beast for him to tame. And it is. I can't push him physically any harder than I am because I want him to last in the season and I don't want him to be hurting so much that he doesn't enjoy the experience."

Burgess continues on this train of thought for most of the note. She emphasized to fans that while Bolton may seem all together on the outside, his physical limitations keep him grounded.

"Bonner looks physically fit and strong and you get distracted by that beautiful jawline, but he's broken on the inside," she wrote. "He lives every day with pain and it makes it very difficult for him to dance.

"Bonner's injuries are internal, so people tend to overlook how difficult this is for him. This man was paralyzed 12 months ago, and he's out there doing the cha-cha when it took him two months to learn how to hold a spoon again. I think he's so inspirational for people who are suffering injuries to watch."

The duo has been making headlines throughout the season. Aside from dating rumors, they were grilled online after a clip of the bull rider getting a little too handsy with Burgess went viral.

What do you think of Burgess' and Bolton's dancing performance so far?

