Recipe: Clean Green Citrus Tea

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: none

Yield: 1 servings

Serving size: 2 cups

Ingredients

1½ cups boiling water

1 green tea bag

¼ cup fresh squeezed grapefruit juice, discard seeds juice from ½ lemon, discard seeds

2 tsp raw honey or natural sweetener of your choice

Instructions

    Pour the boiling water in a large mug (the mug should hold more than 2 cups of liquid). Add the honey and stir. To avoid bitter tea, let the boiling water and honey mixture sit for a few minutes so it can cool down to 165-170º F. Add the tea bag and allow to steep for 3 minutes. Discard the bag.

    If you don’t like pulp, use a fine mesh sieve over the mug; otherwise, add the grapefruit and lemon juice to the tea.

    Stir and enjoy this cleansing, reviving, tea!

    Variations: To make a cold version, simply double the recipe and refrigerate until chilled.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 cups)

Calories: 78

Calories from fat: 0

Fat: 0g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 0mg

Carbohydrates: 22g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar 10g

Protein: 0g

Calcium: 3%

Iron: 0%

WWP+: 2

3.1

Copyright 2015 Womanista Wellness

