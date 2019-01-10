Eating a breakfast that tastes like apple pie will definitely get you out of bed in the morning, but the health benefits of this slow cooker oatmeal that really makes us happy! First and foremost, a serving of steel cut oats packs 5 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber—add antioxidant-rich apples and powerhouse flax seeds into the mix practically guarantees that you’ll be full and energized until lunch.

The recipe makes four servings, which is great, since the leftovers keep in the fridge and are easily re-heated with a splash of almond milk throughout your bust work week.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Apple Pie Oatmeal

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 8 hours

Yields: 4 servings

Serving Size: 1/4 recipe

Ingredients

1 cup steel cut oats

1 Tbsp flaxseed

4 medium-size apples peeled and diced

1 tsp cinnamon

2 cups water

2 cups unsweetened vanilla almond milk

Optional*:

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup walnuts

* Optional ingredients not included in nutrition information.

Instructions

Spray slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray. Add all ingredients to slow cooker and stir gently to mix ingredients together. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours. If possible, stir and check oatmeal after 5-6 hours of cooking.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1/4 recipe)

Calories: 207

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 94mg

Carbohydrates: 43g

Fiber: 13g

Sugar: 17g

Protein: 4g