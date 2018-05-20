Crop Top Belly Workout [VIDEO]

There are tons of ab workouts out there, but this one is sure to fire up every muscle of the abdominal package for a lean and toned result. Follow fitness instructor Jean Sherfick through 60 seconds of seven exercises. You’ll transition between isolation and compound moves to add functionality to your core. Get ready to throw on that crop top!
Moves You’ll See:
Videos by PopCulture.com
- Plank Lunge and Jump
- Pilates Hundreds
- Frog Press
- Toe Touches
- Elevated Knee Tuck Repeaters
- Side Plank Hip Dips
- Bird Dog Side Reaches