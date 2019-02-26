Rock Your Core: 30/20/10 Abs Bootcamp Workout [VIDEO]

It’s back! The 30/20/10 bootcamp for abs is here to rock your core. If you’ve been following the Legs & Booty and Arms workouts, you’re going to love this one created for your abs! Follow Real Mom Model Tina through 30, 20 and 10 reps of seven moves with 30 seconds of a forearm plank sandwiched between each exercise. You’ll do the round of 30 reps first, then repeat them for 20 reps and finally 10 reps. Your abs will be screaming by the end of it! Make sure to throw this routine into your weekly mix. A strong core is a strong body. All you need is a mat and some motivation. Let’s go!

Moves You’ll See

Frog Press

Forearm Plank

Hip Twister Planks

Starfish Sit-Ups

Low Side Plank Hip Dips

Lying Leg Raises

Alternating Heel Taps

Russian Twists

