Recipe: Clean Green Citrus Tea
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 1 servings
Serving size: 2 cups
Ingredients
1½ cups boiling water
1 green tea bag
¼ cup fresh squeezed grapefruit juice, discard seeds juice from ½ lemon, discard seeds
2 tsp raw honey or natural sweetener of your choice
Instructions
Pour the boiling water in a large mug (the mug should hold more than 2 cups of liquid). Add the honey and stir. To avoid bitter tea, let the boiling water and honey mixture sit for a few minutes so it can cool down to 165-170º F. Add the tea bag and allow to steep for 3 minutes. Discard the bag.
If you don’t like pulp, use a fine mesh sieve over the mug; otherwise, add the grapefruit and lemon juice to the tea.
Stir and enjoy this cleansing, reviving, tea!
Variations: To make a cold version, simply double the recipe and refrigerate until chilled.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 cups)
Calories: 78
Calories from fat: 0
Fat: 0g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 0mg
Carbohydrates: 22g
Fiber: 4g
Sugar 10g
Protein: 0g
Calcium: 3%
Iron: 0%
WWP+: 2
