5 Moves. Zero Equipment.

Can’t make it to the gym today? No worries! You don’t need equipment to get in a good workout! Here are five awesome moves that you can do at home on your own schedule!

Squatted Speed Bag:

Tone your upper and lower body with this move while getting your heart rate! Make sure you’re using the proper form so you can get the most out of this move!

Step 1: Lower yourself into a squat by bending your knees and sitting back as if you were in a chair. Keep your chest up, knees behind your toes and your butt down.

Step 2: Keep your weight in your heels. Make loose fists with your hands and bring them in front of your face with your elbows out.

Step 3: Rotate your forearms clockwise as fast as you can for an allotted time frame.

Plank Up Downs:

Strengthen your arms, upper back, and core with this challenging plank exercise. Adding movement to your plank adds extra contraction of your ab muscles, which leads to a waist whittling effect.

Begin in high plank. Your body should be a straight, diagonal line from your head to your heels.

With control, place your right forearm down onto the mat.

Now place your left forearm down onto the mat, you are now in forearm plank position.

Reverse the sequence, pressing back up into a high plank, one hand at a time.

Modification: (Beginner): Perform this move on your knees.

Inch Worm:

This move will stretch you out and tone you up. Keep your abs tight as you perform this move to ensure that you work your core along with the rest of your body!

Step 1: Stand straight. Keeping legs straight, bend over and touch floor.

Step 2: Keep legs straight and slowly walk hands forward. Keep abs tight.

Step 3: Stop when your body is in full plank, gaze down, neck in alignment with your spine.

Step 4: Reverse the movement, walking feet in towards hands, taking tiny steps, keeping legs as straight as possible.

Step 5: Continue to walk feet back until your hands meet your feet. Stand. That is one rep.

Pushup:

Don’t underestimate the power of a good pushup! It’s great for toning your upper body and can be done easily! Even if you’ve got your workout done for the day, this is a fun to do during a commercial break when watching TV!

Step 1: Get all fours, placing your hands slightly wider than your shoulders. Extend your legs so that you are balanced on your hands and toes. Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels.

Step 2: Inhale as you bend your elbows and lower yourself until your elbows are at a 90-degree angle.

Step 3: Exhale as you push back up through your hands to the start position. That’s one rep.

Side Pushup:

This pushup variation is great for your obliques! So if you’ve got more inches around your waist than you’d like, try doing these!

Step 1: Lie down on your side with your bottom arm wrapped around your core. Your top arm should be placed with your hand flat on the floor and your elbow at a 90-degree angle at your chest.

Step 2: Push through your top hand to lift your shoulders and torso off the ground, and then lower back down. Complete all reps on this side, then repeat on the opposite side.

What’s your favorite move to do at home? Let us know in the comments below!