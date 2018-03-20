121 Paleo Recipes You Will Love

Whether you just hopped on the Paleo wagon and are on the lookout for Paleo-approved recipes or you’re a die-hard Paleo follower looking for some new dishes to add to your rotation — have we got a treat for you! Our friends at Athletic Muscle have compiled a massive list of 121 Paleo Diet recipes that cover every course—breakfast, appetizers, salads, soups and chilis, snacks, crockpot, dinners, and desserts! Best part? They have compiled all the recipes into a free download!

Breakfasts

1. Paleo Breakfast Bread

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

½ cup creamy roasted almond butter

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon stevia

¼ teaspoon celtic sea salt

¼ teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

Instructions

In a large bowl, with a hand blender, mix almond butter until creamy Mix in eggs, honey, vanilla, and stevia Add salt, baking soda, and cinnamon Mix well with hand blender until all ingredients are combined Transfer batter into a well greased 8×8 inch baking dish Bake at 325° for 12 to 15 minutes

Recipe by: elanaspantry.com

2. Coconut Flour Pancakes

Ingredients

1/4 cup coconut flour

1/8 tsp baking soda

Pinch of salt

1/3 – 1/4 cup coconut milk

2 tbsp organic, cold-pressed coconut oil

3 eggs

1-2 tbsp honey

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Maple syrup to taste

Grass-fed butter for cooking (Kerrygold and Anchor are recommended brands)

Thoroughly mix eggs, coconut oil, and honey together. Add the coconut milk and vanilla extract. Throw in the coconut flour, baking soda, and salt. Mix, but remember, not too much! Melt a dab of butter in your skillet and add a little batter to the pan. Figure out how many pancakes you’d like to make beforehand. This recipe should yield around 8 or so pancakes.​ Remember that you aren’t likely to see many bubbles forming on the top, so carefully check the underside of your pancake before flipping.

Recipe by: paleohacks.com

3. Paleo Chocolate Waffles



Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

1.5 cup almond meal/flour

⅓ cup canned coconut milk

¼ cup Enjoy Life Chocolate Chips or dark chocolate chips

2 eggs, whisked

2 heaping tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tablespoon maple syrup or raw honey (or sweetener of your choice)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon baking soda

sprinkle of cinnamon

pinch of salt

Instructions

Plug in your waffle iron. If you don’t have one, you can get one here. Whisk your eggs in a medium-large sized bowl. Add your coconut milk and sweetener and whisk together with eggs. Next add your almond flour and mix more! Then add your cocoa powder baking soda and mix together. Lastly, add in your chocolate chips, vanilla, salt, and cinnamon. Mix together thoroughly. Pour into your waffle iron and cooking until cooked through. It took about 4-5 minutes for mine to cook through and crisp up.

Recipe by: paleoomg.com

4. N’Oatmeal Breakfast Bowl

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

1 cup shredded coconut

1 banana

1 tsp cinnamon

½ cup butternut squash purée

½ cup coconut milk

Pinch salt

Instructions

Puree the ingredients in a food processor until combined, but the texture of the shredded coconut remains. Spoon into serving bowls and enjoy with toppings of choice (options include melted chocolate or cacao nibs, chopped fruit or berries, crushed nuts and seeds, bee pollen).​

Recipe by: freshplanetflavor

5. Veggie & Duck Egg Paleo Muffins

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

1 1/2 cups eggplant, diced

2 baby portobello mushrooms, diced

6 tablespoons tomato sauce

6 duck eggs

dried savory leaves, to taste

coarse ground sea salt, to taste

Instructions​

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Fill a 6-cup extra large muffin tin with extra large parchment paper baking cups. Add a mix of the diced eggplant and mushrooms to the bottom of each muffin cup. Pour a teaspoon of homemade tomato sauce on top of the veggie mix. (If you don’t have homemade tomato sauce, Pomi is recommend). Crack a duck egg on top of each teaspoon of sauce. Season the top of each egg with savory and a pinch of sea salt. Transfer the muffin tin to the oven and bake for 15 minutes, or until eggs whites are set. Remove tin from oven and let sit for 1-2 minutes. Serve warm or cold.​

Recipe by: paleoporn.net

6. Paleo Omelet with Red Pepper

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

2-3 tablespoons grass-fed butter

1/2 cup onion, chopped

1/2 red bell pepper, chopped

coarse ground sea salt, to taste

6 organic eggs

dried oregano, to taste

Instructions

Melt 1 tablespoon of butter in a 9-inch skillet. Add onion & pepper, season with sea salt and saute over medium heat until onions are transluscent. Transfer mixture to a bowl and set aside. Whisk 3 eggs in a small bowl. Melt 1 tablespoon of butter in the same skillet. Add eggs to skillet, season with oregano and cover with a lid. After 2-3 minutes the bottom should be stable enough to flip. Cover and cook until eggs are cooked through – about 2-3 minutes. Transfer omelet to a plate, stuff with half of the pepper and onion mixture, fold one side over the stuffing, season with extra oregano and a pinch of sea salt and set aside. Add the final tablespoon of butter to the skillet and repeat cooking the second omelet. Transfer to a plate and serve breakfast for two.

Recipe by: paleoporn.net

7. Bacon Paleo Bagel

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

1 cup blanched almond flour

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1 tablespoon lard

1/8 teaspoon mace

pinch cloves

6 slices bacon

1 tablespoon baking fat (I prefer Kerrygold grass-fed butter)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Add all ingredients (not including the tablespoon of butter) to a large mixing bowl and combine well using a hand mixer. Use the tablespoon of butter (or your preferred baking fat) to grease the donut pan. Pour the batter into a donut pan so each well is half full. Cut bacon slices into quarters and arrange four pieces in each donut pan. Cover bacon with remaining batter. Bake for 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Remove from oven and let rest for 15 minutes. Using a clean toothpick, run it along the outside of each bagel and gently pull each one out of each well. Serve however you would normally eat your bagels. (ideas: pulled pork, smeared with some strawberry jam or cream cheese, topped with an egg or better yet, scramble some eggs and serve as a Paleo bacon, egg & cheese-optional sandwich.)

Recipe by: paleoporn.net

8. Sausage Broccoli Egg Muffins

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

9 large eggs

8 ounces ground sausage, cooked, and grease drained

1 cup steamed broccoli, chopped

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Grease a muffin tin with coconut oil. Set aside. Whisk the eggs in a medium-sized mixing bowl; add in the cooked sausage, broccoli, salt and pepper. Pour the mixture into the muffin tins ¾ of the way. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the eggs have set.

Recipe by: galonamission.com

​

9. Sweet Potato Breakfast Skillet with Bacon

Ingredients

12 ounces of bacon; cut into 1-inch pieces

Additional bacon fat, lard, ghee, or coconut oil

5 cups diced sweet potatoes (about a 1/2 inch dice)

4 cups diced zucchini

1 cup chopped onion

1 red bell pepper, chopped

6 large eggs

Black pepper to taste

Instructions

In a 12-inch cast iron skillet, cook the bacon pieces over medium-low heat until crisp (cooking the bacon at a lower temperature will render more fat). Use a slotted spoon to remove the cooked bacon from the pan. Set aside. There should be enough rendered bacon fat to coat the entire bottom of the skillet, about 1/8 inch deep. If your bacon didn’t render this much fat (it can vary from brand to brand), add additional bacon fat, lard, ghee, or coconut oil to your skillet until there is 1/8 inch of fat. Preheat oven to 400ºF. Increase heat to medium-high and carefully place the diced sweet potatoes in the hot oil. Cook the sweet potatoes without stirring until the bottom of the cubes start to turn golden brown (this can take several minutes). Stir and cook until the cubes just start to soften. Increase heat to high and add the zucchini, onion, and bell pepper to the skillet. Cook until the vegetables are just starting to soften. Stir in bacon pieces. Remove from heat. Make 6 wells in the potato and veggie mixture; break one egg into each well. Place skillet in the oven and bake for 9-14 minutes, or until the eggs are set. Serve immediately.

Recipe by: allergyfreealaska.com

10. Paleo Cinnamon Rolls

Ingredients

For the dough:

2 tbsp coconut oil, melted

1 egg

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups almond flour

1 tbsp coconut flour

1 tsp baking soda

Pinch of salt

For the filling:

1 tbsp cinnamon

Honey, for drizzling

1/4 cup pitted Medjool dates, finely chopped

1/4 cup walnuts, finely chopped

For the glaze:

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp coconut cream

Pinch of cinnamon

Instructions

Whisk together the coconut oil, egg, honey, and vanilla in a medium bowl. Add the almond flour, coconut flour, baking soda, and salt. Stir well to combine. Transfer the dough onto a sheet of wax paper. Cover with another sheet of wax paper and roll out into a long rectangle. Remove the top sheet of wax paper. Drizzle the dough with honey and sprinkle with cinnamon. Top with the chopped walnuts and dates. Use the wax paper to roll the dough into a log. Place the log in the freezer to harden for 15 minutes. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F. Slice the log into individual pieces, about 9 or 10 rolls. Place onto a baking sheet. Bake for 10-12 minutes until golden. Meanwhile, make the glaze by stirring together the honey, coconut cream, and cinnamon. Once the rolls are golden, remove from the oven and drizzle with glaze. Serve warm.

