Amazing Halloween Outdoor Lawn Decorations for Next-Level Neighborhood Fun

Halloween is just around the corner, which means it’s time to deck your halls — and outdoor spaces — with ghosts and goblins. The spookiest night of the year isn’t just about candy and costumes; it’s also about turning your yard into a frightfully fun monster mash for the ages. So we hopped on our digital broomsticks, headed to Amazon and started shopping for the retailer’s most highly rated lawn decor for All Hallow’s Eve.

Many cities and towns have yet to announce their trick-or-treating protocols for 2021. Depending on where you live, the tradition could be affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Delta variant. But decorating can still be a fun way to mark the seasons, with or without hordes of candy-seeking revelers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

So, whether you prefer inflatable decorations, like this 12-foot-tall ghost, or sound-activated monsters, like this 6-foot-tall witch, we’ve got something hair-raising for your lawn.

Happy haunting, ghouls and boys.

Foam graveyard tombstones (5 pack)

From a distance, these foam tombstones look like the real thing, but up close, they’re super lightweight and easy to set up in your yard. Each of the five grave markers is roughly 17 inches tall, and the set comes with metal stakes that keep these decorations standing upright.

Joyin foam graveyard tombstones (5 pack), $26

Animated talking witch

Anytime a brave mortal dares cross paths with this witch, her eyes flash blue and she lets out a wicked laugh. She’s sound-activated, so footsteps and talking near this witch will activate her sensors. To display this 72-inch-tall, cackling sorceress, just hang her from the string attached to her hat.

Joyin sound-activated witch, $38

7-color LED fog machine

Nothing improves a Halloween display quite like a billowing layer of eerie fog. And with this 450-watt remote-control fog machine, you can also add a splash of color. The six LED lights can shine in one of seven colors, helping you match the mood of your uniquely spooky decor.

Theefun 7-color LED fog machine, $44 (after coupon)

Waterproof hanging bats (12 pack)

Pop culture has taught us that bats are a symbol of all things creepy, but these waterproof bat decorations are a whole cauldron full of fun. This pack comes with 12 die-cut, plastic bats in sizes ranging from 9 inches to 16 inches across. String for hanging is not included.

VictoryStore plastic hanging bat decorations, $21

Giant spider web with matching giant spider

If you’ve ever wanted to string up a 16-foot spider web outside your home, this year’s your chance. This set comes with a 200-inch triangular spider web with a nearly 5-foot-wide posable spider. You’ll also get five ground stakes and a hook to rig the web into place.

Ocato 200-inch spider web with posable spider, $28

Glowing witch hat string lights

These festive glowing hats are a great addition to your outdoor decor. Each string comes with eight witch hats (two each of purple, orange, green and red) and 44 feet of string, so you can display these rather far from an electrical outlet without needing multiple extension cords. This string of lights has eight modes, so they can glow, fade or dance, to your liking.

Witch hat string lights (44-foot string), $30

Pop-up skeleton with lawn stakes

Look out below! This three-piece decoration looks like a skeleton that’s popping up from underground. The skull is around 7 inches wide, and the arms are 14.5 inches long. The skull’s mouth can be displayed open or closed. One creative Amazon user suggests using zip ties to pose this decoration in a bush.

Aiseno pop-up skeleton with lawn stakes, $28

Bloody window decals

If you’re looking for something to scare passersby, these terrifying decals could do the trick. These menacing figures will look out onto your lawn, warning all that the tricks at this house are not for the faint of heart. Each of the two decals measures 30 inches by 60 inches. These decals stick to your windows with no adhesive and are easy to remove.

Angmart bloody window decals (2 pack), $14

Zombie flamingos (2 pack)

Slightly less terrifying and endlessly more fun, these Halloween-themed flamingos add a tropical touch to your October decor. Each flamingo is around 2 feet tall.

Skeleteen zombie flamingos (2 pack), $35

12-foot inflatable ghost with LED lights

Boo! This 12-foot-tall inflatable ghost will tower above your other decorations. It comes loaded with everything you need to inflate, secure and proudly display this monstrous specter.

Yihong inflatable ghost with LED lights, $54