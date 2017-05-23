Study Finds Drinking Every Day Leads to Higher Risk of Breast Cancer

A drink a day tied to higher breast cancer risk, report says: https://t.co/jnHckOlWmT pic.twitter.com/DBGbzP0sl6 — CNN Health (@cnnhealth) May 23, 2017

A new study has found that just one drink each day can increase breast cancer risk by five to nine percent, CNN reports.

The report, from the World Cancer Research Fund and the American Institute for Cancer Research, indicates that 10 grams of alcohol a day, which measures out to a small glass of wine, an 8-ounce beer or 1 ounce of hard liquor, can be correlated to a five percent increased risk in premenopausal women and a nine percent increase in postmenopausal women.

“This suggests there is no level of alcohol use that is completely safe in terms of breast cancer,” Anne McTiernan, a cancer-prevention researcher at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle and one of the report’s lead authors, told the Washington Post. “If a woman is drinking, it would be better if she kept it to a lower amount.”

While there are many factors women can’t control when it comes to breast cancer, there are some they can have a hand in. The study found that physical activity including moderate activity like brisk walking as well as more vigorous activity can decrease the risk of postmenopausal breast cancer, and vigorous activities like running or cycling decrease the risk of premenopausal breast cancer.

Researchers also found that being overweight or obese leads to a higher risk of post-menopausal disease.

“If women lose just 10 percent of their weight, it’s linked to reduced blood estrogen, inflammation” and other factors, McTiernan said.

