7 New Ways To Eat Your Oats

Oats are great way to incorporate fiber into your eating plan, but can sometimes be boring when you prepare the same old oatmeal breakfast time and time again. It’s time to make the most of your oats by incorporating some of these new oat-tastic twists on traditional oat recipes.

Slow Cooker Oatmeal: Don’t skip your oats because you don’t have time to prepare. This slow cooker recipe allows you to make your oats ahead of time with virtually no prep time. Just throw the ingredients in at night and wake up to a filling and already prepared breakfast. Who doesn’t love breakfast prepared for them? Click here for the recipe.

Slow Cooker Apple Pie Oatmeal: Another great slow cooker option that saves time. Wake up to the yummy smell of cooked apples and cinnamon. Get the full recipe by clicking here.

Wild Blueberry Baked Oats: What’s better than sitting down to a bowl of hearty oatmeal? How about being able to grab your oatmeal on the fly when you don’t have time to sit down? Oh, and did we mention the optional cream cheese/yogurt topping option? You are welcome. (via Craving Something Healthy)

Apple Cinnamon Dessert Pizza: A dessert? A breakfast? A sweet tooth snack? You choose. At only 100 calories a serving, it’s a sweet treat that you don’t have to feel guilty about eating to indulge in a sweet tooth craving. (via Shrinking Kitchen)

One Pot Savory Steel Cut Oats: Don’t limit oats to breakfast.( Although this meal would certainly be delicious the next morning as leftovers.) This recipe is packed with filling foods, including oats, in an innovative way to incorporate this fiber packed ingredient. (via Fool Proof Living)

Easy No Knead Bread: An oat-based bread recipe that is simple (yes, bread making made simple) and delicious with other ingredients like apple and molasses. (via Engrainedblog)

Baked Breakfast Apple: A beautiful presentation and filling breakfast option are offered in this stuffed apple that is baked to perfection and stuffed with oats, eggs, pecans, and more (via Healthy Aperture)