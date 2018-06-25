50 Finger-Licking Good Mexican Recipes

In the mood for a food fiesta? We’ve got 50 tasty, lightened-up Mexican dishes your family will love. Whether you’re a vegetarian or a fan of pork, beef or chicken, here are healthy Mexican options to enjoy that won’t wreck your waistline!

1. Slow Cooker Cuban Pulled Pork Tacos with Pineapple Salsa: If you’re looking to put a new twist on tacos, try mixing up your filling by using pork! This is a spicy, tropical treat and using the slow cooker made this dinner super simple! It takes anywhere from 5-8 hours (depending on what temperature you use), so pop in the ingredients in the morning and dinner practically makes itself! Click here for the recipe.

2. Skinny Taco Chicken Chili: Delicious and filling, this meal will instantly become one of your favorites! Make it easily in the slow cooker to save time and energy before dinner. See the recipe here!

3. Skinny Mexican Tortilla Pizza: Satisfy your cravings for Mexican food and your kids dreams of pizza in one meal! These tasty pizzas are perfectly portioned and pack 29 grams of protein per serving! Check it out here.

4. Easy Cheesy Burrito Skillet: This is all the goodness of a burrito, but in the form of a one-pan meal! Save the steps (and calories) of baking and rolling the burrito, and instead eat it in a deconstructed version. This low-calorie dinner recipe is easy for everyone to dig into — plus, cleanup will be a breeze! Click here for the recipe.

5. Sour Cream Enchiladas: Serve up a unique twist on tacos by using spaghetti squash! You’ll get an added serving of veggies and the black beans sneak in protein. Use blue corn tortillas and make this dish really pop! See the ingredients list here.

6. Protein-Packed Huevos Rancheros: This recipe is perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner, so serve it up whenever you get the craving! It can be easily customized to include your favorite flavors, too. Get started by clicking here!

» Top off your Huevos Rancheros with our 5-Minute Garden Fresh Salsa! Watch the video below, then snag the recipe here.

7. Chicken Tostadas: Fill up on two delicious chicken tostadas and get 40 grams of protein in your serving! This is an easy, quick dish for busy nights; you won’t be tempted to grab Taco Bell® on the way home knowing you can make these yourself. Click here for the recipe!

8. Salsa Chicken: Add a twist to your grilled chicken dinner with this tasty Mexican flavor! Add lettuce and onion and you’ll have a delicious Skinny Salsa Chicken wrap! You can even make an extra chicken breast to eat for lunch tomorrow. Click here for the recipe.

9. Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Chili: This Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Chili is so delicious that no one in your household will even suspect that they are eating healthy! The hearty ingredients come together with the mouthwatering Mexican flavor for a chili you won’t be able to resist. Here’s the recipe.

10. Slow Cooker Chicken Fajitas: Your slow cooker will help you look like you spent hours slaving over this meal, but in reality the slow cooker did all the work! Check out the recipe here.

11. Tex Mex Casserole: You probably already have most of the ingredients for this recipe in your kitchen. The spicy flavors of the cumin and chili powder pair perfectly with the corn. Check it out here!

12. Vegan Grilled Tofu Tacos: This recipe may be for vegans, but it’s delicious and appetizing for any style of diet. The tofu is seasoned with all your traditional Mexican flavors so it may surprisingly resemble the meats you’re used to using. (via Girl Makes Food)

13. Lightened Up King Ranch Casserole: Cheesy and healthy? This is a recipe your kids will love, but you’ll feel good about serving this dish that yields only 245 calories per serving and packs 27 grams of protein. See the ingredients here!

14. Mexican Ranch Burgers: Spice up burger night with these Mexican-style patties, topped with pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce and onion. If you want a true burger and fries experience, whip up these Spicy Sweet Potato Fries to complement the meal! Get the burger recipe here.

15. Skinny Chicken Tamale Pie: This recipe is perfect for the mom-on-the-go. By using pre-shredded chicken, you can save time and have dinner ready in a snap on evenings when everyone would rather be outside playing than inside cooking in a hot kitchen! Get started here.