Recipe by: paleogrubs.com

11. Banana Bread French Toast

Ingredients

For the bread:

3 medium bananas (you want them brown and spotty)

1.5 cups roasted unsalted cashews

1 cup almond meal/flour

2 tablespoons walnut oil

2 eggs, whisked

1 tablespoon raw honey

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon cinnamon

pinch of salt

For the french toast:

2 eggs

⅓ cup canned coconut milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

1-2 tablespoons coconut oil

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375ºF. Pull out your handy dandy food processor. It will make life soooo much easier. Add your cashews to the food processor to grind down. Once your get a fine cashew meal, add your walnut oil while your food processor is still on until you get a cashew butter. Then peel your bananas, roughly break them up, and add to your food processor with your cashews. Turn your food processor on and let combine for a minute or so until you have a soupy paste. Now in a large bowl, whisk your eggs, then add your cashew/banana mixture along with almond meal/flour, baking soda and powder, honey, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and salt. Mix to combine until you get a batter. Grease a bread pan with some coconut oil. I used a loaf pan that was 9.3×5.2 inches (weird numbers) and it worked well. You could use smaller for taller loaf of bread, just may cook differently. Pour batter into your greased loaf pan. Place in oven and bake for 25-30 minutes or until bread is cooked through and the top of your loaf has a bit of a “crisp” to it. Let bread cool for about 10 minutes. When banana bread is cooled, whisk together your french toast ingredients (minus the coconut oil) in a shallow bowl. Heat up a skillet or griddle and add your coconut oil to it. Cut your bread into ½-1 inch slices, dip them in your egg mixture on both sides, then place on griddle to cook for 2-3 minutes per side. Top french toast off with slice bananas, maple syrup or honey, and a touch of cinnamon.

Recipe by: paleomg.com

12. Butternut Squash or Pumpkin Porridge

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

1 medium-sized butternut squash or pumpkin

1 can full-fat chilled coconut milk, home-made or your choice of milk

Toppings:

Sliced strawberries or other assorted fruit

Shredded coconut, toasted

Enjoy Life chocolate chips

Cinnamon

Honey (often not needed with sweeter squashes)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Cut the squash in half. Place the squash halves cut-side down on a greased, rimmed cookie sheet. No water is needed. Bake for about 1 hour or until tender, cooked through and caramelly smelling. Baking times may be longer for large squashes. Allow the squash to sit until it is still warm but cool enough to touch without burning yourself. Scoop out the seeds then scoop out the squash, transferring it to individual serving bowls and mashing it slightly. We like the flavor and texture best when it is not pureed or too mashed up. Pour the milk over each bowl of squash, allowing it to pool at the sides of the bowl. Add desired toppings and a drizzle of honey. Serve. We enjoy this best when we don’t stir everything together. The coconut milk lends a bright and refreshing taste to the squash when it is NOT stirred and absorbed into it. If the squash is not very sweet, add the honey or sweetener first to taste and stir it in before adding the milk and toppings.

Recipe by: theurbanposer.com

13. Brussels Sprouts Breakfast Hash with Eggs

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

12 ounces Brussels sprouts

2 ounces thick-sliced bacon or pancetta

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 shallots, minced

1 1/2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon butter

3 large eggs

kosher salt

cracked black pepper

Instructions

Thinly slice Brussels sprouts. Set aside. In a medium to large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon or pancetta until crisp. Remove from pan. To the bacon grease add the garlic and shallots and cook for 30 seconds before adding in the Brussels sprouts. Stir in the apple cider vinegar. Sauté for 5 minutes until sprouts are tender. Add the bacon back in, and stir to combine and cook until sprouts start to brown on the edges, another 3-5 minutes. Create a slight well in the center of the pan. Add the butter if desired. Crack the eggs directly in the center and cook until the eggs are cooked through as desired. Remove from heat and serve immediately.

Recipe by: foodformyfamily.com

14. Baked Eggs with Bacon, Greens, and Hollandaise

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

4 ounces bacon, chopped

1 cup packed mixed power greens (spinach, chard, kale)

8 large eggs

½ cup Hollandaise Sauce

Instructions

Preheat an oven to 400ºF and position a rack in the top ⅓ of the oven. Heat a skillet to medium heat. Cook the bacon pieces until the majority of the fat has rendered and it starts to get crisp, about 8 minutes. Add the greens and sauté until wilted. Divide the mixture between 4 gratins or brule dishes. Gently crack 2 eggs into of each dish on top of the filling. Carefully place ramekins in the oven and bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until the white is set and the yolk is runny. Baking times may vary depending on the size of the ramekins. Deeper dishes that are smaller in circumference may take more time to bake. Watch the whites closely and pull them from the oven as soon as they are no longer runny but the yolk is still soft to the touch. Drizzle with warm hollandaise sauce and serve immediately.

Recipe by: againstallgrain.com

15. Pannukakku (grain free)

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

1/4 cup butter or ghee

1/4 cup coconut flour

1/4 cup arrowroot powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup light coconut milk (canned)

8 eggs

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2 tablespoons maple syrup (grade B is best for flavor)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400ºF. Place the butter in a 9×13″ baking pan and place it in the oven to let it melt. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together the coconut flour, arrowroot, and salt. Whisk in the coconut milk until there are no lumps of starch. Whisk in the eggs, vanilla, and maple syrup. Remove the hot pan from the oven and pour the batter onto the hot butter (pour slowly to avoid splatters of hot butter). Return the pan to the hot oven and bake for 15-20 minutes, or until the edges have puffed up and the center is set. Serve right away, topped with warmed berries, if desired.

Recipe by: seasonalandsavory.com

Appetizers

16. Liver Pâté

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

1 lb Liver

1 Small Yellow Onion, finely chopped

2 Cloves Fresh Garlic

6-7 Fresh Sage Leaves (or 1 Tbsp dried Rubbed Sage)

1 Small Sprig Fresh Rosemary (2 tsp Dried Rosemary)

1 Bay Leaf

1/3 cup Dry Sherry or Cognac (I used cognac)

¼ tsp Salt, to taste

1/8 tsp Ground Mace

3-4 Sprigs Fresh Thyme (3/4 tsp Dried Thyme)

½ cup Good Cooking Fat (I use half tallow and half extra virgin coconut oil; you could also use bacon fat (which is divine, but then omit the salt), lard, palm shortening or unsalted butter)

Instructions

Slice liver into 2″ chunks (you don’t need to do this if you are using chicken liver) and remove any vessels the butcher might have missed. Line a 7.5″x3.5″ Loaf Pan with parchment paper (this is an optional step that just makes removing the loaf easier later; you could also use a glass or pottery serving dish). Heat ¼ cup of your chosen cooking fat in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, bay leaf, rosemary, thyme, sage, mace and garlic to the pan. Cook, stirring frequently, until onions are well cooked (about 10 minutes). Add liver to the pan and cook, stirring frequently, until browned on the outside and still pink in the middle (about 3-4 minutes). Add sherry to pan and bring to boil (you can increase heat to high if you want). Boil 2-3 minutes, until you can’t smell alcohol in the steam. Remove from heat. Remove bay leaf, rosemary stem, and thyme stems. Add salt and the remaining cooking fat. Pour hot liver mixture into a blender or food processor. Pulse until smooth. Pour into the prepared loaf pan (or serving dish of choice). Once it’s cool enough to touch, make sure to cover with plastic wrap tightly across the entire surface (plastic wrap should be touching the pâté with no air bubbles) to prevent oxidation (you’ll still get some, which is okay, but doing this helps your pâté stay a nice pink color which tastes better and is better for you). Refrigerate overnight up to a few days before eating.

Recipe by: thepaleomom.com

17. Smoked Oyster Spread

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

1 – 3.7oz tin smoked oysters

1/2 cup extra sharp cheddar cheese, grated

1 tbsp red onion, finely diced

1 or 2 pinches cayenne (optional)

1-2 tsp sour cream or plain greek yogurt (if needed)

fine onion slices for garnish

crackers for serving

Instructions

Drain the oysters and place into a small bowl. Add the cheese, diced onion (and cayenne if using). Mash everything together with a fork. Add a small amount of sour cream or yogurt if the mixture seems dry. Serve with crackers.

Recipe by: cookingweekends

18. French Onion Stuffed Mushrooms

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

1 lb baby portabella (cremini) mushroom caps

3 Tbsp olive oil

1/2 cup onion dip

1 1/2 cups shredded cheese (Dubliner)

Instructions

Preheat the grill to medium-high heat (or heat your oven to to 400ºF). Remove the stems from the mushrooms Drizzle the mushrooms with olive oil and salt and pepper, to taste. Place the mushrooms stem side up directly on the grill and grill for 8-10 minutes (or bake for about 10 minutes). Remove from the grill (or oven) and remove any liquid that is in the caps. Fill each mushroom with onion dip and top with cheese. Place a piece of foil on the grill and top it with the mushrooms. Close the lid and allow the cheese to melt (or place the mushrooms back in the oven long enough for the cheese to melt)

Recipe by: holisticallyengineered.com

19. Avocado Watermelon Bites

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

3 – 4 slices of a large watermelon, about ⅓ inch thick

1 small avocado, diced

¼ cup red onion, diced finely

½ cup cucumber, diced finely

1 tsp coconut aminos

Squeeze of fresh lime juice

Instructions

Use a 2-inch cookie cutter to create about 20 watermelon circles. In a bowl, combine the avocado, red onion, cucumber, coconut aminos and lime juice. Stir through. Use a teaspoon to top the watermelon circles with the avocado salsa. Serve immediately.

Recipe by: meatified.com

20. Paleo Chicken Tenders

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

3 chicken breasts

1 cup coconut flour

3 tablespoons curry powder (you can vary the spices!)

1 tablespoon cumin powder

2 teaspoons turmeric powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

salt to taste

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Cut the chicken breasts into approx 1 by 3-inch strips. Mix the coconut flour with the spices in a bowl. Add salt to taste (you can try the “breading” since there are no eggs in it). Drop each piece of chicken into the “breading” mixture and press the mixture onto the chicken strip so that it gets a thin covering. Place on a baking tray and bake for 20 minutes.

