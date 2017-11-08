Could You Handle This Couple’s Hot 30-Day Sex Challenge?

Even the healthiest of couples can spiral into a sexual rut, with busy schedules and kids killing the mood. But when kissing and touching exit your relationship, it’s important to get things back on track before you find yourself slumming it in a sexless marriage.

One Reddit user, TryAnything3Times, shared their plan to reignite the passion in their relationship by way of a 30-day sex challenge.

As you could guess, they plan to have sex every day for a month, but there’s a daily activity that goes along with it, forcing them out of their comfort zones and bonding them together.

Before diving in, they established some ground rules.

After looking over the list, each partner can modify or replace two activities before the challenge starts. Once you begin, there’s no editing the list.

Each partner also gets two “veto” days in which they can ditch the list’s activity and opt just for sex. If you’re out of “vetos,” you’re allowed to borrow one from them as long as they get to pick the new activity.

If both partners agree on something, it can be added to the list, and if you miss a day, just tack it on to the end of the challenge.

Finally, you’re allowed to pause the challenge if holidays, business trips or her period gets in the way (though you can certainly continue if you’re into that).

If you’re ready to try this Reddit-famous sex challenge yourself, stock up on condoms or refill your birth control (which the couple says are allowed!) and jump right in.

Week 1:

The first week is pretty tame but it’s meant to boost your connection with your partner and help you explore the idea of frequent, fun sex together. Before you “veto” any ideas this week, give them a try. Push yourself outside your comfort zone to explore new ways to get sensual with your lover.

“Day 1: Have sex at a time other than before bed; a lunchtime romp, morning sex or after work workout.

Day 2: Browse a list or book of sex positions or watch a Kama Sutra video together. Pick a few new positions to try. Be sure to tell your partner what you think looks enjoyable and why. Stick to the easy stuff, no point getting an injury on day 2.

Day 3: Have sex twice in a day.

Day 4: Read erotica together before sex. Find good erotica online and each pick a short story.

Day 5: Try shower sex. Be extra soapy but use caution. Water-based lube (not shower water or soap) is advised.

Day 6: Give/get a full-body massage before initiating sex.

Day 7: Have a quickie — 10 minutes or less. Try some place/time fun. Example: While preparing breakfast standing in the kitchen. (Bonus play: try two or more in a day.)”

Week 2:

Keep up with the fun and dive into these slightly more aggressive sexual activities. Leaving the house or finding a new sexy spot outside the bedroom are big ones here! These little tweaks to your normal sex routine can help you see intimacy as something that doesn’t just happen before bed. The thrill that comes with the risk of getting caught will have your heart racing, too — an added bonus.

“Day 8: Go on a road trip — park, make out and have car sex. (Option: go home for sex afterwards. Don’t break the law. Maybe just do it in the car in the garage.)

Day 9: Have sex while seated on chair or sofa, facing each other and facing away.

Day 10: Give/get a sensual oil massage before sex; towels or old sheets recommended.

Day 11: Perform oral sex only. Tell your partner what works and keep at it until you both orgasm… no 69.

Day 12: Let her dominate. Tell your partner what you want. (Bonus play: ropes or handcuffs)

Day 13: She brings him to orgasm with no intercourse — hands, mouth, and body only. (Bonus play: use breasts or feet to bring partner to orgasm)

Day 14: Find a new place in the house for sex — kitchen, bath, living room, chair, sofa, floor, etc.”

Week 3:

You’re halfway done, so it’s time to crank up the heat. Though you won’t find any third wheels or backdoor play on the list, this week may push you to really step outside your comfort zone and explore new heights with your partner. Instead of getting nervous, channel your energy into excitement for the ahh-mazing feelings to come.

“Day 15: Each partner brings themselves to an orgasm seated in front of their partner on the bed; same time is ideal. Share what you are feeling. Use what you like. Observe and learn.

Day 16: Try an advanced-level Kama Sutra move. Find two or three challenging positions to try. Again, avoid injury.

Day 17: Add toys into your love making — vibrators, penis rings, beads and ticklers. This session is all about finding what works. (Bonus play: use a We-Vibe or other shared sex toys.)

Day 18: Watch an adult film together — a movie or 30 minutes minimum. (Bonus play: Masturbate or have sex while watching. Start with something safe if you have never watched before. Find a good “couples” video.)

Day 19: Have sex without intercourse, instead using your hands, body, toys or mouths. You both must orgasm.

Day 20: Share fantasies today by e-mail (not your work e-mail). Pick one to play out. (Bonus play: costumes)

Day 21: Visit a sex store together. You both must make a purchase of sex toys, sex games, videos or books.”

Week 4/5:

As you finish out the list, make note of the activities you enjoyed most and surprise your lover with them as often as you can. Though excuses likely plagued your sex life prior to the challenge, use the month of sex you just accomplished as motivation to maintain an adventurous, active love life.

“Day 22: He brings her to orgasm with no intercourse, using hands, mouth or toys only.

Day 23: Take a breather and enjoy a night of just sex.

Day 24: Play a sex game with dice, a spinner or app. Find something fun to play.

Day 25: Slow it down with sex and f— at ¼ speed. This is a marathon, slow and steady. Aim for at least 45 minutes or until you both have had one or more orgasms.

Day 26: Let him dominate. He’s in charge, so do what he says. (Bonus play: ropes or handcuffs)

Day 27: Have dinner out with under-the-table touching (nothing illegal!). Then go home or hotel for sex.

Day 28: It’s multiple orgasm day. Have a few minutes of cool-down with caressing after an orgasm, then try to start it back up again, or just keep going! Today, one is never enough!

Day 29: Flip a coin to pick a dominant. Tell your partner, “Do what you want to me,” but be sure to have a safe word. Try and push the limits of yours and your partner’s comfort level.

Day 30: Stay up all night, or as long as you can, having sex. Have as much sex as possible today. Explore 27 days of favorites today and try to have either 5 orgasms or sex 5 times.

*Bonus* Day 31: Caress, take it easy, then just f—.”

Good luck!