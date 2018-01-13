This Skinny Seasoned Pork Chops recipe is one for the books! Your family will love the crunchy outer layer of the Italian bread crumbs and cheese combined with the juicy pork chop on the inside. This delicious dinner packs a protein punch with 30 grams of protein per serving! Serve with a complex carbohydrate and some steamed broccoli for a well-rounded, healthy dinner.

Recipe: Skinny Seasoned Pork Chops

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 14-16 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 pork chop

Ingredients

⅓ cup reduced-fat grated Parmesan cheese

1 egg

1 tablespoon skim milk

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs

4 (4-ounce) lean, boneless pork chops

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F and coat a 9×13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Place the grated cheese in a shallow dish or plate. In a second shallow dish, whisk together the egg, milk, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ⅛ teaspoon black pepper. In a third shallow dish or plate, stir together the bread crumbs and the remaining salt and black pepper. Dip the pork chops one at a time in the cheese, and gently press to make the cheese adhere to all sides of the pork chop. Next, dip them in the egg, allowing excess to drip off, and lastly, dip them in the breadcrumbs. Spray the tops of the pork chops with cooking spray, and bake in the prepared baking dish uncovered for 14-16 minutes, or until cooked through and golden.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 pork chop)

Calories: 304

Calories from fat: 116

Fat: 13g

Saturated Fat: 5g

Cholesterol: 99mg

Sodium: 1210mg

Carbohydrates: 20g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 2g

Protein: 30g

SmartPoints: 8

