16 High-Protein Foods That Will Help You Lose Weight

When you think of lean protein, there’s a pretty good chance chicken is the first thing that comes to mind. But this macronutrient, which is vital for losing weight, comes in many shapes and sizes. It’s important to get more protein in your diet, so we compiled 16 foods you need to get in you kitchen to boost your weight loss.

Though it’s easy to get stuck in a food rut, especially if you’re trying to shed pounds, eating the same kale and grilled chicken salad five days in a row is a recipe for bailing on your healthy habits altogether. Swapping that chicken for salmon, pork, or shrimp will keep you from getting so bored you throw your lunch away twice a week (we see you).

And, just in case we all need a refresher: Lean protein is kind of a big deal when it comes to weight loss. Your body needs protein to maintain, repair and grow lean, fat-burning muscle and help you stay fuller longer. One 2005 study published in the Journal of Clinical Nutrition even found that people who ate 30 percent of their calories from protein, versus 15 percent, reduced their total energy intake by 441 calories!

So to get you to your weight-loss goal without hating life (and chicken), Women’s Health brings you this list of all your healthy, lean protein options.

1. BLACK BEANS Serving: ½ cup | Protein: 8g

Make it easy: Try them in soup with a dollop of guac to make this a high-protein meal your entire family will like. Check out our Tortilla Chicken Soup!

2. COD Serving: 4 ounces | Protein: 24g

Make it easy: Parmesan and panko bread crumbs coating make our Parmesan Crusted Cod perfect for any weeknight dinner.

3. EGG Serving: 1 large | Protein: 6g

Make it easy: Hard-boil and devil them with their own yolk, or add guacamole.

4. EGG WHITES Serving: 2 large | Protein: 8g

Make it easy: This protein-rich food is perfect to make with leftover veggies, keeping you full until lunch.

5. FLOUNDER Serving: 4 ounces | Protein: 28g

Make it easy: Broil, top with hot sauce, and use in a soft taco.

6. HEMP SEEDS Serving: 1 ounce | Protein: 10g

Make it easy: Sprinkle on oats, yogurt, steamed veggies, or a smoothie.

7. HAM, SLICED, EXTRA LEAN Serving: 4 ounces (or 4 standard slices) | Protein: 20g

Make it easy: Wrap a blanched asparagus stalk for a quick snack.

8. PORK TENDERLOIN Serving: 4 ounces | Protein: 20g

Make it easy: Rub with salt and pepper and roast with fresh rosemary.

