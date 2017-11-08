Candace Cameron Bure Sets The Record Straight And ‘Doesn’t Hate Gay People’

Candace Cameron Bure found herself on the receiving end of a social media firestorm last Thursday after she posted a photo on Instagram that showed her wearing a t-shirt that read: "Not today Satan."

The slogan was first made popular on the sixth season of RuPaul's Drag Race by champion Bianca Del Rio. According to Page Six, Del Rio has a tour named after the phrase and even sells merchandise with it.

Del Rio re-posted the photo with the caption: "If only this homophobic Republican knew."

Almost instantly after the 41-year-old shared the photo originally posted by Bure, an overflow of users took to Bure's Instagram page to call her out for wearing a shirt that they believed was hypocritical for a conservative Christian to wear.

Candace Cameron Bure finally wrote back to respond to Bianca Del Rio and stated, "Loving Jesus doesn't mean I hate gay people or anyone."

Check out Bure's full response here: "@thebiancadelrio, Why do you have to be nasty to me? You don't know me or my heart. I'm not homophobic and always sad when people think otherwise. Loving Jesus doesn't mean I hate gay people or anyone. You sent a bunch of hateful people to my page writing horrible things. I hope next time you'll spread love and kindness, even when you disagree with people. Sending you love and wish you all the best. Truly. - Candace."

@kazarnowicz small example, actress Candace Cameron Bure whos been very anti-gay rights, was deeply hurt & offended when called homophobic — MzGracie if ur Nasty (@Gracie_Raw) April 3, 2017

[H/T Page Six]