Recipe by: paleomagazine.com

21. Paleo Chicken Lizzie

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast

2 Tablespoons Paleo Powder*

3 jalapeños – halved and seeded

2 teaspoons duckfat (or fat of your choice) melted

salt and pepper

2-3 slices bacon

*If you don’t have Paleo Powder, mix 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, 1/4 teaspoon chili powder, 1/4 teaspoon onion powder, 1/4 teaspoon cumin, and pinch cayenne together and use that instead!

Instructions

Light up your grill or grill pan. Season the chicken with Paleo Powder, rubbing it in well. Cook chicken until juices run clear, or to 160ºF. Preheat your oven to 400ºF. Toss jalapeños with duck fat, sprinkle with salt and pepper. Arrange the jalapeños, skin side up, on a foil-lined sheet pan. Bake for 10-15 minutes, until cooked through. Leave your oven at 400ºF. Place a drying rack on top of a foil-lined sheet pan. Arrange bacon on top of the drying rack. Cook in the oven for 15 minutes, until almost crispy. You want it soft enough to pierce with a toothpick, but cooked enough to eat. Chop cooked chicken, jalapeños and bacon into even sized pieces. Thread a piece of bacon, then jalapeño, then chicken on a toothpick. Repeat until you run out!

Recipe by: threedietsonedinner.com

22. Paleo Ham And Cucumber Rollup

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

6 slices thick-cut ham

1 cucumber

6 green onion

3 teaspoon paleo mayonnaise

1 jalapeño, diced

1 teaspoon dill

toothpicks

Instructions

Peel cucumber Slice lengthwise, cut each half lengthwise into four strips. Set aside. In a mixing bowl, combine paleo mayo, diced jalapeño, & dill. Spread over ham slices; place a strip of cucumber and green onion at the end of ham slices. Roll cucumber around the ham and onion and secure by inserting a toothpick. Slice rollup into 3 edible sections.

Recipe by: paleoaholic.com

23. Low Carb Cajun Cauliflower Mini Dogs

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

12 mini sausages, I used Cajun spiced ones, but you could use plain or other kinds (make sure they are gluten free, nitrate free and low in carbs, 2 carbs or less per serving),

1 cup cauliflower, riced or ground in food processor.

¼ cup coconut flour

2 eggs, beaten.

¼ cup grated cheese of choice, (I used cheddar) * Optional, can omit for dairy free.

1 ½ tbsp butter, melted, or coconut oil, melted.

½ tsp baking soda + 1 tsp apple cider vinegar mixed in a separate pinch bowl (will be very fizzy).

1 tbsp red pepper sauce, I used Frank’s Red pepper Sauce (you can use more or less red pepper sauce depending on your spicy meter, one tbsp. made a mild to medium spice level.) * optional.

½ tsp ground mustard powder.

¼ tsp smoked paprika, or paprika.

¼ tsp sea salt.

⅛ tsp chili powder.

1 to 2 tsp minced jalapeños or mild chilies *optional, only for spicy lovers.

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400ºF, and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or oil a baking sheet. Put cauliflower florets into the food processor and process until rice texture forms, or can rice or grate it. In large mixing bowl combine: cauliflower rice, coconut flour, eggs, optional cheese, butter or coconut oil, melted, red pepper sauce, ground mustard, paprika, sea salt, chili powder, optional minced jalapeños or chilies, and baking soda-vinegar mixture. Stir until thoroughly combined. Place a small spoonful of cauliflower batter on the baking sheet, then smash flat with spoon. Repeat 12 times. *Could skip this part for a faster prep, but there will be a small open spot at bottom of dog. I did a few each way and it worked out great. Take mini sausages and press one dog into each battered section on the baking sheet. Place another spoonful of batter on top of each dog. Use fingers and hands to squish batter around and cover sausages. Then I used the back of spoon to smooth a little, but they don’t have to be pretty. Once sausages are covered and shaped, they can go into the preheated oven. Bake for 23 minutes, or until top are somewhat firm, and browning. Remove, cool, and serve with favorite dipping sauce, mustard, or hot sauce.

Recipe by: beautyandthefoodie.com

24. Goat Cheese Stuffed Artichoke Hearts with Beef Bresaola and Pesto Sauce

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

4 oz beef Bresaola or other cured meat

6 artichoke hearts

4 oz goat cheese

3 cups basil leaves (I have also used cilantro)

1/ 2 cup olive oil

Sea salt and pepper to taste

1 Tbsp lemon juice

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Wrap the artichoke hearts in the beef and set them on baking sheet lined with parchment. Roll a few tablespoons of goat cheese into a small ball and place on top of the artichoke heart. Heat up the artichokes in the oven for about 10 minutes. Place the basil into the blender with the olive oil, salt, pepper, and lemon juice. Remove the warm artichokes from the oven. Pour a few tablespoons of the sauce over each artichoke.

Recipe by: grassfedgirl.com

​

25. Jumbo Shrimp with Sriracha-Ranch Cocktail Sauce

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

1 lb jumbo shrimp

1 or more tsp sriracha sauce

1 or more tsp fresh horseradish root (grated) or prepared horseradish

1/2 cup ranch dressing

Instructions

Boil water and turn off burner. Add shrimp and let sit in hot water just until they turn pink. Strain. Mix sriracha, ranch and horseradish in a small bowl. Serve with shrimp.

Recipe by: realfoodoutlaws.com

26. Cranberry-Sage Turkey Meatballs

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

1 lb. ground turkey

1 tbsp ghee or olive oil

½ cup finely diced onion

⅓ cup dried cranberries, roughly chopped

¼ cup packed fresh parsley, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced or grated

2 tbsp packed fresh sage leaves, chopped

1 tsp sea salt

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Place ghee/oil in a skillet over med-high heat. Once oil is hot, sauté onion for 2 minutes until softened. Toss in garlic and sage and immediately remove from heat. Gently mix onion mixture with remaining ingredients in a large mixing bowl until well combined. Roll into uniform sized meatballs, drizzle with a bit of olive oil, and bake at 400ºF for 15 minutes. Top with more freshly chopped parsley before serving.

Recipe by: meritandfork.com

27. Prosciutto Wrapped Blistered Dates

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

12 medjool dates

6 slices prosciutto

12 slices manchego or parmesan cheese

few pinches of fleur de sel

sprig of fresh rosemary, chopped

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375ºF. Slice prosciutto in half. Thinly slice cheese so that it will fit into the dates. Use a knife to make a slit in the dates, removing the pits. Stuff cheese in the middle of dates, then fold prosciutto and wrap around the dates. Place in a skillet or baking dish and bake for 10-12 minutes or until dates begin to blister. When the dates come out of the oven, allow to cool for a few minutes before placing on serving dish. Arrange on a bed of arugula and sprinkle a dash of salt and pinch of fresh rosemary on top if desired.

Recipe by: colorfuleatsnutrition.com

28. Guacamole Deviled Eggs

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

6 large eggs, hard boiled

1 medium hass avocado (about 5 oz)

2-3 tsp fresh lime juice

1 tsp red onion, minced

1 tbsp minced jalapeno

1 tbsp fresh cilantro, chopped

kosher salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste

1 tbsp diced tomato

pinch chile powder (for garnish)

Instructions

Peel the cooled hard boiled eggs. Cut the eggs in half horizontally, and set the yolks aside. In a bowl, mash the avocado and 2 whole egg yolks; discard the rest. Mix in lime juice, red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, salt and pepper and adjust to taste. Gently fold in tomato. Scoop heaping spoonfuls of the guacamole into the 12 halved eggs. Sprinkle with a little chile powder for color and arrange on a platter.

Recipe by: skinnytaste.com

29. Paleo Pizza Sticks

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

1 1/2 cups almond flour

2 teaspoons of pizza seasoning, divided*

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon sea salt, divided

1 tablespoon bacon grease (ghee or coconut oil), melted

1 teaspoon honey (optional)

3 eggs, divided

2 tablespoons coconut flour

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. In a large bowl whisk together almond flour, 1 1/2 teaspoons pizza seasoning, garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon sea salt, bacon grease (or ghee or coconut oil), and honey. In a small bowl, whisk 2 eggs together. Add egg mixture to the almond flour mix and stir to combined. Add 1 tablespoon coconut flour and stir to combine. Allow the mixture to sit for a minute and then add the other tablespoon of coconut flour and stir to combine. The batter should be slightly sticky and easy to knead. Make a ball of dough and on a large clean surface (I used a large cutting board) roll dough using finger tips to make a long rope. I compare it to play with play dough with my kids and making a snake. You want a long snake about 1/2 inch thick in diameter. Carefully fold the long rope in half so you have two pieces in equal size.

Recipe By: multiplydelicious.com

30. Paleo Ahi Poke Stack

Ingredients

Marinade:

1/2 cup coconut aminos

1 Tbsp. raw honey, melted (optional)

1/4 tsp. sea salt

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

1 tsp. toasted sesame seed oil

Dash ground ginger

Dash red pepper flakes

1 1/2 lbs. ahi (yellowfin tuna) steaks, chopped into 1-inch chunks

1 large cucumber, peeled and chopped

1 medium red onion, peeled and chopped

2 medium roma tomatoes, chopped

1 cup broccoli slaw

2 medium ripe avocados, peeled, seeded and chopped

1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Dash sesame seeds

Wonton:

1/2 cup arrowroot flour

1 egg, whisked

1 cup water

1/8 tsp. sea salt

1-2 Tbsp. coconut oil or bacon fat (for frying)

*You can use a food stacking ring this. If you don’t have one, you can get it here.

