Download These 8 Apps for Your Sexiest Date Night Yet

Well, there’s officially an app for everything, even sex! Whether you’re looking to rekindle the flame, spice things up or go all-out experimental, take things into the digital age and have some tantalizing fun with the help of these smartphone apps. Let’s face it—they’re cheaper than sex toys.

Keep reading to see every app that’ll help heat things up in your love life.

iKamasutra





When the lights go out tonight, give a new position a try with the help of this pocket Kamasutra. It contains up to 230 positions with illustrations and detailed instructions so you can slip right into some fun!

Positions can be categorized by ones you’re ready to do, those you’ve already rocked or ones you’d rather skip. You can also act out the steamy scene from Fatal Attraction with the app’s ‘By Movie’ category. You know you want to…

($2.99; App Store and Google Play)

Pillow Play





The name of this app is certainly a precursor for what’s to come in your life. In the simplest of words, creators say, “It’s kind of like a yoga or workout app, but for couples intimacy.”

The app features 5-minute episodes that guide you to talk, meditate and make love (sounds nice, right?) in one mindful practice. From om to ‘o’ indeed.

(Free; App Store)

Love Maps





The best way to know what your partner wants? Ask them! This app will allow you to learn about each other’s likes, dislikes and deepest thoughts. It will also prompt you to act on those preferences, helping you put forth extra effort in your relationships.

If you’re solely interested in learning more about your partner’s sexy side, the company has apps for that, too!

($1.99; App Store and Google Play)

Durexperiment





The condom giant tapped a psychologist and sexologist (yeah, that’s a thing) to create this 4-week sex challenge for lovers. The series follows the progression of a typical night of passion: foreplay fun, heightening sensation, adventurous play and the grand finale! Sign us up.

If this ‘experiment’ leaves you wanting more, there are also some fun mini tasks to help you find ‘sex that moves you.’

(Free; App Store and Google Play)

myPill Birth Control Reminder





Stressing over the potential for baby-making isn’t the sexiest of coital thoughts; let this app help you out. Pill, patch or ring, myPill will remind you when it’s time to take or change your contraceptive, track your periods and help you schedule appointments or prescription refills.

Your man doesn’t need to download this one, but he’ll definitely thank you for having it! (Free; App Store and Google Play)

Lovense Wearables





If your normal click-to-change vibrator just isn’t cutting it and you aren’t interested in ‘O’-inducing panties, snag a Lush toy ($99)and hand your phone over to your man. This app controls the vibrations, syncs to music and allows for video sessions.

This toy even works long range, so it’s perfect for long distance couples or for those on frequent business trips.

(Free; App Store or Google Play)

Kindu





The doctors behind this app just ‘ask you to keep and open mind and an open heart’ when you get started… and we’re officially interested. Even if you’ve both found your flow in the bedroom, get to know your partner’s kinkier fantasies (and what’s totally off limits) with the help of these challenges.

You’ll both be confronted with some sensual ideas, but you’ll only get notified if you agree to give it a whirl. Yay for no more awkward moments!

(Free; App Store and Google Play)

69 Places





You already know where this one is headed, right? From ‘In the Home’ to ‘Public Places’ and ‘Obscure’ locations, this app will keep track of all the places you and your lover have done the deed.

Even if you aren’t actually interested in getting it on in the elevator, play out the fantasy at home and check it off the list! This is an imaginative tool for all couples from tame to tantric.

(Free; App Store)