28 Easy Breakfasts That’ll Have You Jumping Out Of Bed

Mornings as a mom are busy enough without taking 30 minutes to prepare a gourmet meal to power you through the day. Lucky for you, a healthy, high-protein breakfast can be made in under 15 minutes. Here are 28 delicious breakfast recipes that are so good we promise they'll have you jumping out of bed in the mornings!

1. Low-Carb Breakfast Sushi Rolls: These rolls are a fun (and fishless - don't worry!) way to pack everyone's favorite breakfast items (bacon, eggs, and crescent rolls, of course!) into just a few savory, mouthwatering bites for a fun, convenient, forkless breakfast. Try the recipe for breakfast tomorrow!

2. Breakfast Stuffed Peppers: This high-protein recipe is delicious, warm and cheesy! You'll love it so much that you'll be thinking about this recipe long after breakfast is over. Check out the recipe here!

3. Mixed Berry Crepes: We love a fruity wake-up call in the morning, and these mixed berry crepes certainly fit the bill! Try the recipe here!

4. Reese's Overnight Oats: This protein packed breakfast oatmeal has peanut butter chocolate bites in it...can we get an amen?! Find the recipe here.

5. Healthy Apple Cinnamon Crepes: These ooey gooey crepes will wake you up with their sweet flavor! You won't feel guilty either, because one serving of these little guys is only 143 calories! Click here to see the recipe.

6. Berry Smoothie Bowl With Toasted Coconut: It's gorgeous, it's delicious and it's extremely nutritious. It's also high in fiber, which means it will keep you full until lunch! Click here for the recipe.

7. Pumpkin Pie Overnight Oats: It doesn't have to be autumn for you to indulge in this chewy bowl of sweet oats! You'll want this recipe ASAP, trust us!

8. Blueberry Cinnamon Roll Ups: You can't tell from looking at them, but these sweet roll-ups are high in protein and fiber, making them a breakfast to be reckoned with! Don't trust us? Try the recipe yourself!

9. Pumpkin French Toast Sticks: The sticks are stuffed with pumpkin cream, a delicious mixture that even your kids will adore! Try the recipe here today!

10. Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal Bars: If you like to wake up to a chewy bar filled with great nutrition facts, then you've stumbled upon the perfect recipe! This low-calorie bar will satisfy that craving to a tee! Try it here!

11. Slow Cooker Apple Pie Oatmeal: If you're looking for a brunch recipe that will satisfy even your pickiest eaters, then you'll want this recipe printed and ready to go!

12. Skinny Banana French Toast Bake: Sticky and mouth-wateringly good! Your kids won't want to miss breakfast if you're serving these. Check out the recipe here.

13. Skinny Cream Cheese Glazed Pumpkin Donuts: When it comes to pumpkin flavored foods, we're all in! These donuts are skinny, which means all the really bad ingredients have been swapped for healthier ones! Try this healthy version here.

14. Quinoa Banana Pancakes: Only 220 calories in three fluffy pancakes? We haven't heard of nutrition facts this good before. Click here for the recipe!

Want to see more recipes? Click next! 15. Skinny Cinnamon Toast Pancakes: Turn on the cartoons and heat up the griddle, because these pancakes are perfect for a lazy Sunday morning. Find the recipe here!

16. Healthy Banana Waffle: Cross frozen waffles off your weekly grocery list, because your whole family will enjoy these homemade and healthified banana waffles more than any pre-packaged, store bought version. Yes, even better than Eggo Waffles. Try the recipe here.

17. Autumn Apple Oat Bars: Jumpstart your day with this low-calorie chewy bar. It's made with natural ingredients so you won't have to worry about all the hidden sugar! Check out the recipe here.

18. Skinny Slow Cooker Oats: There are dozens of recipes floating around on Pinterest for Slow Cooker Oats, all promising the same thing, to awake to breakfast deliciousness! Well this one delivers! Try it here!

19. Skinny Breakfast Nachos: Add the ingredients for this recipe to your grocery list, because we promise this dish will deliver. The savory cheese paired with the sausage crumbles make this meal a delicious and exotic treat for breakfast! Click here to see the recipe.

20. Cinnamon Apple Muffin: What beats a fresh muffin right out of the oven? A skinny one, of course! You'll adore the sweet and chewy texture of this healthy muffin, we promise! Try the recipe here.

21. Blueberry Lemon Yogurt Loaf: Sweet and tart at the same time, this yummy bread is about to take your taste buds for a ride! Want to try the recipe? Click here!

22. Strawberry Oatmeal Muffins: What better way to wake up in the morning than with one of these low-calorie, low-fat muffins? The oatmeal lends a chewiness that other muffins don't have—and we love it. Check out this recipe here!

23. Blueberry Protein Muffin: We threw in some protein powder to boost the nutrition facts, and boy are we sure glad we did! The flavor and texture are a-maz-ing. Try it here!

24. Skinny Pumpkin Spice Muffins: Feed your pumpkin spice addiction and bake these the night before so they're waiting for you in the morning. Biting into one of these with your coffee cup by your side, the kids still sleeping peacefully—ah, that truly is paradise. Click here for the recipe!

25. Nutella Energy Bites: Throw a couple of these in a baggie and munch on your commute to work, or eat them leisurely while you wait for the coffee to brew. Either way, you'll love every bite. Want the recipe? Click here!

26. Keep You Full Smoothie: Nobody likes being hungry hours before lunch time, so make sure to eat a breakfast that will keep you full! This smoothie is one of many you'll want to add to your arsenal of recipes.

27. Skinny Mocha Java Protein Smoothie: This smoothie will keep you full until lunch, we promise. The creamy texture and hint of coffee is everything you ever needed on a dark, cold morning! Creak those sleepy eyes open, because this drink is waiting for you in the kitchen! Grab the recipe here.

28. Good Morning Sunshine Smoothie: If you love fruit and oats, then you'll adore this smoothie! The fiber and protein content is high, making it perfect to sip on while you drive to work. Check out the recipe.