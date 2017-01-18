Skinny Mom Simple Summer Salads Cookbook

Summer is finally in full-effect! It’s time for barbecues with friends, pool parties with the family and soaking up the sun completely stress free. With so much fun to be had, no one wants to waste their evenings cooking for hours in a hot kitchen. That’s why we have put together an amazing collection of summer salads that can be whipped up in 30 minutes or less and are all low in calories and packed with flavor. These salads offer a variety of meal options to meet everyone in your family’s needs, and we even have a few that are so easy, even the kids can help to prepare them. From our Steak and Pear Salad, packed with protein and a meat-lover’s dream, to our Tropical Detox Salad, a delicious way to reboot your body and jump-start your metabolism, you can keep even the pickiest of eaters satisfied without spending your entire summer standing at the stove.

There are three ways to get your FREE Simple Summer Salads Digital Cookbook from Skinny Mom. Chose from one of the options below to start. Then, scroll to the bottom of this page to begin your FREE DOWNLOAD.

Videos by PopCulture.com

1. Subscribe to our e-newsletters, if you haven’t already. Click here to get started.

2. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or follow us on Pinterest.

3. Pin the image below to your Pinterest account by clicking on the Pinterest button when you roll over the image.

Ready to download your FREE Simple Summer Salads Digital Cookbook? Click here and your download will start immediately.