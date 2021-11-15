The Best Deals on Gift Cards Right Now, Plus More Great Gift Card Ideas

You’ve heard it before: Shipping delays, supply chain bottlenecks and more issues are plaguing the 2021 holiday shopping season. It’s best to start shopping early this year, but what if even though you have, you still can’t find that perfect gift on store shelves?

This year, consider a gift card. One of the biggest merchants out there, Amazon, currently has a gift card deal that’s not to be missed: When you buy $50 worth of Amazon gift cards, you get a $10 Amazon credit two days later. That’s like free money in your pocket this holiday season. (Note that you’ll need to be signed in to your Amazon account to see and cash in on the deal.)

👉 View this deal now at Amazon

There aren’t supply-chain issues with gift cards – e-cards can be sent virtually without relying on UPS or the post office at all. And other gift cards are on sale, too, offering smart shoppers credits or cash back.

If you don’t want to deal with mail delivery slowdowns and supply chain issues, gift cards are a great gift choice in 2021. Consider the gift cards, from Walmart, Amazon and more, ahead.

Amazon gift card deal: Buy $50, get $10 back

Here’s a really sweet deal for gift card shoppers: You’ll get a $10 credit to your Amazon account when you spend $50 on an Amazon gift card now. (This deal is limited to first-time gift-card buyers only, and you need to be signed in to your Amazon account to view it.)

Mejuri gift card

Everyday fine jewelry brand Mejuri has both digital and physical gift card options from $25 to $500.

Sorel gift card

Let them pick their own new pair of winter boots this year with a Sorel gift card. Choose from $25 to $500 in a digital or plastic gift card.

Sunbasket gift card

Allow them to try a subscription meal delivery service with a Sunbasket gift card. You can load it with as much money as you’d like and email it to its recipient or print it at home.

Bandier gift card

Give the gift of luxury activewear with a digital Bandier gift card. Choose from $25 to $1,000 in this card redeemable in stores or online.

Discounted Starbucks gift cards

A Starbucks gift card is a classic gift for a coffee lover. If you want to save a few bucks on your purchase, consider buying your gift cards on CardCash – the site is currently offering up to 4.1% off on Starbucks card purchases. (You can get even bigger discounts at CardCash on other coffee and coffee-adjacent franchises, such as Dunkin Donuts, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf and Krispy Kreme.)

Personalized Visa gift cards

Gift cards can feel impersonal sometimes, but not this one. You can put the photo of your choice on a Visa gift card at GiftCardMall.com. You can choose any dollar amount between $10 and $250 to put on the personalized card.

Nordstrom gift cards

Walmart is a good one-stop shop for new gift cards, especially if you want a selection of multiple retailers. Choose from $25 or $50 gift cards to spend at Nordstrom – or whatever your recipient’s favorite department store is.

Sephora gift cards

Shopping for a makeup lover? Pick from a plastic or e-gift card, plus choose the amount you’d like to put on it at GiftCards.com. You can even schedule the delivery of your Sephora e-gift card for now or later.

Discounted Uber Eats gift cards

Raise is another smart option for discounted gift cards: You can get 2% in Raise Cash when you buy one, plus there are even more discounts available for first-time buyers. Find $25, $50, $100 and $200 gift cards to spend on Uber Eats, or other brands.

Retail therapy choice e-gift card

This e-gift card is a good choice because it can be spent at Ulta, Lululemon, Wayfair, Gap, Macy’s or Nordstrom Rack. Choose how much you’d like to put on it and schedule its delivery for now or in the future.