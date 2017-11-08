Charlize Theron’s Most Stunning Movie Moments
For more than twenty years now, Charlize Theron has been filling her acting résumé with one iconic role after another. The 41-year-old Hollywood star has been a force on the silver screen in a wide variety of movies ranging from blockbuster hits to critically acclaimed films, for many of which she has earned a slew of prestigious accolades.
Over the course of her career, Theron has convincingly portrayed hardened, gritty characters like in Mad Max: Fury Road, and also effectively taken on vulnerable characters as she did in Mighty Joe Young.
Even with a vast selection of high-quality Charlize Theron performances to choose from, there are several characters that left a lasting impression with audiences across the world.
North Country
In North Country, Theron stars as Josey Aimes in this fictionalized account of the first major successful harassment case in the United States – Jenson vs. Eveleth Mines. While working as a miner, Theron's character endures a range of abusive behavior before taking the landmark case to court in 1984.prevnext
Snow White and the Huntsman
Theron takes a turn on the dark side as she portrays the evil Queen Ravenna in 2012's Snow White and the Huntsman. The film is a new twist on the classic fairy tale as a Huntsman is ordered to take Snow White into the woods to be killed, but winds up becoming her guardian as the two attempt to vanish the Evil Queen. While the movie didn't receive glowing reviews from critics, there's no denying how perfectly sinister Theron's performance was.prevnext
The Italian Job
In high-speed thrill ride The Italian Job, Theron shows off her sick driving skills as she whips a mini cooper through the streets as the daughter of a betrayed thief mastermind. Theron's character, Stella Bridger, and a team of specialists craft the perfect heist in order to get revenge against their former ally. Theron is a total action star and totally stole the show while appearing alongside Mark Wahlberg, Jason Statham, and Edward Norton.prevnext
Mad Max: Fury Road
In 2015's action-packed flick Mad Max: Fury Road, Theron showed off her brute force as she portrayed Imperator Furiosa. Theron's character alongside a group of female prisoners, a psychotic worshipper, and drifter named Max rebel against a tyrannical ruler in post-apocalyptic Australia. The visually stunning film took home six Academy Awards, and was a huge hit in theaters.prevnext
Monster
Arguably Theron's best performance ever was in 2003 Patty Jenkins film Monster. The movie is based on the life of Aileen Wuornos, a woman from Daytona Beach who was a prostitute turned serial killer. Theron portrays Wuornos in a gripping performance that earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress. She is almost recognizable as the serial killer as she gave herself completely to the role in order to pull off one of the most iconic cinematic performances of her career, and possibly all time.prev