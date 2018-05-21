35 Most Pitiful (and Hilarious) Pinterest Food Fails

We’ve all been here…Inspired by something fabulous on Pinterest only to find out we can’t create anything more than a pitiful attempt at a remake that at best looks like a colorful mash up of melted crayons. Misery loves company, right? Right. So, we’re betting you love this collection of pitiful Pinterest food fails from Buzzfeed as much as we do.

1. These inappropriate corn dog muffins:

2. This poor, unfortunate watermelon cake:

3. This problematic vegan pasta:

5. These doomed mozzarella bites:

6. This rainbow cake that rolled a little too hard:

7. These stained-glass cookies:

8. These bunny blobscuits:

9. These horrifying apple turkeys:

10. This candy corn cookie calamity:

11. These sad cinnamon bun pancakes:

12. This 14-layer caketastrophe:

13. These broken bacon hearts:

