20 Weird Facts About the Human Body… Your Body!

Jill Bolte Taylor gave a Ted Talk called “My Stroke of Insight” where she describes her thoughts and feelings of awe when having a stroke. Feelings of awe?! Taylor is a brain scientist, and was fascinated at her body’s abilities and reactions during her own stroke. The human body continues to shock and inspire doctors, scientists and the average Joe with its unending abilities to perform as a machine. To work in tandem with so many different moving parts and organs is crazy to say the least; so here we present you with 20 weird facts about your machine: the human body.

Achoo! A sneeze can clock in at over 100 mph.

Eggs. The female egg is the only cell in the body that is visible to the naked eye.

Blood vessels. The human body is estimated to have over 100,000 miles of them.

Giggle. It is impossible to tickle yourself, because your body is totally aware of your movements and timing, unlike when someone else tickles you.

Facial hair. The hair on your face grows faster than any other hair on your body. This is true for both men and women. That’s why shaving your chin or lip hair only results in frustration because the little hairs are back within about a day.

Boiling. In 30 minutes, the human body will produce enough heat to boil a half gallon of water.

Eyes. Your eyes remain the exact same size from birth, but your nose and ears continue growing throughout your whole life. Click here to see what your eyes can tell you about your health.

Pheromones. Every single person has a unique smell, but identical twins have the same smell.

Stomach acid. The acid in your stomach that is responsible for digesting food is as strong as battery acid and could theoretically digest steel. The reason it doesn’t burn through your stomach is because the cells that make up the lining of your stomach replace themselves every few days. But, if your stomach acid somehow got onto your skin? It would burn a hole in it.

Babies. A baby will have around 60 more bones than an adult. That is because babies have bones, like those in the skull, that will eventually fuse together to become one bone.

Saliva. You’ll produce enough saliva throughout your lifetime to fill two swimming pools.

Tongue prints. Like fingerprints, every human has a unique tongue print. Along the same lines, fingerprints aren’t only used to identify criminals; they also provide traction to grasp objects.

Electricity. When awake and active, the human brain could produce enough electricity to power a light bulb. Move over, coal power plants.

Losing your pinky finger. Should your pinky finger get chopped off, your hand would lose 50 percent of its strength.

Long-term memory. During your lifetime, your long-term memory can hold over 1 quadrillion separate bits of information.

Dreaming. Studies show that people who dream often and vividly have a higher IQ.

Food. Provided that there is water to drink (and depending on the amount of body fat the person has), the human body can stay alive for up to two months without food. However, without sleep, the human body undergoes serious psychological changes (hallucinating and personality shifts) after only a few days.

Fear. Your production of earwax is upped when you feel afraid. Responsible for the production of earwax are the apocrine glands. While we’re on the subject, earwax is important for the cleanliness of your inner ear and will eventually makes its way to the outer ear on its own. We know, cleaning your ears out is the second best feeling only to sex, but it can actually do more harm than good.

Nose. Your nose can remember over 50,000 different scents. But, mamas, science says that women are and will always be better smellers than men are. And your hubby says he doesn’t stink…

Blushing. When you are embarrassed and feel your face heat up, the lining of your stomach also heats up. That’s right, your stomach lining blushes with you.

