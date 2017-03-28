New Details Revealed After America’s Got Talent Judge Mel B’s Divorce And Father Passing

America's Got Talent host Mel B has been going through an extremely tough time recently. Earlier this month, her father passed away. Only days later, the 41-year-old announced her divorce from husband of 10 years, Stephen Belafonte.

Fortunately for the former Spice Girl, she has an excellent support system with her AGT co-hosts as she is now back filming the show. Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell have all spoken out about Mel B is doing in the wake of these difficult times.

Howie Mandel explained how the other co-hosts are going to try and help her through everything.

"We are all there for you, you know, our hearts go out to her," Howie Mandel said while talking with Entertainment Tonight. "I knew about it before it got announced and some of the things that were happening in her life -- she lost her father, her marriage is over. But, you know, she is so strong as a mother and as a professional, and girl power wasn't just a brand, she lives and eats and breathes it."

Heidi Klum mentioned that it is probably for the best that Mel B stays busy with filming the reality show, and that the entertaining nature of the reality competition series could help lift her spirits.

"I think it was good for her that we are so busy and that we are here all day, and you see fun acts that make you laugh, so I think that was helpful instead of being on vacation because then you have time to think," the former supermodel said. "Sometimes in those moments it's probably better not having time to think, and, you know, we are a family and we take care of each other we have- we all have each others' backs, so I think that was good."

Simon Cowell explained that he has spoken with Mel B, and that he has great respect for how she is handling the situation.

"She's what we call a 'trooper,' you know, she's holding up, [it's] very difficult," said Cowell. "I've spoken to her, but I'm impressed with her."

