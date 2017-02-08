Watch: Mom of 2 Boys Finds out She’s Having a Girl and Her Reaction Is Everything

And I’ll end up as a meme somewhere. Fml! We’re having a GIRL!!!!! A video posted by Egreis Gjergjani (@thestilettomeup) on Feb 5, 2017 at 9:37am PST

We’ve seen plenty of gender reveals come and go on the Internet, but this one is making waves not for its design, but for its reaction.

In a clip shared to Instagram, expectant mom Egreis Gjergjani prepares to learn the gender of her upcoming arrival by holding a piece of colored cake. Gjergjani, who is already mom to two boys, got a bit of a clue to her baby’s gender as friends and family started screaming when she picked up the treat, but once the mom-to-be got a glimpse for herself, she couldn’t contain her excitement.

After shrieking with glee, Gjergjani drops her son and falls to the floor as she processes the news.

“And I’ll end up as a meme somewhere,” she hilariously captioned the clip. “Fml! We’re having a GIRL!!!!!”

It seemed to take a few minutes for Gjergjani to fully believe the good news, as she asked at the end of the clip, “Is it for sure?”

It’s for sure — congratulations to the growing family!

