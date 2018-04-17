Healthy Living

Recipe: Skinny Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 35 minutes
Yield: 14 servings
Serving size: 1 slice

Ingredients

  • 3 very ripe bananas, mashed
  • 5 oz non-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1 Tbsp light butter
  • 2 egg whites
  • 1½ cups whole wheat white flour
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • ½ cup Stevia (or your favorite sweetener)
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • ⅓ cup semi-sweet dark chocolate mini chocolate chips

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 330ºF.
  2. Spray two loaf pans with non-stick cooking spray and set aside. I used regular sized loaf pans or you could use mini loaf pans.
  3. In a small bowl, mash bananas using a fork and set aside.
  4. In a large bowl, cream butter, yogurt, vanilla, and brown sugar, and Stevia.
  5. Add in egg whites and mashed bananas to wet ingredients and beat with a mixer on medium speed for 2-3 minutes.
  6. In a separate bowl, add whole wheat flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda. Using a wire whisk, gently mix dry ingredients together.
  7. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and mix together until blended but not over mixed.
  8. Fold in chocolate chips to mixture.
  9. Transfer mixture evenly into the two loaf pans (about half full in each pan). Both pans should only be about ½ full with mixture. If using mini loaf pans, the mixture should make 4 mini loafs.
  10. Bake for 30-35 minutes until a fork inserted in the middle of chocolate chip banana bread loaf comes out clean. If using mini loaf pans, bake for only 25-30 minutes.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 slice):
Calories: 157
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Carbohydrates: 29g
Fiber: 1g
Sugars: 14g
Protein: 5g
Sodium: 136mg
WWP+: 4
SmartPoints: 6

