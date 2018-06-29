See Stars During Sex: The Best Sex Tips for Your Sign

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Astrology lovers, rejoice: The stars might have something sexy in store for you. We caught up with Joshua MacGuire, a Los Angeles-based professional psychic, astrologer and metaphysical life coach, to find out what your sign has to do with your bedroom behavior. Whether you’re a dreamy Pisces, a spontaneous Aries, or a fiery Scorpio, MacGuire has some tips on how to channel your astrological sign when the lights go down.

Aries

Aries needs to “take initiative”, according to MacGuire, so be sure to speak up in the bedroom. “Make your partner do what you want done!,” he suggests. But just because Aries benefits from being direct doesn’t mean they want things to be predictable. “Aries’ raw sexuality is counter to planning, so always be prepared and take an ‘anytime, anyplace’ approach,” advises MacGuire. And don’t be afraid to mix things up. “Aries gets bored very easily… repetition of the same-old-same-old does not make a happy ram!” If you’re hoping to bed an Aries, make sure you have some spontaneity up your sleeve.

Taurus

Taurus takes a five-senses approach to sex, so be sure to get scent involved for a steamy evening. “Taurus rules anything that can be taken in, so have aphrodisiacal diffusers going or candles burning,” MacGuire advises. (He suggests ylang ylang and vanilla to start with.) Take things a step further by incorporating food into your foreplay, bringing drizzles of chocolate syrup or juicy strawberries into the bedroom.

Gemini

Gemini is a sign of duality, so play that up in the bedroom to get things rolling. “Take turns being dominant and submissive,” suggests MacGuire, so that both sides of the “twin signs” get to have their fun. Gemini is also a big lover of language, so it makes sense to incorporate some wordplay into their foreplay as well. “Gemini can spice things up in the bedroom by reading erotica with her partner; alternatively, they may enjoy ‘strip Scrabble’ or sexy couples’ board games to keep their minds engaged,” says MacGuire.

Cancer

As a water sign, Cancer loves aquatic environments for their sexcapades. “Take it to the ocean, pool, shower, bathtub, or jacuzzi,” advises MacGuire. Water may help Cancer stay in the moment, but if an additional push is needed, this sign may enjoy a bit of roleplay or light S&M to stay present.

Leo

Leo is the “exhibitionist of the zodiac,” according to MacGuire, so take that as you will. “There’s nothing like an audience to arouse a Leo.” Try experimenting with videotaping sex or attending a sex party to get spicy with Leo.

Virgo

Virgo has a mind-body connection like no other, so be sure to play that up when it comes to sex. “Virgo’s body is so sensitive and their mind so perceptive that they may get really turned on by tantric techniques that create a mind-body connection with their partner,” explains MacGuire. Expect that ultra-intimate experiences will be Virgo’s forte.

Libra

“Libra is all about balance,” says MacGuire, which can manifest in a myriad of ways. “If they play a dominant role in their public lives, in the bedroom they’ll enjoy being submissive. Conversely, if they’re in a subservient role at work, they’ll likely enjoy a more dominant role in the bedroom,” he explains. But this desire to create balance also extends to feminine and masculine energies, lending this sign its predilection for gender-presentation experimentation in the bedroom.

Scorpio

“If Scorpio likes anything more than sex, it’s power,” MacGuire asserts. Combining the two is a logical progression for pleasing Scorpio — whether choosing to dominate or be submissive, it’s likely that this power-play will be a favorite dynamic. Even if Scorpio chooses to go the submissive route, there’s a thrill of power that comes from that: “When released from domination, she’s likely to be stronger having had the chance to be vulnerable.”

Sagittarius

Sagittarius is all about the experience of luxury, and that holds doubly true for sex, so be sure to spoil a Sag. “Sagittarius relishes the finer things in life. Sex can be enhanced by luxury sheets, expensive candles and exquisite lingerie — anything that makes her feel rich and spoiled,” explains MacGuire. Conversely, Sagittarius may also appeal to her outdoorsy nature by attempting some sex al fresco.

Capricorn

Don’t be surprised when a Capricorn reveals their wild side — just under their “stoic” surface lies someone who loves to experiment. “The bedroom is where [Capricorn] should allow herself to get down and dirty with wild, rough sex, bondage, spanking, sex clubs, swapping with other couples, etc.,” says MacGuire, so the sky’s the limit. Capricorn is also “empowered by control,” so there may be some S&M in their fantasies, as well.

Aquarius

Aquarius is known for their ability to stay detached, making “casual, no-strings-attached sex” a favorite for this sign. But this doesn’t mean everything is chill and easygoing with Aquarius… this is a sign that also loves to shock. “Nothing can get an Aquarian turned on more than shocking others. Sneaking up on her mate and seducing him into an impromptu romp or enjoying sex in public gets their rebellious blood flowing,” says MacGuire.

Pisces

The dreamiest sign, Pisces goes crazy for a bit of mood-setting. “Invest in the right music, lighting and costumes to create a fantasy where she can get lost in the imaginative experience,” says MacGuire, and you’ll be rewarded. Or slip into that dreamlike space yourself and engage in some massage with Pisces.

