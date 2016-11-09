Peta Murgatroyd is Launching a Self-Tanning Collection, Shares Her Skincare Secrets

(Photo: Twitter / @people)

It’s no secret that Peta Murgatroyd has pretty amazing skin, so it makes total sense that she would launch a line of self-tanning products designed to help everyone achieve their very own glow.

The Dancing With the Stars cast member, who is currently pregnant with her and fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy‘s first child, recently sat down with PEOPLE to talk about the line, share some skincare secrets and reveal what beauty product Chmerkovskiy steals from her.

“We wanted to create something that was more for the everyday woman,” Murgatroyd shared of her line, Peta Jane. “Because I have dry and sensitive skin, I wanted to create something that was also moisturizing, and the bronzing oil will do that for your skin. I would always have mishaps of not putting on enough moisturizer on my elbows and knees, and I’d always get that cracked look – it’s the worst thing to get the tan lines and the cracked look on your skin. That was the hardest thing for me to get rid of.”

Murgatroyd’s line has two products, a bronzing oil and a tanning mist, and the pro dancer shared that the bronzing oil is her go-to product when she heads to events.

“We started out with the bronzing oil,” she said. “It gives a beautiful glow to the skin, but it’s completely dry. I didn’t want anything to come off on clothes. It’s wash off. You can put it on for a night out – you can wash it straight off. I put it everywhere when I go to events, legs arms shoulders everything.”

The mom-to-be also dished on her skincare secrets, revealing that she likes to keep things simple.

“My regimen is pretty simple right now because I’m pregnant, but I’m honestly just using coconut oil all over my face at night, and in the morning I use Kate Somerville products,” she said, adding that she likes to make her own exfoliator with sugar, oil and salt.

“You can just make your own scrub and it’s completely natural and good for your body,” the 30-year-old explained. “That invigorates me to start my day.”

As for her fiancé, Mugatroyd said there’s one product Chmerkovskiy is guilty of stealing from her.

“We’ve been using pretty much all-natural stuff now, but my mom brought over the Kai deodorant because I couldn’t find a natural deodorant that would last,” she dished. “And it actually worked and Max keeps stealing it from me – it works on a guy and he’s like, ‘This is amazing’ So we bought like 20 of them and we keep them around. I probably won’t go back to using normal deodorant.”