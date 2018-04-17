Recipe: Skinny Chocolate Chip Banana Bread
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 35 minutes
Yield: 14 servings
Serving size: 1 slice
Ingredients
- 3 very ripe bananas, mashed
- 5 oz non-fat Greek yogurt
- 1 Tbsp light butter
- 2 egg whites
- 1½ cups whole wheat white flour
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp baking soda
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ½ cup Stevia (or your favorite sweetener)
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- ⅓ cup semi-sweet dark chocolate mini chocolate chips
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 330ºF.
- Spray two loaf pans with non-stick cooking spray and set aside. I used regular sized loaf pans or you could use mini loaf pans.
- In a small bowl, mash bananas using a fork and set aside.
- In a large bowl, cream butter, yogurt, vanilla, and brown sugar, and Stevia.
- Add in egg whites and mashed bananas to wet ingredients and beat with a mixer on medium speed for 2-3 minutes.
- In a separate bowl, add whole wheat flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda. Using a wire whisk, gently mix dry ingredients together.
- Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and mix together until blended but not over mixed.
- Fold in chocolate chips to mixture.
- Transfer mixture evenly into the two loaf pans (about half full in each pan). Both pans should only be about ½ full with mixture. If using mini loaf pans, the mixture should make 4 mini loafs.
- Bake for 30-35 minutes until a fork inserted in the middle of chocolate chip banana bread loaf comes out clean. If using mini loaf pans, bake for only 25-30 minutes.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 slice):
Calories: 157
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Carbohydrates: 29g
Fiber: 1g
Sugars: 14g
Protein: 5g
Sodium: 136mg
WWP+: 4
SmartPoints: 6