16. Tortilla Chicken Soup: Prep this meal the night before and do zero work for dinnertime! This is a warm, hearty meal with a generous serving size the family will love. Get started prepping by checking out the recipe here!

17. Skinny Black Bean and Corn Quesadilla: Cilantro lovers will eat this recipe up! It’s easy to make and shows off each ingredients bold flavors perfectly. (And if you aren’t a cilantro fan, just toss it from the recipe and you’ll still create a tasty meal.) See the ingredients and get started here!

18. Easy Beef Enchiladas: Mix up Taco Tuesday by serving these simple enchiladas that are smothered in tasty, tangy red sauce. Each serving of two enchiladas packs in 15 grams of fiber and 42 grams of protein! Check out the recipe here!

» Want to serve your enchiladas over a bed of rice? Try our Copycat Chipotle Cilantro Lime Brown Rice here!

19. Quinoa Chipotle Meatballs: Don’t let the name fool you because these meatballs are completely meatless! They pair perfectly with almost any type of meal — pasta, sandwiches, tacos; the list is endless! (via Slender Kitchen)

20. Southwest Sweet Potato Quinoa Chili: This hearty chili uses quinoa, sweet potatoes, black beans and diced tomatoes to keep this vegetarian meal hearty and satisfying. The best part about this recipe is you just have to caramelize the onions, then throw the ingredients in a stockpot, and you’ve got dinner (plus leftovers) in under an hour! See the recipe here!

21. Grain-Free Burrito Bowl: This is another scrumptious vegan dish! But if you’re a meat lover, all you have to do is add your favorite protein in order to transform this healthy grain-free meal into a meat-filled masterpiece! (via Girl Makes Food)

22. Slow Cooker Guacamole Soup: The chilly weather may leave you wanting soup all the time. Have it guilt-free with this creative guacamole soup! (via A Spicy Perspective)

23. Skinny Mexican Chicken Bake: This dish is so easy to throw together for a tasty dinner. Don’t be surprised when you’re craving seconds… or thirds! See the nutrition for this recipe here.

24. Crock Pot Salsa Verde Chicken: This recipe isn’t lying when it says it’s the easiest slow cooker chicken meal. Made by simmering chicken tenders in salsa verde with cumin and spices, this chicken can be added to anything! It’s great over rice, in tacos, filling for enchiladas or fajitas! (via Skinnytaste)

25. Mexican Lasagna: Lasagna is appetizing in all variations. Try this recipe for Mexican Lasagna, then sit back and watch as your family devours the whole thing! (via The Fit Housewife)

26. Skinny Taco Salad: Indulge in a Mexican dish without the carbs by tasting this Skinny Taco Salad. It packs all the flavors of your tacos in a deconstructed form and you can add blue corn tortilla chips for a little crunch! Check it out here.

27. Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Taquitos: How scrumptious do these taquitos look? They’re freezer-friendly so you can cook up a storm once and simply heat them up for a quick, savory meal. (via Damn Delicious)

28. Copycat Chipotle Barbacoa Bowl: Craving Chipotle? Make your own bowl using a few popular Skinny Mom recipes as ingredients! This is a hearty meal that’ll keep you full and will leave your tastebuds satisfied. Get started here!

» Want to add guac? Try this 5-Minute Zesty Guacamole. Watch the video below, then click here for the recipe!

29. Mexican Sweet Potato Skins: This recipes is so appetizing and diet friendly! Even your little picky eaters will be asking for seconds with this unique dish. (via Once A Month Meals)

30. Skinny Chicken Enchilada Casserole: This is a terrific twist on your standard casserole dish. It doubles easily to feed larger groups by adding an additional “layer.” Enjoy! Click here for the recipe!

31. Mexican Grilled Corn: You’re guaranteed to get a burst of flavor with each bite you take of this yummy Mexican Grilled Corn. Sweet, sour, smoky, spicy — this corn has it all! (via Show Me The Yummy)

32. Taco Chicken Tenders: This entree is perfect for a Mexican-style dinner for the kids and the adults! It’s truly genius and is so easy to recreate. Why didn’t we think of it!? (via Rachel Cooks)

33. Freezer-Friendly Breakfast Burritos: Nothing like a warm, cheesy, protein-packed breakfast to lure you out of bed in the morning! Our Freezer-Friendly Breakfast Burrito comes in at only 178 calories and 5 Weight Watchers SmartPoints, so you can feel good eating one as well. Get the ingredients list here.