Instructions

Wait to assemble your stacks until right before serving. Place a wonton on a plate. Take the stacking ring and place it on top of the wonton. Place a scoop of the marinated ahi into the stacker and gently press down with a spoon so that it forms a flat layer along the entire bottom. Pressing down gently will allow your food tower to stay together when you remove the ring. Next place a large scoop of the cucumber, red onion, tomatoes, broccoli slaw and avocado into the food stacker, making sure to press down gently with the spoon between each layer. To remove the stacking ring, lift the ring straight up. Repeat the process to form additional stacks with the remaining ingredients. Serve immediately.

Recipe by: paleocupboard.com

Salads

31. Paleo Chinese Chicken Salad

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

2 bags shredded carrots

1 entire head of a large Napa Cabbage chopped into thin strips

½ cup chopped cilantro

2 Tbsp black sesame seeds

2 Tbsp white sesame seeds

½ cup cashews (optional)

1 rotisserie chicken, torn into shreds

¼ cup Tamari (Tamari is a gluten-free soy sauce) or regular soy sauce

¼ cup white wine vinegar

3 Tbsp finely minced ginger (I peeled fresh ginger and used this hand held food processor to mince.)

3 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp hoisin sauce

1 Tbsp Toasted Sesame Oil

1 tsp Spicy Chili Oil (optional but I had it on hand and knew it would make a great addition!)

1 tsp Sriracha or more if you like it spicy!

½ tsp sea salt

5 chopped green onions, green and white parts

Instructions

For the dressing:

In a small mason jar with lid, add tamari, vinegar, minced ginger, olive oil, hoisin sauce, toasted sesame oil, chili oil, siracha, sea salt, and chopped green onions. Secure the lid on top and shake vigorously. Set aside.

For the salad:

Put chopped cabbage, shredded carrots, cilantro, sesame seeds, cashews, shredded chicken, and enough dressing to coat into a large plastic bag and shake vigorously until well incorporated. Adjust amount of dressing as needed. Pour into bowls or onto plates and enjoy!!

Recipe by: lindawagner.net

32. Chorizo And Roasted Potato Salad

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

4 Russet or sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into cubes

4 cups arugula

2 dried chorizo sausages, thinly sliced

2 green onions, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp. rosemary, minced

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 tbsp. cooking fat

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Salad Dressing Ingredients:

4 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

½ tsp. fresh lemon juice

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

Instructions

Melt the cooking fat in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the diced potatoes to the skillet in a single layer. Cook without stirring 5 to 8 minutes, or until the potatoes begin to brown. Sprinkle potatoes with rosemary, garlic, and salt and pepper to taste. Turn the potatoes, and continue cooking another 5 to 8 minutes, or until tender. Add the sausage and cook 2 to 3 minutes. Let cool. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients for the dressing, season to taste, and whisk until well emulsified. In a bowl combine arugula, green onions, sausage and potatoes. Drizzle dressing on top and serve.

Recipe by: paleoleap.com

33. Red Cabbage, Cranberry, And Pecan Slaw

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

1 small red cabbage, thinly sliced

½ cup dried cranberries

½ cup pecans, chopped

1 to 2 apples, cored and thinly sliced

1 green onion, thinly sliced

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

3 tbsp. apple or raspberry cider vinegar

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

In a salad bowl, combine the red cabbage, dried cranberries, pecans, apple, and green onion. Whisk the oil and vinegar in a small bowl until well-emulsified, and season with salt and pepper. Drizzle the vinaigrette on top of the slaw, and toss until well coated. Cover and refrigerate for 1 to 12 hours before serving.

Recipe by: paleoleap.com

34. Apple And Grape Salad

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

4 apples, diced

2 pears, diced

1 stalk of celery, diced

2 cups seedless grapes, halved

½ tsp. ground cinnamon

½ cup fresh orange juice

Juice from ½ lemon

¼ cup pine nuts

2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

Instructions

In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, lemon juice, orange juice, and cinnamon. Mix all the remaining ingredients in a salad bowl. Pour the dressing on top of the fruit and mix until well coated. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Recipe by: paleoleap.com

35. Broccoli Bacon Salad

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

4 cups broccoli

¼ cup walnuts

¼ cup cranberries (dried or fresh)

2 slices of bacon

Rendered bacon (approx. 2 tbsp)

¼ cup olive oil

1 tsp lemon juice (optional)

Instructions

You have two options: you can choose to eat this salad raw or to cook the broccoli first. If you prefer raw broccoli, simply place the broccoli in a large bowl. If you prefer cooked broccoli, cook the broccoli with water over stovetop until soft. Cook bacon in a skillet over medium heat. Once both sides are cooked, remove bacon from skillet and allow at least 2 minutes for it to cool. Pour rendered bacon (bacon fat) over top broccoli. Add walnuts, cranberries, olive oil, and lemon juice to bowl. By now, the bacon should be cooked off enough for you to cut or break bacon into smaller pieces and toss it into the bowl as well. Mix everything together and enjoy!

Recipe by: blog.paleohacks.com

36. Paleo Sweet Potato & Spinach Salad

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

2 Sweet Potatoes

1 cup Baby Spinach

1 cup Baby Arugula

1 Shallot

1 Garlic clove

¼ cup dried Cranberries

1 ½ Tbsp Balsamic Vinegar

1 Tbsp fresh Chives

2 Tbsp Olive Oil

1 Tbsp Orange Juice

2 tsp raw Honey

½ tsp ground Cinnamon

1/8 tsp ground Turmeric

Coarse Sea Salt and Black Pepper (to taste)

Optional: Grilled Chicken

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400ºF. Dice the sweet potatoes – we even leave the skins on, but you can peel them if you’d prefer. Toss with 1 Tbsp olive oil, sea salt and pepper. Spread the sweet potatoes out on a baking dish and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until soft. Dice the sweet potatoes – we even leave the skins on, but you can peel them if you’d prefer. Toss with 1 Tbsp olive oil, sea salt and pepper. Spread the sweet potatoes out on a baking dish and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until soft. Combine the shallot/garlic mixture with the cranberries, balsamic vinegar, diced chives, orange juice, honey, cinnamon, and turmeric. Once the sweet potatoes are soft, toss them with this mixture. Next, add the arugula and spinach, toss to coat. If you want a protein, add cooked grilled chicken.

Recipe by: paleoeffect.com

37. Paleo Egg Salad

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

6 boiled eggs, cooled

1/2 small red capsicum (bell pepper), diced

1 avocado, diced

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons homemade Paleo mayonnaise

2 tablespoons finely chopped chives

Instructions

2 tablespoons finely chopped chives In a small bowl combine the mayonnaise and chives. Add to the salad and combine well. Serve.

Recipe by: blog.paleohacks.com

38. Grilled Pineapple Salsa With Chilli & Coriander

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

½ pineapple, peeled and cut into quarter slices

1 teaspoon coconut oil

½ red onion, finely diced

½ long red chilli, deseeded and finely diced

½ teaspoon coriander seed powder

⅓ teaspoon cumin powder

⅓ teaspoon garlic powder (or ½ clove garlic grated)

zest of ½ large lime

juice of 1 large lime

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh coriander (cilantro)

Instructions

Peel and cut pineapple into quarters. Heat coconut oil in a large skillet/frying pan over high heat. Add the pineapple slices and fry on each for 2-3 minutes, until grill marks appear. Remove cooked pineapple to a board or plate and them cool down. Then slice into small cubes. Add pineapple to a large mixing bowl with the rest of ingredients and stir through until well combined. Serve with some fresh coriander on top.

Recipe by: eatdrinkpaleo.com.au

39. Cobb Salad

Ingredients

Salad:

2 heads of romaine lettuce

½ cup cherry tomatoes

1 avocado

3 pastured eggs

5 slices of pastured bacon

Chicken Breast:

1 boneless skinless pastured chicken breast

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

½ tsp sea salt

½ tsp pepper

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp paprika

Dressing:

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

½ tsp sea salt

½ tsp pepper

Cooking Instructions

Salad Dressing:

Combine all dressing ingredients in a small jar and cover with an air-tight lid. Shake the jar until all ingredients are mixed. Shake the jar before using the dressing.​

Chicken Breast:

Start by brining the chicken—this will make it moist and juicy. To brine it, fill a bowl with lukewarm water and stir in about 1 tablespoon of sea salt until it is dissolved. Place the chicken in the bowl of salt water for 15 minutes. While the chicken is brining. Pre-heat the oven to 425°F. Once the chicken is done brining, remove it from the water and pat it dry with a paper towel. Place it in a pyrex baking dish and brush with olive oil. Sprinkle the salt, pepper, garlic powder and paprika over the chicken breast and rub it in. Place in the oven and bake for about 15-20 minutes or until the breast reaches an internal temperature of 160-170°F. Once you remove the chicken from the oven, allow it to rest for a minimum of 15 minutes before cutting it.

Bacon:

Place the strips into a large cast iron pan, then turn the heat to low-medium. Allow the bacon to cook, flipping every few minutes for even cooking. Once the bacon has browned evenly and has crisped up a bit it is about done. The bacon will continue to cook slightly after removing it from the pan so remove it just before it reaches your favorite level of doneness. Place it on a paper towel to catch the drippings. Once the bacon has cooled, transfer it to a cutting board and chop it into small bits and set aside.

Hard Boiled Eggs:

Place the eggs into pot, and fill to cover the eggs with cold water. Add a dash of salt and a dash of vinegar. Turn the heat to high and allow the water to come to a boil. Once the water reaches a boil, turn off the heat and remove the pot from the burner. Cover the pot and let sit for about 10-15 minutes. Then drain the hot water from the pan and rinse eggs with cold water. Once the eggs have sufficiently cooled, peel them, then chop them and set aside.

