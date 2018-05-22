Burn Calories Fast with this Rope Workout

Modern workouts are all about taking innovative concepts to make fitness fun and mix things up by engaging muscles in new ways. Rope workouts are on the rise and for good reason! The equipment needed is minimal and the effort needed is maximum. Trainer Justin Rundle of Workout Anywhere shared with Skinny Mom his calorie-blasting rope workout that will leave you sweaty and feeling strong. This routine will have you never looking at a rope the same way again.

Rope Jacks: 20 rope jacks (for those with an advanced fitness level) or 20 battle rope raises (for those with a beginner fitness level)

Rope jacks are the same as jumping jacks, but with added resistance. Make sure you have the traditional jumping jack down and then proceed to the rope jacks. To begin, pick the appropriate rope length (weight/intensity wise) and either start at the end of the rope for full intensity or at mid-length for half the resistance. Do the standard jumping jack motion but lead with your elbows coming out to the side and up first, just like a lateral deltoid (shoulder raise).

For a more basic and traditional rope movement, stick to the battle rope raises. Grab the ends of the rope, hold a squat and keep your core tight. Then, raise one arm up, and follow with the other once the other arm comes back down. Each time both arms cycle through that movement, a rep is counted. Stay in a squat the entire duration of the exercise.

Laying to Standing Rope Climbs: Up and down twice

For the rope climb, make sure one end is firmly tied around a swing set, tree branch or anything that can anchor the rope end in the air. Then, walk up to the rope and lay down. To begin, lay flat on the ground, raise your arms up and grab a hold of the rope. Bend your knees, keeping your feet planted on the ground and begin to pull, one hand over the other. As you’re pulling, try to stand up gradually. Allow the upper body to do most of the work while assisting with your legs. Once standing, slowly lower yourself back down to the starting position (basically doing the opposite of how you stood up).

Knee Pushups (advanced) or Pushups (no rope/modified): Do 12 reps.

Lay on your stomach, hands by your sides, core tight and press off the ground. To improve leverage and decrease intensity, bend your knees and make the knees the pivot point. For more advanced fitness levels, stay on your feet. Don’t allow your hips to sink or bow. Try to keep a neutral spine the entire set of pushups.

Squats Holding Ropes: Do 12 reps.

Just like the battle rope raises, walk to the end of the ropes, pick up the ends and embrace the ropes into your chest. Hold the rope ends firmly and perform a bodyweight squat. Keep your core tight and squat back, keeping your weight on your heels. Try to keep your eyes and shoulders up without leaning forward as you squat. Then, once you’re as far down as you can go, stand back up through the heels without allowing the rope to move.

Jump Rope Overs: Do 20 reps.

Just like jumping rope, you are going to jump up and down. The only difference is that you’re going to jump side to side over one length of the battle rope. Make sure the other strand is out of the way and then proceed. Each hop counts for one rep.

Repeat the entire rope workout series two to three times depending on your fitness level.

Rope Workout Note: Battle ropes or climbing ropes can be varied in weight by either using a shorter rope (for less resistance/weight) or by using a longer rope. To set up a battle rope, thread rope around a pole, through a tire, through a weight plate or around a sturdy object that acts as an anchor. Then make sure each end is equal in length and when laid out on the ground. For rope climbs, one end needs to be looped around and tied into a knot for safety purposes.