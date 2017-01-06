What Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Tell Their Kids When They Want to Have Sex

(Photo: Getty)

When parents are feeling the love, finding the right words to tell the kids what’s going on behind closed doors can be tricky.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have their own phrase when they tell their little girls, Sunday, 8, and Faith, 6, when they want to have sex.

“[We tell them] Mommy and Daddy need to have kissy-kissy time,” Kidman told The Moms cohosts Denise Albert and Melissa Musen Gerstein during a recent interview, Page Six reports.

It’s clear that the famous couple, who has been married for 10 years, knows how to keep the spark alive.

Do you have any tricks similar to Kidman’s and Urban’s? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