Salad:

To assemble the cobb salad start by washing and chopping the romaine lettuce and patting it dry. Place the lettuce in a bowl.​ Chop the avocado, chicken and tomatoes into bite sized pieces. Arrange all of the chopped toppings into rows over the romaine lettuce. Drizzle the dressing over the salad and serve!

Recipe by: healyeatsreal.com

​

40. Byron Bay Salad

Ingredients

Salad:

4 cups baby spinach

2 cups pumpkin, peeled, de-seeded and sliced into small pieces approximately 3cm

2 cups beetroot, peeled and sliced into small pieces approximately 3cm

2 cups broccolini, sliced into bite size pieces

1/2 cup quinoa

500grams chicken tenderloins

Coconut oil, for cooking

Dressing:

1/4 cup coconut vinegar ‘balsamic’ style or organic balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons raw/organic honey or rice malt syrup

1/2 teaspoon dijon mustard

Pinch of sea salt and black pepper

Instructions

Heat oven at 400ºF. Place pumpkin and beetroot on a baking tray lined with baking paper, cover with 1 tablespoon coconut oil and bake for 30-35 minutes until tender. Remove from the oven and let cool for a few minutes. Meanwhile, Cook quinoa as per packet directions, once cooked, set aside to cool. Once the quinoa is cooking, pre-heat fry pan on medium high heat, add 1 teaspoon of coconut oil and cook chicken until golden brown. Then steam or boil the broccolini for 4-5 minutes until slightly tender. Add the dressing ingredients to a small bowl, whisking well to combine. When ready to serve, place all the salad ingredients in a large bowl, then add the dressing and mix thoroughly.

Recipe by: becomingness.com.au

41. Eggplant Caprese Salad With Fried Garlic & Balsamic

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

1 large eggplant/aubergine, sliced into 0.25 inch thick disks

½ teaspoon sea salt

5-6 tablespoons olive oil (more if needed)

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

7-8 cherry tomatoes, halved (1 large tomatoes can be sliced instead)

70-80 grams soft mozzarella cheese (buffalo mozzarella is best), sliced

8-10 medium basil leaves

1 tablespoon aged balsamic vinegar

extra sea salt and pepper to season

Instructions

Slice the eggplant and spread the disks on a chopping board or a plate. Sprinkle evenly with sea salt. Leave for 5-10 minutes to draw out some of the juices. This will make the eggplant less oil hungry. Heat a thin layer of olive oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat (not too hot as to not burn the oil too much). Once hot, add the eggplant slices and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side, until grill marks appear. You will need to drizzle more oil over the slices as they will absorb the oil instantly and they will not cook properly if left too dry. Don’t panic too much about the amount of olive oil used, it’s all good stuff and not a problem in a lower carbohydrate dish such as this one. Once cooked, layer the eggplant on a larger serving plate and set aside. Add a little more olive oil to the frying pan and add the garlic slices. Cook over medium-high heat for a minute or so on each side, until golden brown. Top the eggplant slices evenly with mozzarella slices, tomato halves, basil leaves and fried garlic. Drizzle over the balsamic vinegar and season with a little extra sea salt and pepper.

Recipe by: eatdrinkpaleo.com.au

42. Sriracha Lime Chicken Chopped Salad

Ingredients

Chicken:

2 organic chicken breasts

3 tbsp sriracha

1 lime, juiced

1/4 tsp Himalayan sea salt and freshly ground pepper

Salad:

4 cups lettuce; chopped (I use this salad chopper)

8 pineapple slices, using pineapple core

1 cup organic grape tomatoes

1/3 cup red onion, finely chopped

1 avocado, cubed

Lime Vinaigrette:

1/3 cup light olive oil

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 limes, juiced

2 tsp raw honey

Dash Himalayan sea salt

Instructions

Heat the grill Season chicken with salt and pepper In a bowl or marinade dish, combine sirarcha and lime Add chicken and let marinade in the fridge for at least 20 minutes, the longer the better Once marinaded, add chicken to grill Cut pineapple using pineapple corer and add to grill, grill for 3-4 minutes on each side While they are grilling, chop lettuce, then chop avocado, tomato, and red onion and add to serving dish Whisk together dressing, taste, and adjust seasoning as desired (i.e. more lime, additional sea salt, additional vinegar)—place in fridge until ready to use Once chicken is done cooking, assemble the salad, toss with dressing and enjoy!

Recipe by: lexiscleankitchen.com

43. Avocado Cucumber and Pistachio Salad

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

1 English cucumber seeded and cut into chunks

2 radishes, sliced paper thin

1/4 cup radicchio, shaved

1/2 cup raw shelled pistachio

2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

2 tbsp fresh mint, chopped

2 tbsp fresh thyme, finely chopped

12 basil fresh leaves, chopped

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbsp white balsamic vinegar

1/2 tsp Himalayan salt

1/2 tsp freshly cracked black pepper

2 ripe avocados, diced

the juice of 1 lemon

Instructions

Add all the ingredients, except for the avocado and lemon juice, to a large mixing bowl and toss delicately to combine. Add the diced avocado to a seperate bowl and squirt the lemon juice over it. Mix delicately to completey coat all the pieces in lemon juice. This will help keep its beautiful green color. Now add the avocado to the rest of the salad and gingerly mix it in. Place the salad in the fridge for an hour or two for the flavors to meld and serve.

Recipe by: thehealthyfoodie.com

44. Strawberry & Macadamia Nut Chicken Salad

Ingredients

1lb chicken breast

1tsp macadamia nut oil, or oil of choice

few pinches of salt and pepper

1.5-2 cups chopped strawberries

1/2 cup macadamia nuts, chopped

1/2 cup diced celery

3 tbsp mayo, preferably homemade

2 tbsp julienned basil

1 tbsp lemon juice

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Place chicken breasts on sheet tray, drizzle will oil and a pinch of salt and pepper. Bake for about 35 minutes until cooked through. Remove from oven and let cool. In a large bowl shred chicken. Add strawberries, nuts, celery, basil, mayo, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Gently stir until combined. Eat!

Recipe by: girlmeetspaleo

45. Chicken Avocado Salad with Cilantro and Lime

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

One rotisserie chicken, chopped

Two avocados, diced

2/3 green cabbage, chopped

5 green onions (scallions), white and pale green parts, minced

Juice of 2 limes

Two handfuls of fresh cilantro, chopped

Salt to taste

One large English Cucumber

Instructions

Mix all ingredients except cucumber in a large bowl. For “salad style” you can either chop the cucumber and add it, or slice it thinly and use it as a base for the salad. For “party style”, slice 1-2 inch sections, scoop out the center with a grapefruit spoon and fill the cucumber “cups” with the salad. Serve and enjoy!

Recipe by: kokopaleo.com

Soups and Chili

46. Butternut Squash Soup

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

3 pounds (about 1 large) butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into ½-inch chunks

1 cup (about 4) shallots, sliced

2 teaspoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

1 cup low-sodium vegetable broth

1 (14-ounce) can light coconut milk

1 bay leaf

Optional garnishes:

Cilantro

Paprika

Fresh ground black pepper

Sunflower seeds

Instructions

Heat oven to 450°F. Toss the squash and onion with 1 teaspoon oil and salt on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast in a single layer until browned and soft, about 25-30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Transfer the roasted vegetables to a large saucepan with the remaining 1 teaspoon oil and cook over medium-low heat, stirring often, for 3-5 minutes. Add garlic and cook for another 30 seconds. Add the broths, coconut milk and bay leaf; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove bay leaf and transfer squash mixture to a blender. Puree until smooth.

Recipe by: dailyburn.com

47. Cool as A Cucumber Summer Soup

Ingredients

1 large cucumber, peeled

2 cups homemade bone broth, chilled

1 large, ripe avocado

1 clove fresh garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

¼ cup loosely packed cilantro, few sprigs reserved for garnish

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in food processor or blender Whiz to combine until consistency is uniform Pour into bowls and top with cilantro sprigs

Recipe by: paleoista.com

47. Cauliflower Chowder

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

1 head cauliflower, roughly chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 onion, diced

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

2 celery stalks, diced

4 cups chicken stock

1 cup coconut milk

1¼ tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. ground turmeric

½ tsp. ground coriander

fresh dill, to taste; (optional)

​4 bacon slices, cooked and crumbled

Cooking fat

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Melt some cooking fat in a large saucepan placed over a medium heat. Add the garlic, onion, carrots, and celery. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender (about 5 minutes). Stir in the cauliflower and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes. Add in the chicken stock, cumin, turmeric, coriander, and coconut milk, and stir together. Bring to a boil; then reduce the heat and let simmer for about 15 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. Season to taste and serve garnished with bacon and fresh dill to taste.

Recipe by: paleoleap.com

48. Kitchen Sink Soup

Ingredients

3 pounds grass fed ground beef

3-4 cups chicken broth

3-4 cups water (or more if needed – less if you want yours more “stew like” or more if you want it “soupy”)

2 cups diced tomatoes

1 large sweet potato, diced

6 carrots, chopped (I used different colors of carrots; red, orange, and yellow)

1 yellow bell pepper, chopped

5 celery stalks, chopped

2-3 cups shredded green cabbage

3 small shallots, finely diced (about 1/2 cup)

3-4 garlic cloves, minced

2-3 teaspoons ground cumin

1-2 teaspoons coriander

2 teaspoons chili powder

1-2 tablespoons dried basil

About 1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

Sea salt and black pepper to taste

Instructions

In a large soup pot add the sweet potatoes, carrots, chicken broth, and water and bring to a boil In a separate large pot or skillet, brown the 3 pounds of ground beef, and season with a little bit of salt and pepper, and set aside. After the soup pot comes to a boil, add the shallots, garlic, diced tomatoes, celery, and bell pepper and let simmer for about 10 minutes. Add the browned ground beef and shredded cabbage and continue to simmer until the potatoes and carrots are tender. Season with all of the dried spices. Taste, and add more seasoning if desired. Stir in the fresh cilantro and serve. Tip: Garnish with more fresh cilantro if desired, diced green onions, minced jalapeños and more shredded green cabbage. With your leftovers, eat a bowl of soup for breakfast topped with fried or poached egg!

