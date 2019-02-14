Blast Thigh Jiggle: 9 Pilates Ring Exercises We Swear By [VIDEO]

If you’re a Pilates veteran, you’re probably well-versed in the power ring, or Pilates ring, and how to use it. But for those unfamiliar with this flexible circle of resistance, you’re missing out on some seriously great exercises that you can incorporate into your regular routine for toning, tightening and strengthening your muscles. If you want to blast the thigh jiggle, then look no further, because we’ve got what you’ve been missing! Check out these nine great power ring exercises that you should absolutely be doing.

1. V-Sit Hold:

Using the ring during a V-sit is not a cruel challenge. It actually helps your form quite a bit. The ring requires you to stabilize the core and lengthen the legs more than you might do without it. This lengthening will translate into leaner muscle build. Usually when you try to hold a V-sit, you might tense up, pulling the muscles in. This way, you can focus on long, strong holds for a long, strong body. You can actually place the pads between the ankles for a better grip. You can use your hands to get your balance. Slowly release your weight from them as you hold the sit.

2. Side Leg Press:

» Do it: Lie on your left side and place the power circle between your legs just above your ankles. Your legs should be a bit forward from the rest of your body so you’re not in a straight line. With slow deep breaths, squeeze the circle for a slow count. Do a few slow reps and then add some quick pulses to really feel the burn in your inner thighs. Make sure your abs are also engage.

3. Standing Leg Presses:

If you want to make the side leg presses more challenging, you can do them while standing up by placing the circle around your legs just above your ankles. Now press the circle outward and make sure you are standing upright throughout the exercise. Don’t forget to engage your core!

» Do it: Place the power circle around your legs just above your ankles. Your legs should be slightly bent at the knees. With slow deep breaths, push against the circle for a slow count. Do a few slow reps and then add some quick pulses to really feel the burn in your inner thighs. Make sure your abs are also engage. Make sure you are standing upright throughout the exercise.

4. Standing Arm Presses:

Your upper body can also benefit from presses with a power ring!

» Do it: Extend your arms straight out in front of you and hold onto the rubberized ends. Squeeze the circle like you would with your legs. Hold the squeeze for a few seconds if you can and then try doing a few quick pulses. Your arms will love this!

5. Behind-Your-Back Press:

This exercise is similar to a standing arm press only you will be holding the circle behind your back and pressing. This is a great move to target your triceps, biceps and shoulders!

» Do it: Extend your arms straight out behind you and hold onto the rubberized ends. Squeeze the circle like you would with your legs. Hold the squeeze for a few seconds if you can and then try doing a few quick pulses. Your arms will love this!

6. Roll-Up:

The roll-up is a traditional Pilates exercise, but when you add a power ring to it, you can effectively get your upper body as well.

» Do it: Lie down on a mat and hold the circle at the cushioned ends with your arms extended right above your chest and towards the ceiling. Slowly roll up making sure to keep your arms straight the entire time. Once your arms are parallel to the floor and your upper body is sitting up straight, slowly lower yourself back down to the mat still maintaining those straight arms and tight abs.

7. Outer Thigh Press:

You worked your inner thighs by placing the circle between your legs, but now you need to work those outer thighs by placing your legs in the circle. Plus, you’ll give your hamstrings a run for their money!

» Do it: Start out lying down on one side and put both of your legs through the circle all the way up to your thighs. Keep your knees slightly bent. Your upper body can either be lying down or you can have your head propped up and resting in your hand. Just as you would with the inner thigh press, start pressing the top leg up and down pressing against the ring. Do a few slow reps then add some holds and then some quick pulses.

8. Lying Ring Pass:

Here’s another great one for your core that also includes both your upper and lower body.

» Do it: Lie down on a mat and hold the ring by its cushions over your head and with straight arms. Lift your upper body and bring your legs up with your knees in towards your chest as you pass the ring to your lower body placing it just above your ankles. Now extend your legs out and your arms overhead. Now do this in reverse, grabbing the ring from between your legs and taking it back overhead.

9. Hip Bridge:

This is another Pilates staple that intensifies with the addition of a power ring. Adding a ring to this exercise is going to isolate the glutes even more. In a traditional bridge, you roll up the hips so you have a straight line declining from the top of the knees down to the shoulders. There should be a little scoop in your belly to make sure you’re engaging the abs and not pushing up with the lower back. Once you’re here, squeeze in and out on the ring to work the inner thighs and burn up the glutes. A variation of squeezes, pulses, taps and holds will leave those buns toasted.

» Do it: Lie down on a mat and bend your knees. Place the ring between your thighs. Raise your hips off the mat while keeping your arms at your sides. As you lift your hips, squeeze the ring between your thighs and hold the squeeze. Lower your hips down, but don’t stop squeezing. Keep your abs tight throughout the movement and be careful not to jerk your hips up and down. The motion should be slow and controlled.



A tight core, toned arms and strong legs will definitely be yours when you use a power ring. You can perform these exercises as one complete workout that works every muscle in your body and it makes for a perfect routine if you want a day off from heavy lifting. However you decide to use it, you will definitely end up being the lord of the ring!