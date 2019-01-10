Eating a breakfast that tastes like apple pie will definitely get you out of bed in the morning, but the health benefits of this slow cooker oatmeal that really makes us happy! First and foremost, a serving of steel cut oats packs 5 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber—add antioxidant-rich apples and powerhouse flax seeds into the mix practically guarantees that you’ll be full and energized until lunch.
The recipe makes four servings, which is great, since the leftovers keep in the fridge and are easily re-heated with a splash of almond milk throughout your bust work week.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Apple Pie Oatmeal
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 8 hours
Yields: 4 servings
Serving Size: 1/4 recipe
Ingredients
- 1 cup steel cut oats
- 1 Tbsp flaxseed
- 4 medium-size apples peeled and diced
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 2 cups water
- 2 cups unsweetened vanilla almond milk
Optional*:
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ½ cup walnuts
* Optional ingredients not included in nutrition information.
Instructions
- Spray slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray.
- Add all ingredients to slow cooker and stir gently to mix ingredients together.
- Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours. If possible, stir and check oatmeal after 5-6 hours of cooking.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1/4 recipe)
Calories: 207
Fat: 4g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 94mg
Carbohydrates: 43g
Fiber: 13g
Sugar: 17g
Protein: 4g