Recipe by: everydaypaleo.com

49. Rachel’s All-American Meat Lovers Chili

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

6 ounces Italian Sausage

1 pound Round Steak; chopped into even bite sized pieces

2 pounds Ground Sirloin

2 cups Chopped Yellow Onion

1 ½ cups Bell Pepper (Combination of Red and Green)

8 cloves of Garlic (Minced)

2 (28 Ounce) cans of chopped tomatoes with their juice

2 Tablespoons Chili Powder

1 Tbs Ancho Chili Pepper

1 Tbs Cumin

3 tsp Tomato Paste

1 tsp Dried Oregano

½ tsp Fresh Ground Pepper and ½ tsp Salt (adjust to your taste)

2 Bay Leaves

¼ cup red wine (optional…but highly recommended)

Instructions

Heat a large pan over medium-high heat. Remove casings from sausage. Add all the meat, onion, bell pepper, and garlic to pan. Cook until meat is browned, stirring to crumble. Add chili powder, ancho chili pepper, cumin, tomato paste, oregano, salt, pepper, and bay leaves. Cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in wine and tomatoes and bring to boil. Transfer to crock pot and let cook for 6 hours on low (or cook uncovered on the stove for a half hour, stirring occasionally) Discard bay leaves and serve.

Recipe by: everydaypaleo.com

50. Mushroom, Leek, and Thyme Soup

Ingredient

10-15 grams (about 1/2 an ounce) dried porcini mushrooms

2 tbsp butter or ghee if avoiding all dairy

1 large leek, pale part diced (make sure to rinse the leek well)

1 celery stick, finely diced

3 garlic cloves, diced

10 sprigs of fresh thyme, leaves only (dried can be used as well, about 1 tbsp)

15 medium crimini/Swiss brown mushrooms, roughly diced

1 small sweet potato (use the purple one with white flesh if you can get it), peeled and diced

3 cups good quality chicken or vegetable stock

1 tbsp fish sauce

1/2 tsp Dijon mustard

2 bay leaves

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 tsp lemon zest

1 tbsp lemon juice

3 tbsp cashew, sunflower, or almond butter

Garnish: 3-4 button mushrooms, fresh sprigs of thyme, black pepper

Instructions

Place dried porcini mushrooms in a small bowl with boiling water and soak for 15-20 minutes. Once softened, strain but reserve the liquid and dice the mushrooms. While porcini mushrooms are soaking, heat butter or ghee in a large heavy saucepan, and sauté diced leek and celery until soft and golden, about 5-7 minutes. Add garlic, thyme, mushrooms, sweet potatoes, and stir for a minute until slightly golden as well. Add soaked porcini mushrooms together with about half a cup of reserved mushroom infused liquid. Follow that with the stock, fish sauce, mustard, bay leaf, pepper, and lemon zest. Add a little bit more water if the saucepan is overcrowded or if you like your soup on the thinner side. Stir, cover with a lid and bring to boil. Reduce the heat to simmering and cook the soup with the lid on for about 15 minutes. After that, remove the lid and cook uncovered for a further 5 minutes. Finally transfer to a blender, food processor, or use a hand-held puree stick right in the saucepan (off the heat though). Add lemon juice and nut butter and process until well pureed. Taste and season with sea salt if needed, depends on the stock you used. You can also add a little extra lemon juice if you like a bit more zing. If the soup is too thick, you can dilute it with a little warm water. One last step! Slice the remaining 5 mushrooms and pan fry them in a little coconut oil or butter until browned and season with a little sea salt. Use those and the fresh thyme sprigs to garnish the soup when served.

Recipe by: eatdrinkpaleo.com.au

51. One-Pot Chorizo and Kale Soup

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

1 pound of chorizo sausage, quartered lengthwise, then chopped into 1/2-inch pieces

1/2 Tbsp of coconut oil

One can of coconut milk

2 cups of chicken stock

1 cup of water

1 medium white onion, chopped

1/2 medium red onion, chopped. (optional)

1 jalapeño pepper, diced (optional)

Enough kale to cover the top of your pot (about 3 handfuls)

1/4 tsp of sea salt

1/4 tsp of red pepper or chipotle flakes

Instructions

Add your coconut oil to your pot and set the heat to medium. Add your chorizo and raise heat to medium high. Stir chorizo until it starts to sizzle and gains a light sear. Lower your heat back to medium low while you chop your onions and pepper. Add your onions, jalapeno, salt, and red pepper flakes and stir well. Once onions are slightly softened and colored by the chorizo, add your coconut milk, chicken stock, and water. Raise your heat to medium high again until the liquid reaches a simmer. Drop is as much kale to your pot that will cover the surface of the liquid, then stir the leaves in well. Let pot simmer lightly for about 20 minutes, then enjoy.

Recipe by: paleopot.com

52. Coconut Shrimp Soup

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

2 lbs raw shrimp, peeled & deveined

2 Tbsp coconut oil (or other healthy fat)

1 medium cup onion, diced (~3/4 cup)

2-3 cloves garlic, minced

1 red pepper, diced

2 jalapeños, diced

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1 can diced tomatoes (14 oz)

1 can coconut milk (14 oz or 2.5 cups)

1 Tbsp Sriracha* or Chili Garlic Sauce

​1 medium lime, juiced (~2 Tbsp)

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Heat oil in medium to large non-reactive pot. Saute onions and peppers for 2-3 minutes, until onions are translucent. Then add garlic, tomates, shrimp, cilantro, and simmer until shrimp turns opaque (3-5 minutes). Pour in the coconut milk and hot sauce and simmer for another 3-5 minutes to allow flavors to combine. Finish with lime juice and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately with your favorite toppings.

Recipe by: themeanestmomma.com

53. Paleo Carrot Soup

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 small onion, peeled and chopped

5 large carrots, chopped (around 1 pound)

1 green apple, chopped

½ ounce fresh ginger, chopped

⅓ cup orange juice

1 can coconut milk

2 cups chicken stock or water

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

6 drops stevia (optional)

Garnish with fresh lime

Instructions

Heat coconut oil in a large saucepan. Saut´e onion, carrot, and apple in coconut oil until tender. Add ginger to saucepan. Add orange juice, coconut milk and stock to saucepan. Very carefully, in very small batches, puree mixture in vitamix. Return mixture to pan to reheat, stirring in cayenne pepper, and stevia if desired. Garnish with fresh lime. Serve.

Recipe by: elanaspantry.com

​

54. Beanless Chili

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

1 large onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 celery ribs, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

900g (2lb) lean ground beef

2 tsp Himalayan salt

2 tbsp raw cacao powder

1 tsp freshly cracked black pepper

2 tbsp ground cumin

1 tbsp dried oregano

1 tbsp red pepper flakes

1 tbsp smoked chipotle powder

1 tsp ground Ceylon cinnamon

½ tsp ground allspice

¼ tsp freshly grated nutmeg

2 cups water

1-1/2 cups pitted kalamata olives

2 large carrots, finely diced

1 large (28oz) can diced tomatoes

2 large (28oz) can crushed tomatoes

1/2 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped

juice of 1 lemon

Instructions

In a large stockpot set over medium heat, melt some heat stable cooking fat (such as ghee, lard or coconut oil) and add the onions, garlic, celery and bell peppers. Cook stirring frequently until the veggies are softened and fragrant and the onions turn slightly translucent; about 5 minutes. Add the ground beef and salt and continue cooking until the meat turns a nice golden brown. Add the cacao powder as well as the rest of the seasonings and stir until combined. Stir in water and simmer for about 5 minutes, then stir in carrots and olives. Add the canned tomatoes, bring to a boil then reduce heat and simmer partly covered for about 2½ to 3 hours, stirring from time to time. Adjust seasoning as needed. When the chili is fully cooked, stir in the chopped parsley and lemon juice and then serve piping hot, garnished with shredded lettuce and a slice of lime, diced avocado, or better yet, a big dollop of fresh guacamole.

Recipe by: thehealthyfoodie.com

54. Paleo Pumpkin Soup

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 cups solid-pack pumpkin, canned

2 cups low-salt vegetable broth

2 teaspoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1/2 teaspoon dried crushed red pepper

1 1/2 cups unsweetened coconut milk, divided

Salt and pepper

Pepitas, for garnish

Instructions

Heat the oil in a heavy large pot over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic. Sauté until golden, about 10 minutes. Add the pumpkin, broth, sugar, allspice, and crushed red pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat. Cover and simmer until flavors blend, about 30 minutes. Working in batches, puree the soup in a blender until smooth. Return the soup to the pot. Bring the soup to a simmer, thinning with coconut milk to the desired consistency. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Ladle the soup into bowls. Sprinkle with the pepita seeds, drizzle with a teaspoon of coconut milk, and serve.

