One Paraplegic Man and His Fiancé Have the Most Unexpected Pregnancy Announcement

Amanda Diesen and Todd Krieg didn’t think they’d be able to conceive naturally after Krieg’s dirt bike accident in 2014left him paralyzed below the chest.

So when Diesen discovered she was pregnant, they decided to have fun with their pregnancy announcement.

The Ohio couple wrote “It still works” in chalk on the brick wall behind them — and during the shoot, Krieg proposed!

Diesen says she originally found a similar idea on Pinterest and decided to tweak it a bit to fit their “goofy” personalities.

“It was great, we’re so goofy, and we wanted something to portray our relationship,” Diesen told PEOPLE.

They posted the photo to Reddit and it quickly garnered over 2 million views.

“We are so shocked,” Diesen said. “We’re thankful for the comments being mostly positive and for all the love and support we have received.”

“We thought we’d need to look into devices or doctor visits or maybe even IVF,” she continued. “We definitely didn’t think it would be able to happen naturally!”

On Valentine’s Day, the happy couple found out that they’ll be having a boy.

