Recipe: Clean Green Citrus Tea

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: none

Yield: 1 servings

Serving size: 2 cups

Ingredients

1½ cups boiling water

1 green tea bag

¼ cup fresh squeezed grapefruit juice, discard seeds juice from ½ lemon, discard seeds

2 tsp raw honey or natural sweetener of your choice

Instructions

Pour the boiling water in a large mug (the mug should hold more than 2 cups of liquid). Add the honey and stir. To avoid bitter tea, let the boiling water and honey mixture sit for a few minutes so it can cool down to 165-170º F. Add the tea bag and allow to steep for 3 minutes. Discard the bag.

If you don’t like pulp, use a fine mesh sieve over the mug; otherwise, add the grapefruit and lemon juice to the tea.

Stir and enjoy this cleansing, reviving, tea!

Variations: To make a cold version, simply double the recipe and refrigerate until chilled.