Blake Lively’s Gym Photo Proves We’re All the Same

Blake Lively is just like everyone else, even when she goes to the gym.

Lively shared a picture on Instagram on Friday showing her hiding from her personal trainer, Don Saladino, at Drive 495 Club.

Videos by PopCulture.com

#FitnessFriday current mood. @donsaladino gives me reason to hide!…..” she captioned the photo.

According to E! News, Lively says her trainer helped her get in shape for her latest movie, The Shallows after she gave birth to her first daughter, James, in 2015.

“I worked out with an amazing trainer Don Saladino,” she said “He kicked my butt. It was also eight months after having a baby so my body was already completely different than what it normally was. Not just aesthetically but also your muscles are different, your body, everything is just shifted and changed.”

She also admitted it was nice having the motivation to go to the gym, because otherwise she wouldn’t have done it!

“It was like training for a marathon, but a marathon is one day,” she revealed. “This was six weeks straight, six-day weeks, no lunch breaks, thirteen-hour days, four-foot waves at all times. By the time I was done with the movie…I had muscles that I had never had before.”