One Day Plan to Bounce Back after Overeating

We’ve all done it — gone to a party, had a bit too much wine and accidentally gulped down the whole cheese plate then had three slices of chocolate cake. As we now head into the season of work holiday parties, cookie baking bonanzas and festive feasts, it’s a good idea to have a game plan to navigate those inevitable occasions when you overeat. Read on for a one-day game plan to help you rebound after a day of indulging a little too much. Follow this the night of your feast and by the following afternoon you’ll be feeling back to normal.

Chill out

Overeating for one day is not going to make you gain weight or destroy your fitness goals. Gaining one pound of fat requires eating 3,500 calories, so chances are that even if you drank all the wine and ate all the cake, your pants will still fit the night after an overindulgence. Making yourself feel guilty over a meal that you probably really enjoyed is only going to tarnish your relationship to food, so let it go!

Gulp some H20

While the last thing you’ll want to do when you have a bloated belly is drink water, in fact, water can aid digestion and, bonus, can also help relieve some of the bloat you’re probably experiencing. Doctors and dietitians recommend drinking one or two glasses the night of your heavy meal as well as a few the morning after.

Do some light exercise

Again, this might not sound very appealing if you’re feeling a bit “blah,” but taking a walk after overeating can help food move through your body at a faster rate, speeding up digestion and, bonus, evening out your blood sugar. Yoga has also been shown to have positive effects on digestion, particularly twisting poses, so if possible, work in a few simple twists like the Half Lord of the Fishes Pose in our series on yoga for sciatic nerve pain before you go to bed.

Eat

While this may seem counterintuitive, starving yourself the day after overeating is the wrong thing to do. Instead, plan to eat well-rounded meals with fiber and plenty of fruits and vegetables to keep you feeling nourished and full.

Get back on track

In addition to ensuring that you’re taking care of your nutritional needs the day after a binge, it’s also important to continue your commitment to your fitness goals. Schedule a session in the weight room, commit to a yoga class, or go for the next run on your training plan. Re-establishing your routine helps you feel committed, and is a good reminder that your whole world doesn’t have to fall apart because you felt a little more stuffed than normal for a night.

