The Vitamins & Supplements You Need When Pregnant

With technological advances and new scientific findings every day, your doctor now knows that taking prenatal vitamins is key to having a healthy baby. Even taking prenatal vitamins before you get pregnant (if you’re planning ahead) is recommended because every month in the womb is crucial for your baby’s future health.

>> Read more: You’re Pregnant, Now What? Your Trimester Checklist

Videos by PopCulture.com

The three top vitamins that you and your baby should be getting are folic acid, iron and calcium. Folic acid is especially needed in the first trimester to prevent neural tube birth defects like spina bifida, and ensures that your baby’s brain and spinal cord develops properly. Iron is needed to support the baby’s growth and development. Iron is also necessary for you to prevent yourself from becoming anemic. Your baby needs the extra calcium in the prenatal vitamins because in the third trimester, her bones are rapidly growing and developing.

Those are just a few of the vitamins that you need once you’ve become pregnant. You should also look for prenatal vitamins that contain vitamin C, zinc, copper, vitamin B6 and vitamin D. Instead of searching through the aisles for a perfect prenatal vitamin, here are a few ideal prenatal vitamins you should take!

Fembody Nutrition Advanced Bone Activator: This prenatal vitamin has plenty of vitamin D and 750 milligrams of calcium to keep you and your baby healthy and happy! Find out more about these vitamins by clicking here!

Megafood Baby and Me Herb Free: This option is vegetarian as well as gluten- and soy-free. It has all the necessary minerals and nutrients that a mommy-to-be might need in any prenatal vitamins like zinc, vitamin C and D. Check it out here!

>> Read more: Top MultiVitamins For You and Your Kids

New Chapter Perfect Prenatal Multivitamin: A perfect prenatal option that was designed specifically to nourish both the baby and the mother! It contains all the necessary vitamins and supplements that any expectant mother is looking for. Find out more about these vitamins by clicking here!

Nature Made Prenatal Multi: You won’t have to worry about your baby’s health or development with this vitamin. All their eye, brain, bone and spinal cord development will be taken care of with these extra nutrients! Check it out here!

Nordic Naturals Prenatal DHA: The Nordic Naturals are known for having plenty of omega-3s in their vitamins; omega-3 is an important ingredient for your baby’s health because it helps to promote your baby’s brain development. It’s a fish pill but with out the fishy smell or taste! Click here for more information about this vitamin!

One a Day Women’s Prenatal: This vitamin will help support not only mom’s health but also the baby’s health and development. It has the perfect amount of folic acid and iron for your baby. It also includes DHA to support brain and eye development. Check it out here!

>> Read more: The Skinny on Folic Acid and Pregnancy

Rainbow Light Prenatal One Multivitamin: These vitamins contain folic acid, iron, vitamin B and D, calcium and magnesium! It even has probiotics and ginger to make it easier on your stomach to digest. Click here for more information about this vitamin!

Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw Prenatal: This prenatal vitamin has all the vitamins that you’re looking for in a prenatal vitamin, but also a little extra. It contains ginger to help with morning sickness! Find out more about these vitamins!

(Photo: Amazon)

Source: Mayo Clinic