34. Black Bean and Potato Nacho Plate: How delicious does this plate of nachos look? This recipe uses potato wedges instead of tortilla chips and it’s so easy to customize to your liking! (via Oh She Glows)

35. Quinoa Mexi-Lime Salad: This light dish is full of flavor and the quinoa packs major protein! Make this salad ahead for a quick lunch or no-fuss dinner. Watch the how-to video below, then click here for the recipe!

36. Skinny Taco Stuffed Peppers: These aren’t your grandma’s stuffed peppers packed with beef, rice, and ketchup! Instead, fill these up with delish ground turkey, salsa and cheddar cheese and you’ll have a bold burst of flavor in every single bite! See the nutrition information by clicking here.

37. Chicken Fajita Quesadilla: Spice up your normal chicken and cheese combo by serving this veggie-filled option. Each serving is packed with 36 grams of protein and 13 grams of fiber! Get started here.

38. Cactus Fries With Avocado Dipping Sauce: To be honest, we had no idea that you could eat cactus, much less make them into yummy fries. This should be at the top of your must-try recipe list! (via Munchin With Munchkin)

39. Baked Crispy Beef, Cheddar, and Pickle Tacos: This interesting combination of ingredients creates a delicious flavor in this recipe! It’s refreshing to taste this fun Mexican-style dish instead of normal tacos and enchiladas. (via Slender Kitchen)

40. Chicken Enchilada Wraps: This recipe is a simple lunch that’s easy to grab and go! If you’re not a wrap-lover, it also makes a great dip alongside celery for a healthy crunch. (via Cook Like A Champion)

41. Skinny Mexican Tortilla Casserole: Casseroles are a busy family’s go-to and this recipe combines delicious Mexican flavors. Even your little ones will love the taste and crunch of this dish! Click here for the recipe.

42. Chorizo Stuffed Poblano Peppers: This recipe is a great play on traditional stuffed peppers. Chorizo is a type of sausage that complements the peppers flawlessly! (via Slender Kitchen)

43. Southwest Stuffed Squash: Don’t worry about hitting your vegetable intake for the day! Make these flavorful stuffed squash for dinner and feel good about what you’re feeding your body. See the recipe here.

44. Easy Enchilada Noodle Bake: This is another fabulous make-ahead casserole that combines Mexican flavors with soft noodles. It can also be easily customized to incorporate your favorite ingredients! See the recipe here.

45. Skinny Cheese Enchiladas: Cottage cheese, ricotta cheese and shredded cheese fill these vegetarian wraps with a bunch of creamy, yummy goodness, while the jalapeño and green chilies brings that Mexican flavor kick! See what you’ll need to get started here!

46. Skinny Tomato, Rice & Corn Skillet Casserole: This is a hearty twist on Spanish rice that will keep you full and ignite your tastebuds. It makes a great standalone dish or you can put it in stuffed peppers or on a tortilla! Get the details here.

47. Crock Pot Baja Chicken Tacos: Cool, crunchy and zesty — these tacos are the real deal! Add hot sauce or a pinch of red pepper flakes if you prefer spicy foods. (via The Skinny Fork)

48. Skinny Baked Burritos: This recipe is filled with skinny swaps so you can feel good about indulging. Each burrito is only 275 calories and packs serious protein and fiber! See the full nutrition here.

49. Chipotle Black Bean & Quinoa Crock Pot Stew: This recipe is vegan, gluten-free and super healthy! Enjoy this filling yet guiltless crock pot stew without a dinnertime hassle. (via Tasty Yummies)

50. Southwest Overnight Breakfast Casserole: Breakfast has never been so easy with our Southwest Overnight Breakfast Casserole! Ham, peppers, onions and tomatoes all come together with melty Mexican cheese for a breakfast everyone in your family will love. Check it out here.