Recipe by: popsugar.com

55. Paleo Tomato Basil and Beef Soup

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

30 ounces organic diced tomatoes (fire-roasted adds an even richer flavor)

1 cup coconut milk, canned (full fat)

1 Tablespoon coconut oil

1 cup onion, diced

1 pound ground beef, preferably grass-fed and grass-finished

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup chicken broth, preferably homemade

1/4 cup basil leaves, chopped

Instructions

Add diced tomatoes and coconut milk to a blender and blend until smooth. Heat a large stockpot over medium-high heat. Add coconut oil and saute onions until translucent. Add ground beef and cook until brown. Drain fat. Stir in minced garlic and salt. Pour in tomato/coconut milk mixture and chicken broth. Bring to a boil and then reduce heat to simmer 10-15 minutes. Mix in fresh basil. Serve and enjoy!

Recipe by: stupideasypaleo.com

57. Sweet Potato and Bacon Paleo Soup

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

3 large sweet potatoes, peeled and roughly chopped

4 cups chicken broth, or more for desired consistency

1 medium onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp cumin

1/4 tsp ground coriander

1/4 tsp freshly ground pepper

Pinch of cayenne

4 slices bacon

Instructions

Place the bacon into a large skillet and cook until crisp. Set aside on a paper towel-lined plate and crumble into pieces. Set aside. Transfer one tablespoon of the bacon fat to a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, salt, cumin, coriander, pepper, and cayenne. Sauté for 5-7 minutes until the onion is soft. Add the sweet potatoes and chicken broth to the pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes until the potatoes are tender. Adjust the salt and pepper to taste. Using an immersion blender, puree ingredients in the pot until smooth. (Alternatively, carefully transfer to a blender.) Serve warm garnished with crumbled bacon.

Recipe by: paleogrubs.com

58. Chicken And Asparagus Soup

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

1 bunch asparagus

4 scallions

1 box of chicken stock

6 thin slices of ginger

1 T soy sauce or amino acids

1 pound chicken breasts

2 handfuls of fresh baby spinach leaves

lemon wedges to serve

Instructions

Remove top ⅓ of asparagus and cut in ½ lengthwise, cut remaining stalks in rounds. Slice green tops of scallions diagonally, slice the white part into rounds. Place stock, ginger, and white part of onion in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes. Cut chicken into thin strips. Add asparagus and chicken, simmer 2 minutes. Stir in spinach and simmer 2 minutes. Use tongs to divide ingredients between bowls. Top with spring onions and garnish with lemon wedge.

Recipe by: makobiscribe.com

Snacks

59. Sweet Potato Chips

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

6 long skinny sweet potatoes (mine were about 1½” thick at the most)

1 Tbsp Salt

4-6 cups palm shortening (enough to have 1½”-2″ of oil in your pot)

Instructions

Slice sweet potatoes as thinly as possible (I sliced mine 1/8″ thick on my mandolin slicer and left the peel on. You can peel them first if you prefer.) Generously sprinkle sweet potato slices with salt, place in a colander in your kitchen sink and let drain for 1-2 hours (or more). Rinse excess salt off sweet potato slices and pat dry with clean tea towels or paper towel. It’s really important that these slices are dry before they are put into the oil. Any excess water on them will cause the oil to bubble aggressively. Meanwhile, heat palm shortening in a fairly deep, wide bottomed pot with an oil thermometer attached to the side. Aim to get the oil to 375ºF (or slightly hotter since it will cool down when you add the sweet potato). You need to try and figure out exactly what setting to have your element on to keep the oil at that temperature. For my stove, it was a touch over the 8. Add a generous handful of sweet potato slices to the oil by gently slipping then into the oil with your hand quite close to the surface. Use your strainer or skimmer to push the slices apart. Make sure the oil comes back to temperature quite quickly. Watch them. When they stop bubbling a lot, start to curl slightly, and brown a bit, they are done. It takes about 2 minutes if your oil comes back to temperature quickly. It takes a bit longer if there is a lag time in getting your oil back up to 375ºF. Use your strainer or skimmer to scoop the sweet potato chips out of the oil and place on your prepared paper towels to cool. I found that mine had enough residual salt that they didn’t need any more. Taste yours and see if they are salty enough. If not, sprinkle some salt over the top while they are still warm. Repeat in batches, each time making sure you oil comes back up to 375ºF. Let the chips cool to room temperature and enjoy!

Recipe by: thepaleomom.com

60. Homemade Pork Rinds

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pork skin

Salt (this is optional, salt-less rinds are also excellent and it’s usually the way I make them)

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 325 F. Put the skin on a baking sheet. (Lining the sheet with parchment paper will make it much easier to clean afterwards). Put the skin in the oven for anywhere between 1.5 hours to 3 hours. Most recipes call for 3 hours of cooking, but my experience tells me that most of the time it’s ready after 1.5 hours. You want them to be crispy but you don’t want them to be hard as a rock. Get it out of the oven, let it cool a bit and enjoy. They are delicious when still a little hot. If there was a lot of fat attached to it and you don’t cook them for too long, there will be a crunchy and moist side and you’ll enjoy the best of both worlds.

Recipe by: Paleoleap.com

61. Paleo Graham Crackers

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

1 ½ cups blanched almond flour

1 tablespoon arrowroot powder

¼ teaspoon celtic sea salt

2 tablespoons yacon syrup

Instructions

In a food processor combine almond flour, arrowroot, salt, and yacon Process until dough forms Roll out between two pieces of parchment paper to ¼ inch thick Cut dough into 6 (5 x 2.5 inch) rectangles Score rectangles into 4 equal parts and poke holes in the surface Bake at 350°F for 6-9 minutes Cool for 1 hour, then serve

Recipe by: elanaspantry.com

62. Maple & Sesame Apple Crisps

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

2 Granny Smith Apples (makes about 2 trays of apple slices)

1/2 lemon

2-3 tbsp maple syrup

2 tbsp sesame seeds

1 tsp cinnamon powder

Instructions

Preheat oven to 110°C/230°F. Wash and slice apples very thinly (see pic above). You can remove the seeds if you like but it’s fine to leave them in. Rub or drizzle the slices with a little lemon juice and place on a parchment paper lined oven trays. Bake for 2 hours, turning the slices over half way through. You might need to rotate the trays in the oven for even heat exposure. After two hours, the slices should be considerably dried up. Take the trays out and brush each slice with maple syrup. Then sprinkle with a little cinnamon and put back in the oven for 10-15 minutes. After 10-15 minutes, remove the trays again, give the slices another light brush (more of a dub) with maple syrup and sprinkle with sesame seeds. We’re adding the sesame seeds right at the end as they can burn easily. Put back in the oven for 4-5 minutes. Finally, remove the trays from the oven and let the apples cool before storing in an air-tight container.

Recipe by: eatdrinkpaleo.com.au

63. Cauliflower Popcorn – Roasted Cauliflower

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

1 head cauliflower or 1 head equal amount of pre-cut commercially prepped cauliflower

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt, to taste

Instructions

Trim the head of cauliflower, discarding the core and thick stems; cut florets into pieces about the size of ping-pong balls. In a large bowl, combine the olive oil and salt, whisk, then add the cauliflower pieces and toss thoroughly. Line a baking sheet with parchment for easy cleanup (you can skip that, if you don’t have any) then spread the cauliflower pieces on the sheet and roast for 1 hour, turning 3 or 4 times, until most of each piece has turned golden brown. (The browner the cauliflower pieces turn, the more caramelization occurs and the sweeter they’ll taste).

Recipe by: food.com

64. Fried Plantains

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

3 large green plantains

2 cups ghee (or coconut oil or your choice of fat)

coarse ground sea salt, to taste

Instructions

Enter your text here…Run each plantain under warm water before peeling. Using a sharp knife, trim the ends and slice each plantain lengthwise and use both hands to remove each peel and discard. Using a sharp knife, first slice each plantain in half, lengthwise. Then cut extremely thin slices, parallel with that first center cut, until you reach the end. Repeat for the second half and then repeat for each plantain. (If you’re prepping ahead of time and not immediately frying the plantains, you can place them in a bowl, cover with cold water and 1 tablespoon of lime juice then drain and pat dry with paper towels before frying) Heat a 10.25-inch cast iron skillet over medium-high heat until very hot. Add ghee and reduce heat to medium, add sliced plantains to the pan (do not overcrowd), cook plantains turning until they are crisp.

Recipe by: paleoporn.net

65. Labels and Sea Salt Almond Crisps

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

2 cups unblanched almond meal

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 egg white (2 tablespoons)

3/4 teaspoon sea salt

flaky sea salt to finish (Maldon is my favorite.)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Put the almond meal in a medium-sized bowl and make a well in the center. In a small bowl whisk together the water, olive oil, egg white, and sea salt. Add the wet ingredients to the almond meal and stir to thoroughly combine. Between two sheets of parchment paper or two Silpats, roll the dough out into a large rectangle an 1/8-inch thick or a little thinner. Sprinkle with sea salt. Gently roll the dough once more to press the salt into the dough. Using a pastry cutter or knife cut the dough into any shapes you like. Take care if you are cutting them directly on a Silpat. Transfer the crackers to a large baking sheet. Bake for 15-17 minutes or until lightly toasted looking on top. Don’t fret if they are slightly soft when you remove them from the oven; they will crisp as they cool. Allow crackers to cool on the sheet for five minutes then remove to a wire rack. Store leftovers in an airtight container.

