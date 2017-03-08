This Viral Video Is Proof That Cellulite Is Nothing to Be Ashamed Of

Reminder that cellulite is normal and nothing to be ashamed of (and also depends on lighting! You can literally see mine “disappear” as I walk out of a shadow here) 💅🏽🔥swimsuit link in bio 💣 #gabifreshxswimsuitsforall #newyearsameyou A video posted by Gabi Gregg (@gabifresh) on Jan 9, 2017 at 3:51pm PST

Next time you’re cursing those dimples on the backs of your legs, remember the viral video posted by body positive blogger Gabbi Gregg.

Also known as GabiFresh, Gregg posted a video of her cellulite literally disappearing as she walked into different lighting — proving it can be an optical illusion.

“Reminder that cellulite is normal and nothing to be ashamed of,” she wrote in the caption, adding that cellulite “also depends on lighting! You can literally see mine ‘disappear’ as I walk out of a shadow here.”

We love this blogger’s refreshing view on our bodies’ “imperfections!” Share your thoughts on this body-positive video below.

