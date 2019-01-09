Don’t Worry, We Have Your Next 30 Lunches Planned for You

Lunch is what keeps us going for that second half of the work day. Here are 30 healthy lunch recipes to try for 30 days that give you the nutrients you need to boost your energy and keep your brain focused.

1. Shrimp Caesar Salad: Light and delicious, this salad is perfect to satisfy your taste buds during a long day at work! Click here for the recipe and instructions.

2. Skinny Chicken Salad:

We love a good chicken salad recipe, but sometimes finding a great-tasting and healthy chicken salad recipe is a challenge! Most of the recipes you come across taste good, but are loaded with fat and calories. Our recipe for chicken salad is definitely on the lighter side, but it doesn’t skimp on flavor. This Skinny Chicken Salad recipe is packed with seedless grapes, crunchy pecans and just the right amount of creaminess. Try it on a low-carb, high-fiber wrap, or just on its own for a delicious lunch! Add additional fruit or chopped onions to make it your own. Click here to get the recipe.

3. Light Egg Salad:

You can never go wrong with egg salad; try this recipe plain or on a piece of whole-wheat bread.

4. Roasted Vegetable Pita Sandwich:

If you’re a fan of pita bread, this recipe is the one for you. This pita sandwich contains feta, roasted veggies, and tzatziki sauce, yum!

5. Avocado Chicken Salad:

While we love our original Skinny Chicken Salad recipe, making the decision to add avocados might be one of our more genius ideas. We use Greek yogurt to slim down the dressing, while the avocados ensure you’re getting your healthy fats. Click here for the recipe and instructions.

6. The Ultimate Pizza Quesadilla:

Any recipe with the word “pizza” in the title must be worth taking a look at. Try out this ultimate pizza quesadilla that’s under 330 calories!

7. Kiwi Banana Protein Smoothie:

If you’re need of something easy and on-the-go, try out this kiwi banana protein smoothie. It’s nutritious and filling!

8. Creamy Mac and Alfredo:

Interested in trying a healthier version of pasta with alfredo sauce? Check out this mac and alfredo recipe that’s under 300 calories per serving.

9. Skinny French Onion Soup:

If you’re in the mood for soup, try out this skinny French onion soup recipe! Delicious and under 300 calories per serving.

10. Skinny Caprese Grilled Cheese Sandwich:

This grilled cheese recipe is unlike any other grilled cheese. Add these caprese ingredients and it will send your taste buds soaring!

11. Easy Shrimp Quinoa Bowl:

Quinoa is always a go-to if you’re unsure of what to eat for lunch. Add shrimp to your quinoa and enjoy! Click here for the recipe and instructions.

12. Skinny Avocado Tuna Salad:

This avocado tuna salad contains healthy fats and protein. It’s light and easy to make; click here for the recipe!

13. Skinny Fruit Salad:

Refreshing for those hot and sunny days, this fruit salad is healthy and colorful. Click here for the recipe and instructions!

14. Skinny Black Bean and Corn Quesadilla:

In the mood for some Mexican food? Check out this black bean and corn quesadilla for under 300 calories.



5. Slow Cooker BBQ Pulled Pork:

This recipe may take a little longer to make than other recipes, but it’s worth it! Check out this pulled pork recipe by clicking here.

16. Chipotle Chicken Bowl:

Clean up your eating with this chipotle chicken bowl recipe! Click here for the recipe and instructions.

17. Copycat Chick-Fil-A Sandwich:

Are you a fan of Chick-Fil-A but trying to avoid fast food? Try out this copycat recipe of the famous Chick-Fil-A chicken sandwich!

18. Skinny Lobster Roll:

Just under 200 calories, this recipe contains fresh ingredients and will satisfy your craving for seafood. Try out this skinny lobster roll!

19. Greek Quesadilla:

Only 310 calories per serving, this Greek quesadilla recipe is unique and tasty for anyone looking for a quesadilla that will melt in your mouth.

20. Skinny Florentine Flatbread:

This Florentine flatbread is crunchy like a thin crust pizza but with way less carbs. This makes for a skinny appetizer or even meal when paired with a fresh salad! Click here for the recipe and instructions.

21. Classic Tuna Salad:

Traditional tuna salad is full of mayonnaise and fat. To make it skinny, we cut out some of that mayo and used plain, nonfat Greek yogurt instead! It saves on fat and calories but still gives you that creamy texture you crave with tuna salad. Try it on a cracker, by itself or on a whole-wheat, high fiber wrap. Even better, try wrapping it in a lettuce wrap! Half a cup of our tasty tuna salad comes to only 85 calories, 1 gram of fat and 2 WWP+. Click here to find out how to make it.

22. Baked Falafel Wrap with Spiced Tzatzki:

Ready to experience falafel like you never have before? Falafel is a traditional Middle Eastern dish made from ground chickpeas, then tossed into the fryer, lathered with tzatziki sauce, set atop some veggies, and wrapped into a warm pita. Delicious, but not nutritious! With my healthy and tasty recipe, I used a few skinny swaps to take the calorie, fat and carb count down. One of those swaps? Instead of frying the falafel, I baked it. And don’t worry; the tzatziki sauce is so creamy and flavorful that you’d never know you’re eating a healthy recipe! Plus, the La Tortilla Factory® Low Carb, High Fiber, Whole Wheat tortillas pack an extra fiber punch that keeps you fuller longer, as opposed to a carb- and calorie-laden pita. Get the full recipe.

23. Light and Easy BLT Wrap:

Who doesn’t love a warm, crunchy BLT? Our waistlines, that’s who. The calorie, sodium and fat counts that bacon packs is unreal — but if you find the right cut and bake it rather than fry it, you’ll have less to worry about in the nutrition department. At only 184 calories per wrap, it might be tough not to make this every day! Give it a try with this recipe!

24. Grilled Cheese with Roasted Broccoli:

Add a little something extra to your grilled cheese and turn it into a delicious treat! Click here for the recipe and instructions.

25. Skinny Tortellini and Peppers:

This recipe is beautiful to look at and delicious to try; click here to find out how to make this recipe under 400 calories!

26. Turkey Pesto Melt:

Step up your average grilled cheese! They’re hot, filling and yes, there’s melted cheese, too. You can assemble these sandwiches quick and easy. Just 366 calories per yummy serving. Get the recipe here.

27. Southwest Stuffed Squash:

Here is a unique recipe to try under 300 calories! Click here to find out how to make southwest stuffed squash.

28. Skinny French Country Salad:

Filled with pecans, beets, feta cheese, and more, this recipe is one to try on a warm, sunny afternoon.

29. Green Monster Smoothie:

Great for lunch or breakfast, this smoothie is made to get the toxins out of your body — plus, it contains nutrients to keep up your energy throughout the day.

30. Chicken Fried Rice: In the mood for some Chinese?

Try out this skinny chicken fried rice recipe; it should cure your Chinese craving in no time for half the calories of traditional chicken fried rice!

