The perfect filling vegetarian dish for Meatless Monday! The fresh, creamy avocado is an amazing compliment to the spicy flavors of this hearty Mexican meal. This recipe is so versatile, you can pump up the veggies by adding chopped bell peppers, zucchini, or even riced cauliflower or even swap out the beans for another lean protein like ground turkey.

Recipe: Avocado and Black Bean Enchiladas

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving Size: 1 enchilada

Ingredients

1 (15-ounce) can yellow corn drained and rinsed

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium-black beans drained and rinsed

½ red onion diced

1 tsp chili powder

1 Tbsp cilantro, chopped

1 Tbsp lime juice

2 avocados

1 (4-ounce)can diced green chilies

2 (10-ounce) cans green enchilada sauce

8 — 9″ La Tortilla Factory Low-Carb, High-Fiber Tortillas

½ cup reduced-fat shredded Mexican cheese blend

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350ºF. In a medium size bowl, combine corn, black beans, red onion, chili powder, cilantro and lime juice. Stir to mix ingredients and set aside. In a small bowl, mash avocado with a fork. In a small sauce pan over low heat, add diced green chilies and both cans of enchilada sauce. Stir over low heat and heat to a boil. Using a casserole dish or large glass baking dish, transfer ¾ cup of sauce to the bottom of the dish (just enough to cover the bottom of the dish). Taking 1 tortilla at a time, spread a small amount of avocado in the center of the tortilla. Next, spoon 1½ Tbsp of black bean and corn mixture onto avocado. Roll tortilla and place in casserole dish seam side down. Repeat with the remaining 7 tortillas. Generously cover the tortillas with sauce. Sprinkle reduced-fat Mexican cheese blend on top. Bake enchiladas for 15-20 minutes until cheese has melted and is bubbly.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 enchilada)

Calories: 263

Fat: 11g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 5mg

Sodium: 839mg

Carbohydrates: 39g

Fiber: 15g

Sugar: 6g

Protein: 12g