5 Yoga Poses to Practice Daily

It’s difficult to make room in your busy schedule for fitness, let alone an activity like yoga that requires peace and quiet! However, these five quick and easy yoga poses barely take any time at all.

Do them right when you wake up to center and prepare yourself for the day, or do them right before bed to reflect on a long day.

Cow Stretch

This pose is perfect for stretching out your lumbar muscles.

Step 1: Begin on all fours on your mat with your hands just under your shoulders and feet under hips. Spread your fingers and tuck your toes to stretch your feet. Center your head in a neutral position with a flat back and soften your gaze downward.

Step 2: Inhale as you drop your belly towards the mat. Lift your chin and chest, and gaze up toward the ceiling. Take a deep breath, and on your exhale, return to starting position.

Cat Stretch

This pose is similar to Cow Stretch, but this time you get to embrace your inner fierce feline.

Step 1: Begin on all fours on your mat with your hands just under your shoulders and feet under hips. Spread your fingers and tuck your toes to stretch your feet. Center your head in a neutral position with a flat back and soften your gaze downward.

Step 2: Inhale as you draw your belly to your spine and round your back toward the ceiling. The pose should look like a cat stretching its back. Release the crown of your head toward the floor, but don’t force your chin to your chest.

Step 3: Take a deep breath, and on your exhale, return to starting position.

» See how to perform a cat to cow flow here:

Warrior I

Don’t forget to breath deeply when performing this pose. You’ll feel it in your entire body.

Step 1: Separate your feet in a parallel split stance (about 4-5 feet away). Turn your back foot out pointing away from your body. Keep your hips and torso rotated forward towards your front foot.

Step 2: Take a deep breath and on your exhale, bend your front knee into a 90-degree angle. Raise your arms, forming a straight line at shoulder height and keep your gaze at your fingertips in front of you, or raise your arms straight above your head.

Downward Facing Dog

For a little mommy-and-me fitness, you can even get your kids to do this one with you! Or not… the point of yoga is for some peace and quiet, after all!

Step 1: From standing position, bend over, placing your hands on the floor. Walk your hands out until both your hands and your feet are completely touching the mat. You should resemble a downward “v.”

Step 2: Take your legs out to shoulder-width apart and spread your fingers apart. Press through your palms and keep your hips pushed back. Keep your neck relaxed and hold this position.

Child’s Pose

You can definitely get your kids in on this one! Child’s pose is the perfect finishing pose; you can center and prepare yourself for everything coming your way.

Step 1: Start by kneeling on your hands and knees and separate your knees about hip-width apart.

Step 2: Slowly sink your hips down towards your ankles, lengthening your back as you rest your forehead on the mat.

Step 3: Breathe deep and focus on relaxing your muscles so that your stretch is elongated with each breath.

