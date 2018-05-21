Lifestyle

35 Most Pitiful (and Hilarious) Pinterest Food Fails

We’ve all been here…Inspired by something fabulous on Pinterest only to find out we can’t create anything more than a pitiful attempt at a remake that at best looks like a colorful mash up of melted crayons. Misery loves company, right? Right. So, we’re betting you love this collection of pitiful Pinterest food fails from Buzzfeed as much as we do.

1. These inappropriate corn dog muffins:

A photo posted by MeJenta Spencer (@atnejem) on Aug 20, 2013 at 6:51pm PDT

2. This poor, unfortunate watermelon cake:

pinterest fail watermelon cake

3. This problematic vegan pasta:

pinterest fail problematic vegan pasta
4. These unmotivated paleo cinnamon rolls:
pinterest fail cinnamon rolls

5. These doomed mozzarella bites:

pinterest fail mozzarella bites

6. This rainbow cake that rolled a little too hard:

7. These stained-glass cookies:

8. These bunny blobscuits:

A photo posted by Sunday (@sundaystilwell) on Mar 31, 2013 at 11:44am PDT

9. These horrifying apple turkeys:

pinterest fail apple turkeys

10. This candy corn cookie calamity:

11. These sad cinnamon bun pancakes:

12. This 14-layer caketastrophe:

pinterest fail cake

13. These broken bacon hearts:

pinterest fail broken bacon hearts

Want to see the rest of these epic food fails? Click here to be taken to the original story on BuzzFeed.

 

