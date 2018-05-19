Burn Baby Burn! Blast the Baby Fat 7-Step Interval Routine

Whether you have just had a baby or your baby is already boarding the school bus as you wave good-bye, finding time to burn the baby weight gained during pregnancy is a cumbersome task many women struggle with. Follow this 7-step fat blasting interval routine to maximize calorie blasting in minimal time.

Interval training is being implemented in workout routines across the board. Why? Because it works. An increasing amount of research is coming to the fitness forefront showing that working hard at your peak for a short amount of time and taking breaks in between, can not only blast more calories, but increase performance at a faster rate rather than steady exercises for prolonged periods of time.

Follow this routine and don’t be afraid to customize interval timing to meet your fitness levels. If 1 minute of work is too much, start with 30 seconds. Increase the interval timing as you grow stronger and feel your endurance on the rise. The extra perk? The entire workout will take less than an hour, engage your entire body, and focus on strength and cardio with no equipment necessary!

Step 1: Alternate between one minute of sprints and 30 seconds of walking. Repeating series 5 times before moving to next step.

After a 5-10 minute warm up, hit the streets or the treadmill for this first step and begin by sprinting, running as fast as you can for one full minute, then slowing down for 30 seconds moving at a brisk walking pace. Be careful not to stop too abruptly and allow the heart rate to plummet as you move into your brisk pace. You want to bring the heart rate down slowly but stay in an aerobic zone.

Find a park or your front yard as a stopping point, grab a swig of water, reset your timer, and move to step 2.



Step 2: Alternate between one minute of push ups and 30 seconds of forearm plank. Repeat series 3 times before moving to next step.

Don’t fret if you can’t continuously do push ups for one full minute. The key is to keep trying throughout the one minute interval getting in as many push-ups with good form as you can. Stop and regroup during the one minute interval if needed to ensure you keep good form. You can perform the push ups on your knees or your toes depending on your fitness level. During the 30 second interval switch, hold a static plank before repeating one minute of push ups. This set will definitely take you out of your comfort zone and push you through fat blasting barriers.

Step 3: Alternate between one minute of 180 degree jump squats and 30 seconds of tip toe squats. Repeat series 5 times before moving to next step.

For the one minute of jump squats, move at a pace as fast as you can (while keeping proper form) until it is time for the 30 seconds of tip toe squats. Pay close attention to proper form before speed and use your 30 second intervals as an opportunity to slowly let your heart rate decrease before your next one minute interval begins.

Step 4: Alternate between one minute of jumping lunges and 30 seconds of walking lunges. Repeat series 5 times before moving to next step.

When performing the scissor kicks, slow your pace if balance feels compromised or you find yourself losing form. You can move to alternating lunges to take this to a less advanced level. When performing the 30 seconds of walking lunges, feel free to add the dumbbells to make it more advanced.

Step 5: Alternate between one minute of burpees and 30 seconds holding forearm plank. Repeat series 3 times before moving to next step.

Perform everyone’s favorite love-to-hate exercise, the burpee, for one full minute. To make this move more advance, add a push-up when down before returning to standing position in your burpee. During the 30 second rest interval, hold forearm plank before bursting back into another one minute burpee series.

Step 6: Alternate between one minute of reverse crunches and 30 seconds holding reverse plank. Repeat series 5 times before moving to next step.

Find a mat, grassy area, or padded carpet area and perform reverse crunches focusing on control and contraction of your abdominal muscles. During the 30 second interval, hold a reverse plank paying attention to form and squeezing engaged muscles during hold.

Step 7: Alternate between one minute of sprints and 30 seconds of walking. Repeat series 5 times before moving to next step.

Your final step is a repeat of step one and a final chance to blast fat before calling your workout a wrap. Focus on how you performed during Step one and try to muster the same energy into these final sprints to end your Baby Fat Blasting workout with a bang!