Recipe by: bobvivant.com

66. Apple Pie Crackers

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

1 medium Granny Smith apple, roughly chopped (yield approx. 1 cup)

2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons grapeseed oil

¼ cup raw agave nectar or maple syrup

4 teaspoons gluten-free pure vanilla extract

1¾ cup roughly ground flax seed or milled flax seed

¼ cup sunflower seeds, ground finely

3 tablespoons ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

⅛ teaspoon ground cardamom

⅛ teaspoon ground cloves

Instructions

Preheat oven to 225ºF and take out two large baking sheets. Set aside. Place apple, oil, agave and vanilla in the bowl of your food processor. Pulse until apple is completely pureed. Add remaining ingredients and pulse just until combined. Transfer to a large bowl. Grab a piece of parchment paper about 10 inches wide. Scoop ½ cup of the cracker dough, roll it between your hands to make a ball, then place on one side of the parchment, in the middle. Fold over the parchment (like a book) and then roll the dough between the two pieces of parchment until it’s about ¼-inch thick. Fold away the top half and cut or rip it away. Score the crackers into 1-inch cubes. Keeping the crackers on their current sheet of parchment, transfer the sheet to a baking sheet and repeat. Bake for approximately 1 hour and 50 minutes, flipping halfway through and removing the parchment paper. You want the end result to be crisp, crunchy with no moisture left. You want to avoid burning the cracker. Keep the temperature low. Remove from the oven and let cool on a cooling rack for 15 minutes. Makes 100 crackers.

Recipe by: healthfulpursuit.com

Slide 10

67. Healthy Fruit Leather (a.k.a rollups)

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

2 apples, finely diced

10 strawberries, diced

1 ruby pink grapefruit, diced

Stevia/rice malt syrup to sweeten if needed

1 tsp cinnamon

Pinch salt

1/4 cup water

Place the fruit in saucepan with the water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the fruit is soft and the liquid has been reduced. Stir through the cinnamon and salt. Transfer the fruit to a blender and puree until smooth. Taste the mixture and if required add a sweetener. The grapefruit can be quite tart and while suitable for adults children may not appreciate this. If you would like a sweeter roll up than I suggest adding some sweetness to balance out the sourness. If a sweetener is added blend again until combined. You should end up with 2-3 cups worth of pureed fruit. Heat oven to 120-150°C (250-300ºF). Line a large baking tray with baking paper (if your baking tray is not very large you may need to use two smaller sized trays). Pour the mixture onto the tray and spread it out thinly by using the back of a spatula. You want it to just cover the baking paper’s surface without leaving any gaps (the thinner the better!). Place the baking tray in the oven on the lowest shelf availiable and bake for 8-12 hours. I left mine overnight baking at about 130°C for 9 hours. Remove the tray from the oven and using a sharp knife cut the fruit leather into strips. Let it cool completely before peeling the fruit leather off the baking paper. Roll up if desired and store in an airtight container for up to a week!

Recipe by: brookes-kitchen.com

68. Almond Coconut Bites

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

1/2 cup almond flakes

1/4 cup coconut flakes

1/4 cup chopped dried cranberries

1 tbs vanilla extract

1 tbs coconut extract (or another sugary syrup you like to use like honey, or corn syrup)

1/4 cup coconut oil

1/4 cup of chocolate chips

Instructions

Mix the dry ingredients Mix the wet ingredients into the dry mixture Form bite-sized balls refrigerate Melt chocolate and dunk bites in chocolate. Let dry.

Recipe by: songbirdblog.com

69. Paleo Spiced Nuts

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

⅔ cup almonds

⅔ cup pecans

⅔ cup walnuts

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon celtic sea salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

Instructions

Place nuts in a large cast iron skillet over medium heat. Toast until lightly browned. While nuts are toasting, prepare spice mixture. Combine chili, cumin, black pepper and salt in a small bowl. Coat nuts with olive oil, then coat with spice mixture.

Recipe by: elanaspantry.com

70. Eggplant Jerky

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

1 large eggplant (about 1 pound)

1/2 cup olive oil

4 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon paprika

Regular or applewood-smoked salt

Instructions

Wash eggplant and slice into thin strips. For ease in snacking you can cut long strips in half crosswise. Leave full-length for a more bacon-like appearance. In a large bowl whisk together oil, vinegar, maple syrup, and paprika. Place strips in the mixture a few at a time, turning to make sure each is completely coated. If you run short of marinade, add a little more oil and stir it in with your hands. Marinate 2 hours. Then, place strips on baking sheets or dehydrator trays as follows: To dry in the oven: Line one or two rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Lay strips on sheets, close together but not overlapping. Sprinkle on a little salt (you don’t need much). Place in oven on lowest setting for 10 to 12 hours (ovens’ lowest setting varies, thus drying time will vary) or until dry and fairly crisp, turning strips partway through. Check occasionally, and if any oil pools on the sheets, blot with a paper towel. To dry in a food dehydrator: Lay strips on mesh trays. While you do this, place a tray fitted with a solid sheet underneath the mesh tray to catch any drips. Strips should be close but not overlapping. Sprinkle on a little salt (again, you don’t need much). Place trays in dehydrator. Some oil may drip off during dehydrating, so place the tray with the solid sheet (you could use the one used earlier to catch drips of marinade) underneath the mesh trays holding the strips, and lay a couple of paper towels on the sheet. Dehydrate at 115°F for 12 to 18 hours or until dry and fairly crisp. Store strips in an airtight container or plastic bag. Place a paper towel under or around strips to absorb any excess oil.

Recipe by: everyoneeatsright.com

71. Key Lime Coconut Energy Bites

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

1/2 cup almonds

1/2 cup cashews

1 1/2 cups Medjool dates*, pitted

zest and juice from 3 key limes

1/2 cup unsweetened coconut

Instructions

Add the almonds and cashews to the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until nuts are finely chopped (but do not pulse too long, you do not want the nuts to turn into a paste). Add the dates, lime juice and zest. Pulse until the dates are finely chopped and the mixture starts to clump. Shape the mixture into 1 1/2 inch balls. Roll in coconut to coat outside of the balls. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Recipe by: spoonfulofflavor.com

72. Mango Honey Fruit Leather

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

6 cups of mangos, cubed

1/2 cup honey

2 tbsp lemon juice

Instructions

Place all ingredients in blender or food processor. Run for 1 minute or until smooth. Spread out on dehydrator fruit leather trays or 2 cookie sheets (lined with parchment paper). Dehydrator: Let run at 135ºF overnight or 8-10 hours. Oven: Bake at 170F for about 10 hours. With either method, you’ll know they’re done when they are tacky to the touch. Using scissors, cut into your desired size strips.

Recipe by: dashofbutter.com

73. Twisted Flax Sticks – Grain & Vegan Free

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

2 tablespoons flax seed meal

1/3 cup hot water

1 1/2 cups blanched almond flour, gently packed

1/2 cup tapioca starch

2 tablespoons arrowroot starch

2 tablespoons powdered psyllium husk

1 tablespoon coconut flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/3-1/2 cup warm water

2 tablespoon whole flax seeds

Instructions

In a small mixing bowl, combine the flax seed meal and the 1/3 cup hot water. Set the slurry aside to thicken up for at least 5 minutes. Preheat the oven to 375ºF and line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone liners. In the bowl of an electric mixer, whisk together the blanched almond flour, tapioca starch, arrowroot starch, powdered psyllium husk, coconut flour, baking powder, sea salt, garlic powder, and onion powder. Stir in the olive oil and flax seed meal slurry, and then slowly pour 1/3 cup of warm water into the flour mixture and stir until combined. Let the dough rest for 5 minutes to allow the psyllium husk powder and coconut flour time to expand and absorb the liquid. If the dough is still dry and crumbly, continue to add additional warm water, a tablespoon at a time, until the dough easily comes together to form a workable dough. Stir in the whole flax seeds. Cover a clean work surface with a large piece of parchment paper and use a rolling pin to roll the dough out in a circle until it’s thinner than 1/4 of an inch thick, but thicker than an 1/8 of an inch. The dough should be very easy to work with, but if it starts to stick to your rolling pin, simply place another large sheet of parchment paper on top of the dough, and roll it out between the layers of parchment paper. Use a pizza cutter or a large kitchen knife to cut the dough into long strips, that are approximately 8-9 inches long, and 1/2 inch thick. Carefully pick up one of the dough strips, gently twist it 3-5 times, and then place it on one of the baking sheets. Slightly press each end into the baking sheet to prevent it from unraveling. Continue until all of the dough strips are twisted and divided up between the 2 large baking sheets. Bake for 15 minutes, and then flip each of the strips over. Bake for an additional 10 minutes or until slightly golden. Cool completely before enjoying.

Recipe by: allergyfreealaska.com

​

74. Apple Peach Fig Bars

Ingredients

Videos by PopCulture.com

6 Eggs

2 tbs (30mL) Honey

1 tbs (15 mL) Coconut Oil

1/2 tsp (2.5 mL) Vanilla Extract

1/3 cup (40 g) Coconut Flour

1/4 tsp (1.25 mL) Baking Soda, optional

1/4 tsp (1.25 mL) Salt

2 tbs (30 mL) Applesauce

1/2 Peach, diced

1/2 Apple, diced

2 Figs, diced

1/8 tsp (1 mL) Nutmeg

1/8 tsp (1 mL) Ginger

1/4 tsp (1.25 mL) Cinnamon

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 325° F (163° C). Grease an 8×8 inch pan (20×20 cm square) and line it with parchment paper. Puree the eggs, honey, coconut oil, applesauce, and vanilla in a food processor or blender. Add the coconut flour, baking soda, salt, and spices and blend until smooth. Fold in the apple, peach, and figs. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 35-40 min or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Note: This doubles nicely, so if you need more bars, just double everything in the recipe and use a 9×13 inch pan (22×33 cm rectangular pan ) instead and increase the cooking time by approximately 5 minutes (I found 45 minutes works nicely).

Recipe by: nourishedapp.com

To get all 121 Paleo recipes, including crockpot, dinner, desserts and a FREE download visit Athletic Muscle.