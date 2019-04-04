Bryce Dallas Howard Opens up on How ‘Remarkable’ Tide Purclean Helps Her Family

Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard is always looking for ways to help her family lead an environmentally friendly life and found it with the new Tide Purclean, the brand’s first plant-based detergent.

In an interview with PopCulture.com this week, Howard, 37, said that when her son Theodore, 12, was born in 2007, he constantly had rashes. Her daughter, Beatrice, 8, had the same problem. Soon, Howard’s doctor told her to go on an “elimination diet” and get any harsh chemicals outside the house, while suggesting to get plant-based detergents that can help alleviate her children’s rashes. However, the detergents at the time were not getting her clothes clean.

Tide Purclean, according to Howard, finally fixed that issue. The product was introduced earlier this year.

“Just this year, Tide Purclean came out, and the thing that is remarkable about this product is that not only is the entire process from start to finish, in terms of the production of the product, sustainable,” Howard explained. “But the actual product itself, is so effective, because they put into this all of the innovation and technology and all that, that they’ve been applying to their products for the last 70 plus years.”

Howard pointed out that there is an enzyme in the product that helps your clothes get clean in cold water, which will also help lower energy costs.

“Tide Purclean has been an absolute god send to our family,” Howard told PopCulture.com. “My kids aren’t getting rashes [and] my clothes are getting clean.”

The actress also said getting clothes clean should encourage more people to donate clothes they outgrow rather than throwing them out. After all, no one wants to donate stained clothes and those only pile up in landfills.

“What was great is you’re actually getting your clothes clean. You get to keep them for longer. The clothes aren’t going into landfills. When you are done with them, they don’t have stains on them, so you can donate them,” Howard said. “I’m just ecstatic about it, I honestly am. …I also want to be able to feel good about how I’m spending my money, and what I’m using, and feel like I’m not contributing to the problem.”

According to Tide, the new detergent is made at a facility in the U.S. that uses renewable wind power electricity from a wind farm in Tecas. It is plant-based and certified bio-based by the USDA BioPrefered Program.

Aside from making sure her family uses the best detergent, Howard is also busy with her career. She will next be seen as Elton John’s mother in the upcoming musical biopic Rocketman. She is also working as director, helming an episode of Disney’s upcoming Star Wars series The Mandalorian for the Disney+ streaming platform. Howard will also play Claire Dearing again in Jurassic World 3, which hits theaters on June 11, 2021.

Photo Courtesy of P&G and Jennifer Lavelle Photography